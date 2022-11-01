Read full article on original website
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Yes, Minnesota employers must pay you for time you need to vote
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In most communities across Minnesota, polls for the 2022 midterm elections will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you didn't vote early and need to go to your polling place on election day, Minnesota law requires employers to pay for the time you need to vote if it falls within your scheduled work time.
mprnews.org
You asked: Can people convicted of a felony vote in Minnesota?
An MPR News reader messaged us on Instagram to ask if people who have been convicted of a felony or incarcerated can vote in Minnesota. We asked the experts. No. The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State reports that you are able to vote after all parts of your sentencing is complete. Therefore, a person must be out of prison and be done with probation, parole or any form of supervised release to be able to vote.
mprnews.org
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota
Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
Third party candidate death adds new layer in close Minnesota congressional race
Northfield, Minn. -- The death of a third-party candidate in Minnesota's Second Congressional District adds a new layer in the hotly contested rematch between DFL incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.Legal Marijuana Now candidate Paula Overby died in early October and remains on the ballot this fall so voters can technically still choose her at the polls. Right Now USA, a Super PAC that has supported Republican candidates, is encouraging voters to do just that: asking voters in paid advertisements to "honor her contributions to the grassroots cannabis movement." The ad says, "Vote Paula Overby in loving memory." The DFL paying...
lptv.org
GOP Gov. Candidate Jensen Holds Rally in Brainerd, Running Mate Birk Visits Bemidji
Scott Jensen, GOP hopeful for Minnesota Governor, and Matt Birk, who is running as a Republican for Lt. Governor, made trips around the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday on their “Heal Minnesota” tour ahead of next week’s general election. Jensen brought his campaign to Brainerd, where he...
Police association endorsements among most coveted, controversial in Minnesota politics
Just how important is an endorsement from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association this election cycle?. Ask state Rep. Dan Wolgamott, a St. Cloud DFLer in a swing seat whose campaign brochures feature a picture of the organization’s badge — sized as large as his head. “It’s certainly the one (endorsement) that comes up the most,” Wolgamott said.
What to expect on election night in Minnesota
Minnesota was traditionally a blue state but has become more purple over the years. Rural Minnesota has grown more Republican while Minneapolis, St. Paul and their suburbs have become more Democratic, along with certain regional centers including Rochester and Duluth. Joe Biden won Minnesota by just over 7 percentage points in 2020 after Donald Trump came within 1.5 points in 2016.Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's bid for a second term is Minnesota's top race this year. He's up against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator. Walz pulled nearly 54 percent of the vote in 2018,...
boreal.org
To Protect Wild Rice, Minnesota and Wisconsin Tribes and Universities Have Formed an Unlikely Collaboration
Photo: Wild rice is an annual aquatic grass that produces a seed that is delicious and nutritious for wildlife and humans. Photo courtesy of J Sullivan/Wisconsin DNR. Counting by square feet, the town of Lac du Flambeau, Wisconsin is more than one-third water. Three huge lakes—Long Interlaken Lake, Pokegama Lake, and Flambeau Lake—flank the downtown, which serves as the civic center of the Lac du Flambeau Reservation. The reservation, home to the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and 206 lakes in total, is also home to wild rice—a grain that grows in lakes and rivers in the upper Midwest.
Why Do People In Minnesota and Iowa Have More Than One of These 15 Items?
Why Do People In Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Have More Than One of These 15 Items?. No one really knows why people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois tend to "collect" some items more than others. We aren't talking about your forks, blankets, or the items that you truly need more than one of. These are the items that you really could just toss or recycle...or NOT BUY IN THE FIRST PLACE because you already have one.
Minnesota companies should be held accountable for PAC attack ads
In “Minnesota lawyers, companies, help fund super PACs running attack ads in attorney general’s race,” readers learn that two of the state’s largest corporations, 3M and a Wells Fargo subsidiary, contributed $80,000 and $25,000 respectively to two shameful, racially tinged, dog-whistle ads attacking Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Why I’m Giving Up On Deer Hunting In Minnesota This Year
I haven't missed a year of deer hunting in Northern Minnesota since 2008, but this year will be the first time I'm not going to buy a license. Why? There are a lot of reasons why it's just not worth it this year. No, PETA didn't get to me. I...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
Cost of Deer Licenses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
Big game is a big deal for the Upper Plains states that bring in big revenue. Not only when hunters spend money on ammunition and clothing, but for lodging and dining. And, regarding non-resident hunters, we're talking a huge bump to the state's coffers. Following the influx of pheasant hunters...
GOP candidate for Minnesota governor outlines plan to make abortion ‘less prominent’ in society
(WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Minnesota governor says his plan on abortion can create positive changes in the state. Dr. Scott Jensen is running against DFL incumbent Tim Walz. The Minnesota constitution lists abortion as a legal process. Jensen says he’s not looking to change that. As a pro-life doctor, Jensen said Tuesday he and running mate Matt Birk...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
boreal.org
Dozens of wildfires reported across Minnesota amid continued dry conditions
A combination of gusty winds, record heat and continued dry conditions led to more than two-dozen wildfires reported across Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said it received reports of over 25 wildfires across the state, as temperatures soared to 76 degrees (in the Twin Cities), smashing state records for Nov. 2.
