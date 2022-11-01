Read full article on original website
With Nothing To Lose Steelers Backup Quarterback Mitch Trubisky Calls Out Coaching Staff
It’s been over a month since the Pittsburgh Steelers benched quarterback, Mitch Trubisky , in favor of rookie, Kenny Pickett. Since then, Trubisky has mostly been a mentor from the sidelines. He did come in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the offense to victory after Pickett suffered a concussion.
numberfire.com
Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
numberfire.com
Dolphins receive Jeff Wilson from 49ers for fifth-rounder
The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Raheem Mostert appeared to have the Dolphins' backfield to himself after Chase Edmonds was shipped off to the Denver Broncos, but then Wilson was reunited with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Mostert will presumably remain the starter for now, but Wilson's arrival might lead the Dolphins to go with more of a committee backfield. Either way, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will move down the depth chart. Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will compete to replace Wilson as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup in San Francisco, at least until Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns.
numberfire.com
Cam Akers (personal) hoping to be done with Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is "hoping for a fair resolution" after not being traded at Tuesday's deadline, per NFL reporter Josina Anderson. According to Anderson, Akers doesn't think it's in his "best interest" to play for the Rams again this season. She adds that the relationship "is still amicable," but the ideal outcome for Akers at this point would likely be for a release and fresh start elsewhere. Ronnie Rivers started ahead of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown last week, but he only gained 36 yards on 12 touches. Kyren Williams (ankle) could be activated from injured reserve this week and make his season debut on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Akers hasn't played since week 5.
49ers Cut Veteran Defensive Tackle Akeem Spence On Tuesday
While the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, teams are not finished making roster moves. The San Francisco 49ers released defensive tackle Akeem Spence on Tuesday. Spence, playing in his 10th NFL season and first in San Francisco, had made six tackles in five games. "The 49ers have ...
numberfire.com
Broncos add Chase Edmonds to backfield in trade with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. What It Means:. Edmonds fell out of favor in Miami, but he figures to...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
numberfire.com
Steelers sending Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Claypool should immediately compete for the Bears' No. 2 receiver job behind Darnell Mooney, meaning fewer targets for the likes of Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, N'Keal Harry, and Velus Jones. The acquisition should also be a boost for Justin Fields and the offense as a whole. Claypool's departure from the Steelers leaves rookie George Pickens as the clear starter opposite Diontae Johnson. There will also be more targets available for Pat Freiermuth.
numberfire.com
Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dotson continues to miss time with a hamstring injury and opened Week 9 absent from practice. He appears to be trending toward another missed game. numberFire's models project Dotson...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) DNP for Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jones returned to action in Week 8, catching 2 of 4 targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. A DNP on Wednesday could be a rest day for the veteran. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (hamstring) will do "some things" at practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Vrabel. Tannehill is still dealing with the ankle injury that forced him to miss Week 8's win over the Houston Texans. His participation at practice on Wednesday is a good sign, but Vrabel's comments seem to indicate that he has some progress to make before he's available. His status will need to be monitored throughout the week. If Tannehill remains sidelined, Malik Willis will start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) DNP on Wednesday
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris was added to the injury report with an illness and did not practice on Wednesday. Assuming he is able to rejoin New England on Thursday or Friday, Harris should be available to face the Colts on Sunday.
numberfire.com
J.D. McKissic (neck) misses another Commanders practice
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (neck) did not practice again on Thursday. McKissic was also held out of Wednesday's practice with a neck injury. Antonio Gibson will likely run more routes if McKissic is unable to play on Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings. McKissic has 40 targets on the season and a 39.6% offensive snap share.
numberfire.com
Derek Carr (back) logs full practice on Wednesday
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Carr was limited with a back injury last week but starts this week with a full practice. Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Jaguars on Sunday. Davante Adams (illness) was limited on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Saints place Michael Thomas (toe surgery) on injured reserve
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and be placed on injured reserve, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen said he doesn't know the timetable for Thomas to return, but he expects him to miss the rest of the season. After being limited to seven games in 2020 and missing all of last year, Thomas only managed to make it through Week 3 this season. He caught 16 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns on 22 targets. Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara will continue to be the Saints' top targets over the second half of the season and Jarvis Landry (ankle) stands to benefit as well. The Saints are playing on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Zeke Nnaji (ankle) questionable to return Thursday for Denver
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is considered questionable to return Thursday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nnaji suffered a sprained right ankle, and as a result, the team has deemed him questionable to return for the second half of Thursday night's contest. DeAndre Jordan should see additional work as long as Nnaji is out.
numberfire.com
Derrick Henry resting Thursday for Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (rest) did not practice on Thursday. Henry was listed as limited on Wednesday and the Titans decided to give him a breather a day later, but there isn't any concern about his status for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) also didn't practice on Thursday, so Henry might be in line for another larger-than-normal workload if Malik Willis makes his second career start. However, the Titans are 12.5-point underdogs and may not be able to pound the rock like they did last week versus the Houston Texans.
