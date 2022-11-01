ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Delivery driver charged with killing woman pleads guilty

A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday.Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, whose body was found Aug. 7, 2016, in a wooded area about a half-mile from her mother’s house in the small town of Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.Under an agreement that also included a guilty plea to a charge of unarmed robbery, the 36-year-old Colon-Ortiz...
PRINCETON, MA
PennLive.com

Pa. man facing death penalty for allegedly killing pregnant ex-girlfriend in gas station shooting

A Philadelphia man is on trial for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend and their unborn child, and may be facing the death penalty. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Rafiq Thompson, 39, is on trial for the murder of Tamara Cornelius, who was shot and killed at an Exxon station in King of Prussia in April. Cornelius was pregnant with Thompson’s child when she died.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy