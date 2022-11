ATLANTA – Class of 2024 four-star center Somto Cyril had a strong showing in Overtime Elite’s regular season opener with multiple college coaches in attendance. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound center from Overtime (GA) Elite, finished with eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks in a 92-88 win over Our Saviour (NY) Lutheran on Friday night.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO