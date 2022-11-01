Read full article on original website
Iga Swiatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset
World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets at the WTA Finals group stage, while Coco Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in a similarly swift match.Swiatek extended a winning streak against opponents in the top 10 to 13 in her fifth meeting with Kasatkina during their professional careers, with Swiatek winning her fourth of them 6-2 6-3.The Polish star defeated her Russian opponent with ease, saving all three break points and continuing to excel in a season that has seen her rise to the top of the game.“I think I started pretty well and that gave me...
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova and Siniakova advance to WTA Finals knockout stage; Gauff and Pegula eliminated
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated No.6 seeds Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan 6-3, 6-3 to stay undefeated at the WTA Finals and secure their advancement out of the round-robin stage. The Czech duo improved to 2-0 in the Rosie Casals Group and have not lost a set.
Yardbarker
Billie Jean King doesn't agree with Swiatek's decision to miss BJK Cup Finals
Tennis icon Billie Jean King has responded to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's decision to skip the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) because of scheduling issues. The 12-time Grand Slam champion was disappointed that the dominant player in women's tennis this year will not be competing at her eponymous year-ending tournament.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
FOX Sports
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
atptour.com
‘A Win To Remember’: Felix Takes Paris Epic For 14th Victory In A Row
Simon shocks Fritz, Rune downs Hurkacz as Felix & Rublev Reach Turin. Felix Auger-Aliassime produced a remarkable recovery to fend off Mikael Ymer and extend his winning streak to 14 matches on Wednesday at the Rolex Paris Masters. After dropping the first set against the Swede, Auger-Aliassime faced two break...
Venus Williams reflects on career in post two months after Serena plays final match at US Open
Venus Williams posted to Instagram on the 28th anniversary of her professional tennis debut, sparking conversation around her future in competitive tennis.
FOX Sports
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
BBC
WTA Finals: Ons Jabeur earns first win as Maria Sakkari reaches last four
Tunisian second seed Ons Jabeur earned her first victory at the WTA Finals as Maria Sakkari booked her place in the last four in Fort Worth. Jabeur came back to defeat American third seed Jessica Pegula 1-6 6-3 6-3. Greek world number five Sakkari recorded a second straight-set win as...
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Fifth seed Tsitsipas dashes French hopes with win over Moutet
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 5 seed, ended French hopes at the Paris Masters on Thursday as he beat qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 7-6 (3) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Accor Arena. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta,...
Cricket-Little picks up hat-trick for Ireland at T20 World Cup
MELBOURNE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Paceman Josh Little picked up Ireland's second hat-trick in T20 internationals when he grabbed a trio of New Zealand victims at the World Cup on Friday.
atptour.com
Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...
