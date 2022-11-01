Read full article on original website
Public Notice
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, November 14, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
Outdoor recreation trust fund advances
In an attempt to answer the long-standing question of how the state can best invest in, and capitalize on, outdoor recreation, lawmakers advanced a bill that would create a Wyoming outdoor recreation trust fund. The Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee wrapped up its interim work by passing...
Prescribed burns spark debate, fear, excitement among stakeholders
Bureau of Land Management fire personnel descended on a field of sagebrush off of Hazelton Road in the Bighorn Mountains on Oct. 19. Dressed in yellow shirts, green pants and a red hard hat that make up the firefighter's uniform, 17 crew members gathered for a briefing that precedes each wildland fire situation.
Vehicle accidents involving wildlife trending up
POWELL — Wildlife migrations are here, placing both animals and drivers more often in precarious positions on the road. A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming seeks to shed light on the subject, pointing out the state’s abysmal statistics. The annual number of wildlife–vehicle collisions reported continues to rise, with a current five-year average of 7,656 animals killed on the highway per year.
Inflation rate hits 41-year high
CASPER — Inflation rose in Wyoming over the past year at its highest rate since 1981, driven primarily by soaring transportation and food costs, a new state report shows. Statewide inflation jumped 10.1% between June 2021 and June of this year, according to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division report. To find a higher rate, you’d have to go back to the third quarter of 1981, when inflation rose 11.8% in Wyoming.
