Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking down the high school football semifinals
28 teams were eliminated from the 2022 South Dakota high school football playoffs last week. The remaining 28 teams will take to the field Friday with 14 spots in the state championships up for grabs.
Cedric Bailey throws for six TDs; Chaminade-Madonna completes undefeated regular season
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – For Chaminade-Madonna, going undefeated in the regular season really isn’t surprising. As one of the top teams in the country, the Lions set lofty standards. What is impressive is the way Chaminade ran the table, going 9-0 as well as 3-0 in 1M District 6. On Thursday, the Lions ...
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: North of the River team finishes 8-0
The first-ever season of North of the River football was a big one. The newly named team capped a perfect 8-0 season in Pitt County Middle Schools football. The team aims to better represent the many schools that combine to make up the roster, including Wellcome Middle School, Bethel School, Pactolus School and Stokes School. In addition to football, teams from those schools also combine for cross country, wrestling, baseball, softball, soccer and track. ...
Coldwater LMS boys basketball swept by Lumen Christi to kick off 2022
COLDWATER, MI. — In a blink the Coldwater Legg Middle School (LMS) Cardinal boys basketball season has begun, as the Cardinals faced off with Interstate 8 rival Jackson Lumen Christi in the season opener for both schools on Tuesday evening. Things did not start out great for the LMS...
The Oakland Press
Grosse Ile edges Country Day; earns 5th consecutive trip to state finals w/ PHOTO GALLERY
Perennial powers in the Michigan high school boys’ soccer landscape shared the pitch in a Division 3 state semifinal on Wednesday at Parker Middle School in Howell. Fresh off a one-goal win over Eaton Rapids to earn a fifth consecutive regional championship, Grosse Ile came in looking to make it as many consecutive trips to the state title game. Meanwhile, Country Day scored three overtime goals to defeat Imlay City and captured the program’s first regional title since 2018.
The Oakland Press
Cranbrook vs. Riverview boys soccer state semifinal photo gallery
Cranbrook and Riverview squared off in a Division 2 state semifinal game on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Fenton High School. The Cranes held on for a 1-0 victory over Riverview and moved on to the state championship game.
The Oakland Press
Lakeland fends off pesky Milford for four-set victory in D1 district opener
WEST BLOOMFIELD — For a volleyball team that has aspirations for a big postseason run, Lakeland couldn’t have been ecstatic to draw Milford in the opening round of district play. Along with being the local rival to the Eagles, the Mavericks have played the LVC champions incredibly tough...
Rudyard Sweeps Brimley in District Semifinals
RUDYARD – The Rudyard Bulldogs defended home court by sweeping Brimley in the district semifinals on Thursday night. Rudyard overcame a 13-3 deficit in the first set to win it 26-24. The Bulldogs won the next two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-18. They’ll face Engadine in the...
Comments / 0