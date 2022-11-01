ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Daily Reflector

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: North of the River team finishes 8-0

The first-ever season of North of the River football was a big one. The newly named team capped a perfect 8-0 season in Pitt County Middle Schools football. The team aims to better represent the many schools that combine to make up the roster, including Wellcome Middle School, Bethel School, Pactolus School and Stokes School. In addition to football, teams from those schools also combine for cross country, wrestling, baseball, softball, soccer and track. ...
PITT COUNTY, NC
The Oakland Press

Grosse Ile edges Country Day; earns 5th consecutive trip to state finals w/ PHOTO GALLERY

Perennial powers in the Michigan high school boys’ soccer landscape shared the pitch in a Division 3 state semifinal on Wednesday at Parker Middle School in Howell. Fresh off a one-goal win over Eaton Rapids to earn a fifth consecutive regional championship, Grosse Ile came in looking to make it as many consecutive trips to the state title game. Meanwhile, Country Day scored three overtime goals to defeat Imlay City and captured the program’s first regional title since 2018.
GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, MI
MISportsNow

Rudyard Sweeps Brimley in District Semifinals

RUDYARD – The Rudyard Bulldogs defended home court by sweeping Brimley in the district semifinals on Thursday night. Rudyard overcame a 13-3 deficit in the first set to win it 26-24. The Bulldogs won the next two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-18. They’ll face Engadine in the...
RUDYARD TOWNSHIP, MI

