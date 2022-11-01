ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
Dolphins receive Jeff Wilson from 49ers for fifth-rounder

The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Raheem Mostert appeared to have the Dolphins' backfield to himself after Chase Edmonds was shipped off to the Denver Broncos, but then Wilson was reunited with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Mostert will presumably remain the starter for now, but Wilson's arrival might lead the Dolphins to go with more of a committee backfield. Either way, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will move down the depth chart. Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will compete to replace Wilson as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup in San Francisco, at least until Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns.
Cam Akers (personal) hoping to be done with Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is "hoping for a fair resolution" after not being traded at Tuesday's deadline, per NFL reporter Josina Anderson. According to Anderson, Akers doesn't think it's in his "best interest" to play for the Rams again this season. She adds that the relationship "is still amicable," but the ideal outcome for Akers at this point would likely be for a release and fresh start elsewhere. Ronnie Rivers started ahead of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown last week, but he only gained 36 yards on 12 touches. Kyren Williams (ankle) could be activated from injured reserve this week and make his season debut on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Akers hasn't played since week 5.
Broncos add Chase Edmonds to backfield in trade with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. What It Means:. Edmonds fell out of favor in Miami, but he figures to...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers sending Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Claypool should immediately compete for the Bears' No. 2 receiver job behind Darnell Mooney, meaning fewer targets for the likes of Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, N'Keal Harry, and Velus Jones. The acquisition should also be a boost for Justin Fields and the offense as a whole. Claypool's departure from the Steelers leaves rookie George Pickens as the clear starter opposite Diontae Johnson. There will also be more targets available for Pat Freiermuth.
Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dotson continues to miss time with a hamstring injury and opened Week 9 absent from practice. He appears to be trending toward another missed game. numberFire's models project Dotson...
Julio Jones (knee) DNP for Tampa Bay on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jones returned to action in Week 8, catching 2 of 4 targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. A DNP on Wednesday could be a rest day for the veteran. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) practicing on Wednesday

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (hamstring) will do "some things" at practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Vrabel. Tannehill is still dealing with the ankle injury that forced him to miss Week 8's win over the Houston Texans. His participation at practice on Wednesday is a good sign, but Vrabel's comments seem to indicate that he has some progress to make before he's available. His status will need to be monitored throughout the week. If Tannehill remains sidelined, Malik Willis will start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) DNP on Wednesday

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris was added to the injury report with an illness and did not practice on Wednesday. Assuming he is able to rejoin New England on Thursday or Friday, Harris should be available to face the Colts on Sunday.
J.D. McKissic (neck) misses another Commanders practice

Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (neck) did not practice again on Thursday. McKissic was also held out of Wednesday's practice with a neck injury. Antonio Gibson will likely run more routes if McKissic is unable to play on Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings. McKissic has 40 targets on the season and a 39.6% offensive snap share.
Derek Carr (back) logs full practice on Wednesday

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Carr was limited with a back injury last week but starts this week with a full practice. Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Jaguars on Sunday. Davante Adams (illness) was limited on Wednesday.
Saints place Michael Thomas (toe surgery) on injured reserve

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and be placed on injured reserve, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen said he doesn't know the timetable for Thomas to return, but he expects him to miss the rest of the season. After being limited to seven games in 2020 and missing all of last year, Thomas only managed to make it through Week 3 this season. He caught 16 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns on 22 targets. Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara will continue to be the Saints' top targets over the second half of the season and Jarvis Landry (ankle) stands to benefit as well. The Saints are playing on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.
Zeke Nnaji (ankle) questionable to return Thursday for Denver

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is considered questionable to return Thursday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nnaji suffered a sprained right ankle, and as a result, the team has deemed him questionable to return for the second half of Thursday night's contest. DeAndre Jordan should see additional work as long as Nnaji is out.
Derrick Henry resting Thursday for Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (rest) did not practice on Thursday. Henry was listed as limited on Wednesday and the Titans decided to give him a breather a day later, but there isn't any concern about his status for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) also didn't practice on Thursday, so Henry might be in line for another larger-than-normal workload if Malik Willis makes his second career start. However, the Titans are 12.5-point underdogs and may not be able to pound the rock like they did last week versus the Houston Texans.
