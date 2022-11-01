Read full article on original website
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Ask Anthony: Pool woes and septic tank issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before the doors opened at Soul Food Bistro on Jacksonville's Westside, Bradley Long was waiting outside with paperwork in his hand. Long says he bought a new, above ground pool from a local company in 2020, mainly for his grandkids to enjoy. He considered it an investment that would add value to his home.
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells Road
Clay County leaders are hosting a community walk Friday, Nov. 4 to speak with business owners and residents about what they want to see changed along the Wells Road area and what is working.
PorchFest 2022: Supporting the Arts in Jacksonville's Inner Core (FCL Nov. 2, 2022)
PorchFest is a free event held in Historic Springfield, a community just north of downtown Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. During the afternoon, dozens of bands perform on porches throughout this beautiful neighborhood. Food trucks are plentiful and a variety of craft beer and wine is available for purchase. Proceeds of PorchFest support arts related activities in Jacksonville’s urban core.
Jacksonville nonprofit Pine Castle celebrating 70th Anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville non-profit, Pine Castle is celebrating its 70th anniversary in a big way. The organization has made some major improvements to continue its mission to serve adults with intellectual and developmental differences all with the help of a $2.25 million campaign. CEO Lori Ann Whittington says...
Bring on the cotton candy! Jacksonville Fair returns to the Bold City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back! The event opens Thursday, Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 13. Here is your guide for everything you need to know to make the most of the fun, food and entertainment. LOCATION. Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports Complex...
The Cove at Atlantic Beach apartments sell for almost $27.3 million
The Cove at Atlantic Beach apartments at 2160 Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach sold Oct. 26 for almost $27.29 million. PAC-2160 Mayport LP of Miami Beach sold the property to Puckett Properties LLC and The Cove at Atlantic Beach LLC. They are associated with Link Real Estate Group of Columbus,...
Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns, holds opening day on Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back and will be held from Thursday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 13. The 11-day event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds near TIAA Bank Field kicks off at 3 p.m. Thursday when the gates open. The fair will feature an...
Plans show Publix to raze and rebuild at Harbour Place
Publix Super Markets Inc. intends to raze and rebuild its store in Harbour Place Shopping Center near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Campo Engineering Inc. of Tampa filed civil engineering plans with the city Oct. 28 to remove the existing 54,831-square-foot Publix store and a metal building and build a new supermarket at 13170 Atlantic Blvd., at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
The Greek Festival is back this weekend
The 2022 Jacksonville Greek Festival is back!. This year’s festival will be held on November 4th-6th at a new campus on 12760 Beach Blvd. There will be food, fun, and a cultural experience for the entire family. Delicious Homemade Greek food. Live music and dancing. Family friendly environment. Amazing...
Find your zen at the UNF Botanical Garden (FCL Nov. 2, 2022)
The UNF Botanical Garden’s mission is to foster environmental conservation, sustainability, biodiversity and stewardship of healthy ecosystems for the purpose of education, research, and community outreach through natural and unique living garden displays. Across the University’s beautiful campus of nearly 1,600 acres, the Botanical Garden staff and volunteers work to preserve the natural native and ornamental horticulture while providing recreation and educational opportunities, awareness and understanding. Visit unf.edu/botanical-garden for more information.
Fernandina Beach Commissioners back extension of city golf course deal
The city took temporary management of the course in May 2021. It’s not “four more years,” but three, as the Fernandina Beach City Commission committed the city to three more years managing the municipal golf course. The plan received vocal support before it was presented to the...
Truck catches fire after crashing into church in Neptune Beach, JFRD says
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that a truck crashed into Neptune Beach Baptist Church. According to Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for JFRD, the truck ran into the building at high speed and caught fire upon impact. The fire was quickly contained, and the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Almost half of Clay County’s population moved from another state, report says
A large migration of out-of-state residents to Florida occurred in recent years as a result of the pandemic, the ability to work remotely and other factors. Clay County has been among the Florida counties to see this shift in population.
One injured after car smashes into Neptune Beach church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is injured after a fiery crash in Neptune Beach, police said. Neptune Beach officers are investigating an overnight crash on Thursday morning. A man was taken to the hospital after his car smashed into Neptune Beach Baptist Church. He is expected to be OK.
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problem stressing out disabled veteran in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Like most of us, Monique Bates is trying to save a few extra bucks. In January, she purchased solar panels to lower the cost of her electric bill. "Some guys were walking through the neighborhood and asked if I would be interested in getting solar panels and I said...sure," Monique Bates explained.
Man attempts to rob Jacksonville bank, flees when teller alerts manager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for a man they said tried to rob Wells Fargo in the 4200 block Blanding Blvd. Thursday afternoon. Police said the man entered the bank at about 12:38 p.m., waited in line, and when it was his turn he approached the teller and handed her a note demanding money.
Jay Fund volunteer needs your help!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every year the NASCAR Foundation presents the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award to volunteers who go above and beyond for organizations dedicated to helping the lives of kids in racing communities across the country. This year, Tom Coughlin Jay Fund's very own, Tracy Williams is one...
JSO: Robber fails to rob Blanding Blvd. bank and is on the run
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a failed bank robbery in the 4200 block of Blanding Blvd with the suspect on the run. JSO reports that Officers responded to a reported bank robbery with this suspect described as a man in his mid to late 40′s and a 5′9 medium build.
Report: Jacksonville police confronted men with antisemitic banner on I-10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just a day before hateful messages were projected on TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game, making national news, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to calls about another antisemitic incident in Jacksonville. During the incident, JSO engaged with a man who was identified as Jon Minadeo,...
