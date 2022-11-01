ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WATCH: Jesse Watters claps back after Newsom blames him for Pelosi attack

By Julia Johnson
 2 days ago

Jesse Watters f ired back Monday after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) suggested the hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) elderly husband was partially inspired by the Fox News host's criticisms.

"Gavin Newsom has done more to aid and abet this attack on Paul Pelosi than anybody," Watters said.

Over the weekend, Newsom said in an interview that he has been watching Watters for months. "What he’s been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking [Paul] consistently. Don’t tell me that’s not aiding and abetting all this. Of course it is,” he claimed.

According to the host, Newsom is preparing to run for president in 2024, and he needs someone else to blame for his shortcomings. "So when a mentally ill, homeless drug addict who has committed crime after crime in his state and was never deported attacks Paul Pelosi with a hammer, Gavin Newsom has to blame anybody but himself, and Gavin Newsom thinks Jesse Watters is to blame for Paul Pelosi getting hammered," he said.

"Gavin Newsom thinks if you mock a Democrat, it puts them on a target list," he continued.

"The deranged drug addict who talks to fairies and lives on a school bus didn’t watch [ Jesse Watters] Primetime and head on over to Pelosi's house with a hammer," Watters said.

"David DePape is a homeless criminal and an illegal alien. DePape overstayed his visa for years, committed crimes. California is a sanctuary state, so he was never deported," he said. "Let me ask you a question. Who is more at fault here? The governor who didn’t deport the deranged drug addict felon who thinks he is Jesus or the news guy who fairly covered Paul's DUI case?"

Paul Pelosi was attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant inside his home on Oct. 28. According to authorities, the targeting of the Pelosi home was intentional, and the attacker was hoping to find the speaker. DePape has since been slapped with both federal and state charges. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture following the attack and faces a "long recovery process."

