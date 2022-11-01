POWELL — Wildlife migrations are here, placing both animals and drivers more often in precarious positions on the road. A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming seeks to shed light on the subject, pointing out the state’s abysmal statistics. The annual number of wildlife–vehicle collisions reported continues to rise, with a current five-year average of 7,656 animals killed on the highway per year.

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO