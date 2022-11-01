Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
'Stranger Things'' terrifying Creel House for sale in Georgia
ROME, Ga. - A home up for sale in Rome, Georgia may be the home of any fan of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things'" dreams - or possibly nightmares. The infamous Creel House, which was home to the tragedy of the Creel family and which served as the home base for the season 4 antagonist Vecna is now for sale.
'Stranger Things' Creel House Goes Up for Sale
The ominous home of Stranger Things villain, Vecna, is officially on the market—and not just in the Upside Down. The real-life Georgia home where much of Season 4's sinister storyline takes place is now up for sale with a $1.5 million list price. Located on East Second Avenue in Rome, Ga., the Victorian-style home was built in 1882 and features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 4 - 6
ATLANTA — Welcome to another weekend in Atlanta; we hope you got enough candy to last the rest of the year last weekend. This weekend, Nov. 4 - 6, share in several cultural events like the Day of the Dead Festival, Latin Restaurant Week and a Native American Festival. Along with those events are others to bring in the fall season, like the Chomp & Stomp in Cabbage town and the arts festival at Chastain Park.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday
Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
PAWS Atlanta facing overcrowding, in need of donations
DECATUR, Ga. — PAWS Atlanta is currently in desperate need of donations. The no-kill animal shelter is facing a supply shortage, and what they need is delivered to your front lawn - newspapers. The shelter is asking anyone with extra or recycled newspapers to donate the materials to help...
allongeorgia.com
Chivalry, Romance, and a Rollicking Good Time Is Expected At The Summerville Renaissance Festival
Royalty, fairies, pirates, and more will be found in J.R. “Dick” Dowdy Park during the seventh annual Summerville Mini Renaissance Festival, scheduled for November 5. Festivities will kick off at 11:00 a.m. with an official welcome from “Queen Anne Boleyn”. Merriment will continue throughout the day through 5:00 p.m. This free community event will be held rain or shine.
Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
'We can’t let him die in vain' | Atlanta fans remember rapper TakeOff after shooting death
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The shooting death of rapper TakeOff, of the internationally acclaimed family trio Migos, has fans and friends reeling worldwide, and especially in Lawrenceville, their hometown. “Everyone is extremely devastated,” said Lore’l from The Morning Hustle, a nationally-syndicated radio program on Atlanta’s Hot 107.9, in an interview...
Clark Howard says you can save hundreds on clothing if you try this one thing
ATLANTA — How much do you spend on a new coat? How about a pair of jeans?. In 2021, Americans spent an average of $1,754 on clothes and services, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard has found several ways to bring that...
Atlanta launches new healthcare info website after closing of AMC
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced the launch of a new website that is aimed at helping people find healthcare options near them in the wake of the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. AMC officially closed its doors as of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The closure shutters one...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
WJCL
Georgia rapper killed: Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, shot
TMZ is reporting the Atlanta rapper Takeoff, a member of the group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. It reportedly happened around 2:30 a.m. at a bowling alley. Witnesses say there was an altercation while a group played dice. All three members of Migos were arrested...
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
Widower awarded $6.3 million against Alabama ambulance company
A Calhoun County jury has returned a multi-million-dollar verdict against Anniston Emergency Medical Services Inc., awarding the sum to a Wellborn man whose wife died while waiting for medical care in 2016. The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick, filed suit after his wife, Charlotte Ellswick, died May 28, 2016. According to Ellswick’s...
Dignity Museum exhibit coming to KSU as part of its Homelessness Awareness Week
KENNESAW, Ga. — Metro Atlanta struggles to keep people in permanent housing - and now a museum exhibit will challenge the stigma of the unhoused and help provide perspective as to why at Kennesaw State University. The Dignity Museum will bring its first-ever traveling exhibit to KSU next week...
theadvocate.com
Simmons family finding purpose building lost siblings’ legacies: ‘They are worth remembering’
Twenty-year-old Lindy Simmons was eagerly awaiting a trip to New York City in early January. Christopher Simmons, 17, was strategizing ways to reach his ACT goal score of 32. Kamryn Simmons, 15, couldn’t wait to get her driver’s license in 41 days. Those plans and ambitions were cut...
Delta flight heading from Atlanta to LAX forced to make emergency landing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Delta plane that took off from Atlanta had to make an emergency landing in New Mexico on Tuesday. Flight 2846 left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport bound for Los Angeles on Tuesday when it was diverted to Albuquerque. A passenger shared video with ABC News that...
wvtm13.com
10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville
Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
