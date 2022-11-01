ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

UNC women’s hoops wins exhibition vs. Chadron State by 38; new players show promise

Nearly the entire University of Northern Colorado roster saw the court on Friday night when the Bears hosted Chadron State for its exhibition game. UNC defeated the Eagles, 90-52, in the first college game for three-quarters of the team. It was a lopsided score, but the performance revealed strengths and weaknesses.
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado wrestling wins season opener over Fort Hays State

The University of Northern Colorado wrestling team started its 2022-23 campaign on Friday with a big win over Fort Hays State. UNC won nine of its 10 bouts and out-scored the Tigers 43-3 at the Monster Match in Denver. Freshman Stevo Poulin (125 pounds), junior Andrew Alirez (141) and freshman...
HAYS, KS
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado State’s Jack Howell creating his own legacy

Colorado State sophomore safety Jack Howell has football in his blood and a family of athletes to go along with it. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he is one of the best players for CSU this season and one of the best safeties in the Mountain West Conference.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Dozens of Colorado companies making it easier for employees to vote

More than 80 Colorado companies are encouraging their employees to vote by taking part in Time To Vote — a nonpartisan movement aimed at boosting voter participation in the U.S. The 2020 general election saw record voter turnout, with more than 158.4 million Americans casting their ballots for Joe...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Brush officials present ideas for active older adults

Brush Mayor Dana Sherman and Brush Recreation Director Lance Schwindt spoke Friday afternoon in front of over 20 residents in the East Morgan County Library about ideas for active older adults in the community. From pickleball to bingo night to a book club, the two offered a multitude of possible...
BRUSH, CO

