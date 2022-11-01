Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Flaunts Cheeky Cinderella Costume For Halloween
Nicki Minaj has never shied away from dressing up for Halloween and now with a family of her own, she’s taken things to another level. Queen Nicki took to social media to reveal her Cinderella A.K.A. Chunderalla costume as the glistening baby blue couture dress flaunted her curves and didn’t leave much to the imagination when it came to the rap icon’s famous backside.
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed As These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive
Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
Billie Eilish Pokes Fun at Age Gap with Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in Halloween Couples Costume
Billie Eilish's fans are not too happy with her choice of Halloween costume this year. On Tuesday morning, the "Happier Than Ever" singer shared a photo dump from her Halloween festivities — and in the very last slide, she included a photo with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. "life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡,"...
wegotthiscovered.com
Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?
Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
Heidi Klum, the queen of Halloween, outdoes herself with her most bizarre costume yet: a worm
Heidi Klum transformed into a gigantic, realistic worm while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as a bloodied fisherman for her Halloween party.
Elle
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume
The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
HipHopDX.com
Lizzo Claps Back At Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume Haters
Lizzo has made it abundantly clear that she’s not pleased with those who have been critical of her Halloween costume this year. On Friday (October 28), the “About Damn Time” vocalist debuted the results of her spooky season dress-up routine, which sees her portray Chrisean Rock – the “Thotianna” rapper and Blueface‘s on-again-off-again girlfriend.
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis
Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
Lindsay Lohan Looks Fiercely Powerful in a Hypnotizing White Suit As She Prepares For Her Acting Comeback
Lindsay Lohan is coming back to our screens, and we cannot wait for our favorite Mean Girl to steal everyone’s hearts yet again. But before her comebacks hits Netflix, she’s turning heads with a cover story that is making waves all over the internet. On Oct 31, Lohan showed everyone that she’s in her comeback era, and she intends for all eyes to be back on her and her money movies. She uploaded a photo from her upcoming Cosmopolitan cover story with the caption, “Cosmopolitan: The Work Issue! 🤍.” She also tagged everyone who made it possible, from the creative director...
Heidi Klum is unrecognisable as she dresses as a worm for Halloween
The Queen of Halloween has risen again.Heidi Klum has returned from her two-year Halloween hiatus with her highly anticipated spooky party and a costume so elaborate she was completely unrecognisable.The model turned up in a full body worm costume, complete with a large curved head and a long tail. Only her eyes, nose and mouth were visible within the costume, as well as her feet.Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, complemented her costume by dressing as a fisherman with a bloody eye.On the blue carpet entrance to her party on Monday night (31 October), Klum posed with Kaulitz by laying on...
Billie Eilish Hits The Gym In Biker Shorts & Tank Top After New Romance Confirmed: Photos
Billie Eilish, 20, hit the gym in an all-black outfit and looked happy with how the workout went on Monday, October 24. The “Bad Guy” songstress was photographed smiling as she left the gym in Studio City, California, and walked to her car with her trainer. Her outfit included a tank top and a pair of matching biker shorts.
Popculture
Lizzo Transforms Into Miss Piggy for Halloween Photoshoot
Lizzo channeled one sexy swine with her Halloween costume as she transformed herself into Miss Piggy for the spooky holiday Monday. The "Good as Hell" artist took to Instagram to with a recreation of the character's iconic 1980s photoshoot as a tribute to her "forever icon," posing in a nude bodysuit with a faux snake to accompany her blonde wig, pig nose and ears.
A Closer Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Chucky Costumes
“Barbie, eat your heart out.” That’s what the murderous doll Tiffany tells her fellow killer doll Chucky in the 1998 slasher film, Bride of Chucky—and it could certainly be said of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween look today. For the holiday, she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as the notoriously evil duo, and Vogue has a closer look at what went into their custom couples costume.
Billie Eilish Rocks Bike Shorts Amid Hot New Romance With Jesse Rutherford: Photos
Grammy-winner and “bad guy” singer Billie Eilish, 20, has been sporting some impressive gym looks in recent weeks, including a black bike short ensemble on Oct. 28. Billie, who has recently been on numerous dates with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her fitness trainer in the athletic outfit. Along with the bike shorts, the 20-year-old rocked a white shirt with a Dodgers baseball jersey, black converse, and a beanie that read “FUC-12.”
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Mariah Carey, Coco Austin, Madonna, Elvira, Nicole!
Now that Halloween is over, is it too soon for Christmas music?. Mariah Carey posted a video as a witch, then it morphs into her wearing Santa attire while her Christmas classic plays. Coco Austin in red latex bodysuit. Nicole Scherzinger celebrated the Day of the Dead. Elvira, Mistress of...
AOL Corp
Machine Gun Kelly Wears Latex Corset Look, Attends Time100 Next Gala With a Fiery Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly isn't afraid to go bold when it comes to his fashion. The 32-year-old "Emo Girl" singer hit the red carpet at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday night in an intense latex look. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore skintight black...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Leni Makes Her Debut at Mom's Annual Halloween Party (Exclusive)
Finally celebrating Halloween in star-studded style! Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni Klum, hit up her famous mom's iconic Halloween party this year and was super excited to get to be involved. Leni, 18, spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the over-the-top costume party on Monday at Moxy NYC Lower East Side,...
Selena Gomez is a vision in a vibrant purple gown as she leads the stars attending the premiere of her new documentary My Mind & Me in Los Angeles
Selena Gomez oozed sophistication in a one-shoulder satin gown to the premiere of her documentary My Mind & Me, in which she gets vulnerable about fame, her Lupus diagnosis and mental health struggles, on Wednesday. While arriving to the American Film Institute Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood,...
