Aviation center breaks ground at Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland area will soon be providing aviation professionals for the whole country through a new aviation center.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Sioux Gateway Airport/Brigadier General Bud Day Field for a new Aviation Center by Oracle Aviation. The $10.7 million facility will be 40,000 square feet and will include hangar space, offices, and training classrooms.

City officials said this groundbreaking has been a long time coming.

“When we first started having discussions and everybody mentioned, it’s been two years, there’s a domino effect and the domino effect was you talk to Morningside, talk to Western Iowa Tech. There’s going to be other things built out of the project. I have no doubt about it,” said Mike Collet of the City of Sioux City.

Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Bob Scott said the event was an "exciting time

This comes as Morningside University announced on Tuesday the launch of their School of Aviation program. WITCC plans to offer an Associates of Applied Science in Aviation Maintenance.

