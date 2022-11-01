ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

fox5atlanta.com

'Stranger Things'' terrifying Creel House for sale in Georgia

ROME, Ga. - A home up for sale in Rome, Georgia may be the home of any fan of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things'" dreams - or possibly nightmares. The infamous Creel House, which was home to the tragedy of the Creel family and which served as the home base for the season 4 antagonist Vecna is now for sale.
ROME, GA
Parade

'Stranger Things' Creel House Goes Up for Sale

The ominous home of Stranger Things villain, Vecna, is officially on the market—and not just in the Upside Down. The real-life Georgia home where much of Season 4's sinister storyline takes place is now up for sale with a $1.5 million list price. Located on East Second Avenue in Rome, Ga., the Victorian-style home was built in 1882 and features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
ROME, GA
11Alive

Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 4 - 6

ATLANTA — Welcome to another weekend in Atlanta; we hope you got enough candy to last the rest of the year last weekend. This weekend, Nov. 4 - 6, share in several cultural events like the Day of the Dead Festival, Latin Restaurant Week and a Native American Festival. Along with those events are others to bring in the fall season, like the Chomp & Stomp in Cabbage town and the arts festival at Chastain Park.
ATLANTA, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday

Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

PAWS Atlanta facing overcrowding, in need of donations

DECATUR, Ga. — PAWS Atlanta is currently in desperate need of donations. The no-kill animal shelter is facing a supply shortage, and what they need is delivered to your front lawn - newspapers. The shelter is asking anyone with extra or recycled newspapers to donate the materials to help...
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Chivalry, Romance, and a Rollicking Good Time Is Expected At The Summerville Renaissance Festival

Royalty, fairies, pirates, and more will be found in J.R. “Dick” Dowdy Park during the seventh annual Summerville Mini Renaissance Festival, scheduled for November 5. Festivities will kick off at 11:00 a.m. with an official welcome from “Queen Anne Boleyn”. Merriment will continue throughout the day through 5:00 p.m. This free community event will be held rain or shine.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
AL.com

Widower awarded $6.3 million against Alabama ambulance company

A Calhoun County jury has returned a multi-million-dollar verdict against Anniston Emergency Medical Services Inc., awarding the sum to a Wellborn man whose wife died while waiting for medical care in 2016. The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick, filed suit after his wife, Charlotte Ellswick, died May 28, 2016. According to Ellswick’s...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville

Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
LANGSTON, AL
