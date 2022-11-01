ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Iga Swiatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets at the WTA Finals group stage, while Coco Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in a similarly swift match.Swiatek extended a winning streak against opponents in the top 10 to 13 in her fifth meeting with Kasatkina during their professional careers, with Swiatek winning her fourth of them 6-2 6-3.The Polish star defeated her Russian opponent with ease, saving all three break points and continuing to excel in a season that has seen her rise to the top of the game.“I think I started pretty well and that gave me...
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Billie Jean King doesn't agree with Swiatek's decision to miss BJK Cup Finals

Tennis icon Billie Jean King has responded to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's decision to skip the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) because of scheduling issues. The 12-time Grand Slam champion was disappointed that the dominant player in women's tennis this year will not be competing at her eponymous year-ending tournament.
TEXAS STATE
tennisuptodate.com

WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia

The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
ESPN

Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles

PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
FOX Sports

Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
TEXAS STATE
atptour.com

‘A Win To Remember’: Felix Takes Paris Epic For 14th Victory In A Row

Simon shocks Fritz, Rune downs Hurkacz as Felix & Rublev Reach Turin. Felix Auger-Aliassime produced a remarkable recovery to fend off Mikael Ymer and extend his winning streak to 14 matches on Wednesday at the Rolex Paris Masters. After dropping the first set against the Swede, Auger-Aliassime faced two break...
FOX Sports

Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose

PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
BBC

WTA Finals: Ons Jabeur earns first win as Maria Sakkari reaches last four

Tunisian second seed Ons Jabeur earned her first victory at the WTA Finals as Maria Sakkari booked her place in the last four in Fort Worth. Jabeur came back to defeat American third seed Jessica Pegula 1-6 6-3 6-3. Greek world number five Sakkari recorded a second straight-set win as...
tennismajors.com

Paris Masters: Fifth seed Tsitsipas dashes French hopes with win over Moutet

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 5 seed, ended French hopes at the Paris Masters on Thursday as he beat qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 7-6 (3) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Accor Arena. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta,...
atptour.com

Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy