Harlan, IA

Charles Summers Jr. Obituary

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
A private Graveside Service for 58-year-old Charles Summers Jr. will be held on Friday, November 4, at the Harlan Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3.

Charlie Summers, Jr., son of Charles and Judy Summers, was born September 16th, 1964, in Harlan, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Shawna Fries in 1982; they had three daughters, Carly, Stacy, and Emilee. He graduated from Harlan High School with the class of 1983. He worked many years at Farmland Foods in Denison, Iowa, and later at Monogram Prepared Foods in Harlan.

Charlie enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, listening to classic rock music, and traveling to the ocean.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Summers, Sr., and his brother Matt Summers.

He is survived by his mother, Judy Summers of Harlan, IA; daughters Carly Summers of Waukee, IA, Stacy Christensen (Mike) of Harlan, IA, and Emilee Russell (Steven) of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Avery Summers, Jude Russell, Sadie Russell, Braxton Bagby, Leo Houston, and Mikey Christensen.

