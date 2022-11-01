Perennial powers in the Michigan high school boys’ soccer landscape shared the pitch in a Division 3 state semifinal on Wednesday at Parker Middle School in Howell. Fresh off a one-goal win over Eaton Rapids to earn a fifth consecutive regional championship, Grosse Ile came in looking to make it as many consecutive trips to the state title game. Meanwhile, Country Day scored three overtime goals to defeat Imlay City and captured the program’s first regional title since 2018.

