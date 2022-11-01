Read full article on original website
SAISD Second Graders Gifted Books through San Angelo READS!
On Wednesday, November 2nd, San Angelo ISD second grade students were treated to a gift of their own copy of “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds compliments of San Angelo READS!. The giveaway is in support of the District’s community-wide literacy initiative, San Angelo READS!, created to inspire a love of reading and to encourage reading beyond the school walls.
San Angelo McNease Convention Center Closed til Mid January 2023
SAN ANGELO – The McNease Convention Center in San Angelo will be closed for renovations until late January 2023. According to information from the City of San Angelo Friday, the McNease Convention Center will be closed Nov. 7, 2022 to Jan. 23, 2023 as the building undergoes various improvements, including the replacement of the existing sewer line. The renovations will also include replacing tile, carpet, and wall vinyl. Additional upgrades include window tinting, the replacement of LED lighting in the hallways and foyer, and landscaping. The City Council will still meet at the McNease…
San Angelo ISD Students Experience Open Air Art During Annual En Plein Air Collaboration
San Angelo ISD elementary and middle school students had the unique opportunity to engage with visiting artists from one of the City’s most unique attractions, En Plein Air Texas. Taking its name from the French term meaning “in the open air” the weeklong event hosted in the San Angelo area provided San Angelo ISD students opportunities to connect with talented artists from all over the world.
H-E-B Feast of Sharing offers free food, live music and more
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holiday season quickly approaching, generosity is often a key factor for businesses and local communities. Various H-E-B grocery stores across Texas are organizing the annual 'Feast of Sharing' event, offering free food, live music, activities and more. "There'll be live music...there'll be games,...
Concho Valley Live: “That’s what I like about Fridays” November winners!
The winners of our first “That’s What I Like About Fridays” contest have been chosen! Thanks to Dairy Queen, these winners will get a $25 gift card to DQ to celebrate what makes their life sweet!. This contest will continue throughout the year. Winners will be chosen...
Get Rid Of Used Up Tires at “Tires To-Go”
Keep San Angelo Beautiful is having a special event called "TIRES TO-GO" on Sat, Nov 19th where they will gladly take those unwanted tires from you. Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to enhance the quality of life in San Angelo. This is just one of the numerous projects they do annually to keep San Angelo Beautiful so San Angelo can do beautiful things!
3 San Angelo Central Students Sweep UIL Regional Debate Contest
SAN ANGELO, TX — Three Central High School students won the trifecta at the 2023 UIL Congressional Debate contest for Region XV. All three debate contestants are headed to the state UIL contest in January. They are (in ranked order): Jack McLaughlin Annabeth Dusek Bell Royer According to the UIL, “Congress is an individual contest in a large group setting. It models the legislative process of democracy, specifically, the United States Congress. Within this mock legislative assembly competition, contestants draft legislation (proposed laws and position statements) submitted to the…
Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers
I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
Red, White and You hiring event set for Thursday
Looking for a new job? Take a look at the Red, White and You hiring event that is taking place tomorrow:
BOMBSHELL: PETA Slams San Angelo City Council for Animal Shelter Crisis Response
SAN ANGELO – A representative of the national People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has issued a scathing letter to San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and the San Angelo City Council for its response to the ongoing crisis at the city Animal Shelter. Following the release of leaked photos evidently revealing dogs caged in their own waste and a cockroach infestation in San Angelo’s animal shelter—and the city’s response of closing the shelter’s doors to lost and homeless animals—PETA sent a letter today to Mayor Brenda Gunter and the members of the San Angelo City Council, calling…
Updates with SAISD November 3, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff and KLST Carolyn McEnrue discuss current updates with SAISD. Dr. Dethloff talked about the proposed Sustainability Plan to reduce the number of SAISD elementary schools from 17 to 14. “Most elementary schools range from 500 to 600 students, ours range from 260 students to about 500 students.” […]
Experiments Killing Mice Brings Heat on Angelo State
SAN ANGELO, TX – A formal complaint from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has been filed against Angelo State University for three recent studies that kill and torture mice. According to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, on Nov. 3, 2022, the group filed complaints on ASU and...
Animal Shelter to close intake at 170 dogs, intake currently closed
The Animal Shelter will be closing its public intake until the number of dogs in the shelter is below 170. Find out more about the decision here:
Judge Graves takes over the gavel in Tom Green County
After Judge Penny Roberts retired from the bench, Judge Andrew Graves took over Tom Green County Court of Law Number 2 Tuesday.
LIVE! DAILY | BREAKING: Angelo State University Accused of Animal Abuse!
Today on LIVE!, Jenie Wilson and Morgan Chedwiggen return to LIVE!. Also, ASU has been accused of animal abuse, a San Angelo man has been arrested for possession of lewd images of children, nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants have entered the U.S., an Abilene man has been arrested on charged related to human trafficking, and we look ahead to the playoffs for a 3A District.
And There Will Be Blood
SAN ANGELO, TX — John Bariou has served the city in economic development for years. Tuesday, the City of San Angelo is going to pay him back in spades. There will be blood! On the agenda for tomorrow’s city council meeting, in secret executive session, the council will consider the “evaluation, discipline, or dismissal of John Bariou from the COSA-DC Board.” Bariou is a volunteer. He serves on the City of San Angelo Development Board at the pleasure of the City Council. He was nominated to the board by former City Councilman Lane Carter. Carter stepped down to successfully run for county…
KSAB Tree Giveaway
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Hundreds of people picked up all assortments of free trees today on November 2, 2022, courtesy of “Keep San Angelo Beautiful”. The trees were several feet tall, granted to KSAB from the Texas Based Apache Corporation, and hundreds of them went to area schools and residents. The event was located at […]
BREAKING: San Angelo Animal Shelter Crisis – No Room for Anymore Dogs This Month?
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Animal Services officials Wednesday announced the shelter will not take in anymore dogs for the rest of the month unless the population drops below 170; there are currently 181 dogs housed there. To meet the standards of care for animals in shelter by our Animal Services Division, the City of San Angelo recently set a maximum of 180 dogs and 120 cats that the shelter can safely house. Canine intake will close to the public when the shelter population exceeds 170 dogs to avoid exceeding that capacity. As of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the shelter has 181 dogs. Due to this,…
Let’s Take Care Of The Most Vulnerable Among Us
OPINION — Let me introduce myself. My name is Trey Holmes. I am a native West Texan, dad, adoptive parent, former foster parent, Christian, businessman, and pastor of a local church. However, I write to you today as a fellow citizen of San Angelo, to ask you to consider all sides of the argument for the proposed ordinance to protect the most vulnerable among us: the unborn. My hope is that as you do, you will decide to vote in favor of the proposed ordinance to protect the unborn. I want you to know I currently cannot vote in Tom Green County or San Angelo because I am still registered as a…
