Neptune Beach, FL

First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Pool woes and septic tank issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before the doors opened at Soul Food Bistro on Jacksonville's Westside, Bradley Long was waiting outside with paperwork in his hand. Long says he bought a new, above ground pool from a local company in 2020, mainly for his grandkids to enjoy. He considered it an investment that would add value to his home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

PorchFest 2022: Supporting the Arts in Jacksonville's Inner Core (FCL Nov. 2, 2022)

PorchFest is a free event held in Historic Springfield, a community just north of downtown Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. During the afternoon, dozens of bands perform on porches throughout this beautiful neighborhood. Food trucks are plentiful and a variety of craft beer and wine is available for purchase. Proceeds of PorchFest support arts related activities in Jacksonville’s urban core.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Cove at Atlantic Beach apartments sell for almost $27.3 million

The Cove at Atlantic Beach apartments at 2160 Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach sold Oct. 26 for almost $27.29 million. PAC-2160 Mayport LP of Miami Beach sold the property to Puckett Properties LLC and The Cove at Atlantic Beach LLC. They are associated with Link Real Estate Group of Columbus,...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Plans show Publix to raze and rebuild at Harbour Place

Publix Super Markets Inc. intends to raze and rebuild its store in Harbour Place Shopping Center near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Campo Engineering Inc. of Tampa filed civil engineering plans with the city Oct. 28 to remove the existing 54,831-square-foot Publix store and a metal building and build a new supermarket at 13170 Atlantic Blvd., at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

The Greek Festival is back this weekend

The 2022 Jacksonville Greek Festival is back!. This year’s festival will be held on November 4th-6th at a new campus on 12760 Beach Blvd. There will be food, fun, and a cultural experience for the entire family. Delicious Homemade Greek food. Live music and dancing. Family friendly environment. Amazing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Find your zen at the UNF Botanical Garden (FCL Nov. 2, 2022)

The UNF Botanical Garden’s mission is to foster environmental conservation, sustainability, biodiversity and stewardship of healthy ecosystems for the purpose of education, research, and community outreach through natural and unique living garden displays. Across the University’s beautiful campus of nearly 1,600 acres, the Botanical Garden staff and volunteers work to preserve the natural native and ornamental horticulture while providing recreation and educational opportunities, awareness and understanding. Visit unf.edu/botanical-garden for more information.
First Coast News

Jay Fund volunteer needs your help!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every year the NASCAR Foundation presents the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award to volunteers who go above and beyond for organizations dedicated to helping the lives of kids in racing communities across the country. This year, Tom Coughlin Jay Fund's very own, Tracy Williams is one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

