Crime spree, Routt County man arrested for fraud: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. More details emerge surrounding Thursday’s crime spree in Steamboat. Steamboat Springs police released additional information about the two individuals who were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27, in connection to an alleged crime spree that included the theft of two vehicles and various property. Taylor White, a 25-year-old male,...
Remains found in North Routt after Rainbow Gathering identified as missing Iowa man
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Routt County Coroner’s Office identified the human remains found in north Routt County in early September as those of a missing 31-year-old man from Iowa. Jacob Cyr of Council Bluffs was reported missing in August by his family after he didn’t return home from...
Former dairy operation near Hayden honored as Centennial Ranch
A huge smile spreads across rancher Holly Blake’s face when she tells her favorite story about her late husband, Steven Blake, that takes place when he was about 5 years old at home on the family ranch north of Hayden. Steven’s father, Donald Blake, rose before dawn to start...
Letter: Steamboat Springs Fire Protection District should not have endorsed a candidate in race for Routt County commissioner
Speaking as a past board member and past president of the Steamboat Springs Fire Protection District and a former president of Steamboat Springs City Council, I can safely say that a small group of city officials acting in their scope as private citizens, including Kathi Meyer, worked tirelessly to get a 2 mill property tax approved by our voters to support the efforts and skills of our firefighters.
SOS Outreach prepares for winter with new programs, manager
SOS Outreach is looking forward to starting the winter season with new mentoring programs feeding into the organization’s continued efforts to bridge gaps for underserved youth. The organization will also welcome David Schramm, a Steamboat resident, who has been hired as the SOS Outreach program manager. “We’re really excited...
Steamboat Marathon announces new presenting sponsor
The Steamboat Springs Chamber announced Alpine Bank as the new presenting sponsor of the Steamboat Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K in a news release on Thursday, Nov. 3. The 42nd annual race will be held June 4. “Alpine Bank has absolutely loved being involved in the marathon for 15-plus years,...
Educator at Craig’s Sunset Elementary named finalist for Presidential Excellence Award in science teaching
Alli LeWarne, a teacher at Sunset Elementary, is a finalist for a national award that if she were to be selected, would be presented by President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. LeWarne has been a Project Lead the Way teacher at Sunset for five years. When she got a letter asking for applicants for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, she decided to throw in an application.
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
Steamboat’s short-term rental license deadline may be extended to April
Due to a bottleneck with the city’s software vendor, CityView, the Steamboat Springs Planning Department is requesting that the deadline for obtaining a short-term rental license be moved from Jan. 1 to April 30. The city expects to review about 3,000 applications for short-term rental licenses as soon as...
Two Craig women arraigned following felony drug charges involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine
Two Craig women facing felony drug charges were arraigned Thursday, Oct. 27, in Moffat County District Court. According to police, an investigation conducted by the All Crimes Enforcement Team led to the arrests of Paula Hall, 58, and Kristy Nielson, 55. Both women are residents of Craig. According to the...
Hayden football battles injury, falls to Simla in state playoffs
Coming into the 2022 season, Hayden football head coach Matt Linsacum instilled the “trust the process” methodology into his team. His boys narrowly missed the playoffs last season, so for this year, his number one goal was to punch a ticket to the postseason. A strong 5-3 finish...
