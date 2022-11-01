Casper City Council setting Nov. 15 as hearing for transfer of Urban Bottle’s liquor licence to The Drinkery

Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council taking up new anti-discrimination ordinance, repeat false alarm penalties Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will hold first readings for two proposed new ordinances, one relating to protections against discrimination and the other to establishing new penalties for repeat false private and panic alarms. The first reading for the proposed new false private alarm ordinance...
oilcity.news
Casper City Council passes new false alarm penalties on first reading
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved on first reading a proposed ordinance to establish new penalties for repeat false private intrusion and repeat false panic alarms on a vote of 9–0. The proposed ordinance would need to pass on two further readings in order to become law.
oilcity.news
Casper City Council votes 8–1 for new anti-discrimination law, adds protections for age on first reading
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 8–1 on first reading in favor of a proposed new anti-discrimination ordinance. It would need to pass on two further readings in order to become law. Prior to voting on the ordinance, the City Council considered an amendment...
oilcity.news
Natrona County to adjust nuisance ordinances following public outcry
CASPER, Wyo. — After elected officials and members of the public alike voiced concerns regarding Natrona County’s nuisance ordinances, county officials will take steps to improve the ordinances. At the Natrona County Board of Commissioners’ Oct. 18 meeting, several members of the public voiced concerns about the nuisance...
oilcity.news
198 life jackets not returned to Casper-area loaner stations during 2022 season
CASPER, Wyo. — 198 out of 495 total life jackets distributed to loaner stations in the Casper area this summer were not returned by the end of the season, an Oct. 27 memo from Casper Fire Chief Jacob Black said. The Casper Fire-EMS Department helps organize the distribution of...
oilcity.news
City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
county17.com
BLM decision to acquire 35K-acre ranch west of Casper ‘remanded’ after State of Wyoming’s complaints
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management has agreed to “set aside” a decision to acquire a 35,670-acre ranch from the Marton Family west of Casper after the State of Wyoming appealed the May 18 decision. The state filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper airport hoping to replace 49.5-foot control tower with new 156-foot tower
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper/Natrona County International Airport said via Facebook this weekend that it has the opportunity to compete for funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to construct a new air traffic control tower. The current tower is 68 years old and is in need of replacement, the...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement has been made
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/26/22–11/1/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit running reduced schedule on Veterans Day
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Nov. 11, Casper Area Transit operations will be running on reduced schedules due to the Veterans Day holiday. LINK will begin service at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. ASSIST will begin service at 7 a.m. and end at 5:15 p.m. ASSIST rides for Nov. 11 need to be requested by Nov. 9 or 10 before 3 p.m. and are dependent on availability. The Transit Office will be closed on Nov. 11, so tokens and passes will not be available for purchase.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/2/22–11/3/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/24/22–10/31/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice unveiling new virtual ‘Honor Wall’ during open house for veterans
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be holding an open house for veterans and their families from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 319 S. Wilson St. in Casper. Central Wyoming Hospice, a member of the national We Honor Veterans program, will be unveiling...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips (10/29/22 – 11/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, affidavits, and appearances in circuit court. Drunk minor escapes assault charge Saturday, Oct. 29, Arroyo Drive (CPD) Officers executed a warrant at a...
oilcity.news
Bull Horn Brewing officially opening in Casper on Nov. 1
CASPER, Wyo. — Bull Horn Brewing held a soft opening and “Zombie Crawl” event on Saturday and will be officially opening its doors on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the new Casper brewery announced Monday via Facebook. With both food and beer available, Bull Horn will open for lunch...
oilcity.news
Mills police seek whereabouts of teen
CASPER, Wyo. —The Mills Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Shelby Anderson, according to a release. Shelby Anderson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a beanie of unknown color, and a plaid shirt with a white hoodie, the release said. She was wearing black-and-white tennis shoes and had a black backpack.
oilcity.news
Casper’s Funky Junk District store to close, but block festivals will continue
CASPER, Wyo. — A unique business in central Casper will close by the year’s end. According to a series of social media posts, Funky Junk at 615 S. Durbin will close at the end of December. The posts say the store’s creators will carry on individually, and the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ashlee Neves represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted...
