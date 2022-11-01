Read full article on original website
Words of Resistance: Part I -- Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest
In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, a selection of winning entries will be published monthly through January.
Knox College Names First Elizabeth Eckford Scholarship for Peace and Justice Studies Recipient
GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (November 1, 2022) — A new scholarship has been established at Knox College in honor of the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine: The Elizabeth Eckford Scholarship for Peace and Justice Studies. Tamia Ware ('26) was named the first recipient of the scholarship. Ware says she...
Buried Stories: Phebe Sudlow, Equal-Rights Pioneer
In 1921, the school at 1414 East Locust Street in Davenport was renamed Sudlow Intermediate School. It was renamed in honor of a teacher and administrator who broke multiple glass ceilings for women: Phebe Sudlow. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1831, Sudlow first taught when she was just 15...
Chamber Music Quad Cities: “A Schubert Sampler,” November 13
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Parish Hall, 121 West 12th Street, Davenport IA. Celebrating the 225th anniversary of Franz Schubert's birth with pieces including the composer's beloved “Trout” Quintet and seldom-heard “Nottourno” for trio piano, Chanber Music Quad Cities presents A Schubert Sampler at Davenport's Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, the November 13 event also boasting Rossini's "Duetto in D Major for Cello and Bass" and Grieg's "Third Violin Conata in C Minor as performed by CMQC artistic directors Thomas and Gregory Sauer alongside guest musicians Mira Wang, Elizabeth Oakes, and Volkan Orhon.
Ascentra Hosts Community Food Drive to Benefit Davenport’s TMBC at the Lincoln Center
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Ascentra Credit Union has partnered with TMBC at the Lincoln Center to host a community food drive (November 1–15) and food collection event on November 9 that will provide food for community members surrounding the center who visit and use the growing businesses and programs in the building.
Anun Manilal Gandhi, November 14
Monday, November 14, 7 p.m. Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL. A noted socio-political activist, journalist, author, philanthropist, motivational speaker, and grandson of perhaps the most influential peace activist of the 20th century, Anun Manilal Gandhi will speak in Augustana College's Centennial Hall as the first presenter in the college's new Global Lecture Series, the November 14 event finding Anun sharing his grandfather Mahatma's message of the transformational power of channeling anger into an agent for good.
Moline Foundation Announces $279,750 in Fall Grant Awards
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 1, 2022) — The Moline Foundation Board approved $279,750 in grant-funding for 31 area non-profit organizations. The Moline Foundation accepted applications for capital and program expenses. Joedy Cook, CEO and Founder of Ballet Quad Cities commented “On behalf of the board, staff, and dancers, Ballet Quad...
Chair Yoga Session/Gilda’s Club
MUSCATINE, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational program for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, November 10, 2022, 12-1PM, at Musser Public Library in Room 301 located at 408 E 2nd St, Muscatine, Iowa 52761. Join Kelly Craft LVCYT for a chair...
Discover Veterinary Technology Careers During November 9 Visit
MUSCATINE, IOWA (November 1, 2022) — According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, veterinary technician jobs are expected to increase nearly twenty percent in the next five years. The “COVID-19 pet boom” produced a surge in pet adoptions that the country has never seen before — in nearly twenty million American households — spurring an even greater demand for veterinary care.
Downtown Bettendorf Business Women 2022 Bridge Ornament on Sale November 4
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — The 2022 edition of the annual Christmas ornament by the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women will be on sale beginning Friday, November 4, in select businesses. The ornament features a miniature print of an original Brad Bisbey painting of the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Quad City Storm's Salute to Military Paint the Ice Event, November 7
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 2, 2022) — The Quad City Storm hosts its fourth annual Salute to Military Ice Painting presented by QCA Pools and Spas Monday November 7, 9AM-7PM. Quad Citizens are invited to Vibrant Arena at the MARK to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the games next Thursday and Friday.
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health
UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
MANIA: The ABBA Tribute, November 10
Thursday, November 10, 8 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Globally touring sensations who have routinely sold out international theatres and concert halls since their 1999 debut, the talents of MANIA: The ABBA Tribute bring their stage spectacle to Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 10, thrilling patrons with such iconic pop anthems and familiar Mamma Mia! tunes as “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Take a Chance on Me.”
“All My Sons,” November 10 through 20
Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, 600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo IL. A Tony Award-winning dramatic classic considered one of the all-time-finest stage works by Death of a Salesman playwright Arthur Miller, All My Sons will close out the 2022 season at Geneseo's Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, this riveting, critically lauded saga exploring just how far will a man go to protect his family, his interests, and his legacy.
“Irving Berlin's White Christmas,” November 9 through December 30
Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL. A legendary holiday-film perennial and thrilling song-and-dance showcase for Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye will be brought to theatrical life when Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse presents the eagerly awaited return of Irving Berlin's White Christmas, its November 3 through December 30 run treating audiences to a Tony-nominated treat featuring timeless Berlin hits in “Blue Skies,” “Happy Holiday,” “Let Me Sing and I'm Happy,” and “I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.”
Mary Mack, November 15
Tuesday, November 15, 7 p.m. With Jake Kroeger of The Comedy Bureau calling her 2015 album Pig Woman "especially mischievous and fun" with a "down-to-earth, Midwestern zeitgeist," comedian Mary Mack, on November 15, brings her signature standup set to the Tomfoolery on Tremond series at Davenport's Renwick Mansion, the artist known for her work in television, on radio, and in comedy albums, including her most recent recording Comedy Bootleg 2020.
Special report: How Galesburg restaurants fight through rising costs and lack of staff
GALESBURG — Energy bills have doubled, meat is hard to come by, rush hours have changed and many restaurant workers in Galesburg have left the business and never returned. These are some of the challenges that owners of restaurants and bars in the city say they are currently grappling with, =almost two years now since the pandemic began.
Scott County Auditor Reminds Voters of Important General Election Dates
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 1, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that Election Day is around the corner. “It is important to me to get the correct information out and for each voter to know there are still numerous opportunities available to vote before Election Day.”
For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022
10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
