Read full article on original website
Related
Delivery driver charged with killing woman pleads guilty
A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday.Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, whose body was found Aug. 7, 2016, in a wooded area about a half-mile from her mother’s house in the small town of Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.Under an agreement that also included a guilty plea to a charge of unarmed robbery, the 36-year-old Colon-Ortiz...
‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison Following Rape Convictions
Back in April, a jury in Van Nuys, California, found Walker guilty of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication. At the time, the jury found Walker not guilty of one count of digital penetration and two counts of forcible rape.
Prison officer, 25, ‘had inappropriate relationship with inmate’ and ‘called him while he was behind bars’
A PRISON officer has appeared in court after allegedly forming an "inappropriate" relationship with an inmate and calling him while he was behind bars. Ruth Shmylo, 25, denied growing close to the unidentified lag while working at a category B prison in Bridgend, Wales. Cardiff Crown Court heard she came...
Suspect accused of killing California family of 4 pleads not guilty
The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family of four entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday, Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto told CNN.
DNA Clears California Man Who Spent 38 Years In Prison For 1983 Rape And Murder
“I prayed for many years that this day would come,” Maurice Hastings told reporters after spending nearly four decades in prison for the 1983 murder and sexual assault of Roberta Wydermyer. A California man who was wrongfully convicted in the 1983 murder and rape of a woman who was...
Pennsylvania dad accused of burying daughter, 6, in backyard hole as punishment
A Pennsylvania father is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly beating, choking, and even burying his 6-year-old daughter in a hole in the yard.
Man Offered to Pay Fellow Inmate's Bail if He Killed Ex-Girlfriend: Police
Caleb Beesley allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend for more than a year in several states as they traveled together, according to Michigan law enforcement.
Pa. man facing death penalty for allegedly killing pregnant ex-girlfriend in gas station shooting
A Philadelphia man is on trial for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend and their unborn child, and may be facing the death penalty. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Rafiq Thompson, 39, is on trial for the murder of Tamara Cornelius, who was shot and killed at an Exxon station in King of Prussia in April. Cornelius was pregnant with Thompson’s child when she died.
Three Kentucky Correctional Officers Face More Civil Rights Charges, Assaulting Inmates
A federal grand jury in London, Kentucky, filed a superseding indictment against three federal correctional officers — two officers and a lieutenant — for their respective roles in assaults against three federal inmates and subsequent cover-ups. Officers Samuel Patrick, 41, Clinton Pauley, 40, and Lieutenant
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Is Denied Bail
Weinberg faces 18 felony charges and more than 100 years in prison if convicted.
Comments / 0