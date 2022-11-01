Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Republican governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The most important vote this election for people in Arkansas is the race for governor, and one candidate thinks she is the right choice. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Republican Sarah Huckabee-Sanders was in Jonesboro, where she stressed how important Northeast Arkansas is for her campaign. “We...
Kait 8
VOTE 2022: A look at the Sharp County judge race
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - In Sharp County, the race for county judge is between two county employees, both hoping to make a difference with residents. Current Judge Gene Moore is hanging up his hat in December, so the race is now between Republican Mark Counts and Independent Jeremy Langston.
Kait 8
Mississippi County candidate’s husband tries to finish campaign
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A husband in Mississippi County is trying to win an election, but not for himself. Dewayne Seaton is finishing the campaign for his wife, Tracy, who lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 6, and was running for Mississippi County Coroner. Many thought Tracy’s name...
Kait 8
Power restored in Randolph County community
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – All of Pocahontas’ power is back online as of Thursday evening. Around 7:13 p.m., Nov. 3, Entergy Arkansas reported over 600 people were without power in the area. Mayor Keith Sutton explained the outage was on the west side of the city by the...
Kait 8
Finding answers for seniors’ healthcare
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Seniors with questions about health coverage can find the answers they need at home. The East Arkansas Agency on Aging is, according to Director of Purchased Services Melissa Prater, a one-stop shop when it comes to answering and finding resources for the elderly. “We will link...
Kait 8
New website to reduce time, manpower for sheriff’s office
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new website will allow the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office to not only save money, but it will reduce the time for inmate transportation. CourtSign will allow inmates to sign court documents without being present in person. Sheriff Marty Boyd said the move will cut...
Kait 8
Jonesboro organization to hold resource fair for homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area non-profit organization will hold a resource fair for the homeless. A media release from The HUB announced the resource fair on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will provide prizes, food, health and education information, employment assistance, and more. The event will be held at 711 Union...
KTLO
Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill
November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
Kait 8
Boil order issued for parts of Cash
CASH, Ark. (KAIT) – Portions of a Craighead County community are currently under a boil order. Cash Mayor Michael Cureton said Thursday that the northern half of the city is under a boil order following a water pipe break. He said crews were working on a fiber optic cable...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
Kait 8
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died. Brooke’s husband Jon Landrum said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. The school district has asked residents...
Kait 8
$500M rebar steel company to locate mini mills in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be the home to two new mini rebar steel mills for sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production. According to Talk Business & Politics, the newly formed $500 Million Company will sit on over 600 acres of property outside Osceola. The project will include space for an expanded Mississippi River port facility, a direct Class 1 railroad connection, and a planned adjacent solar installation.
This Arkansas farmer is changing how they farm due to climate change
JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — This spring marked the fourth consecutive abnormally wet planting season for the Shoffner Research Farm in Jackson County. Multiple heavy rain storms prevented sixth-generation farmer Hallie Shoffner from being able to work in her fields, which ultimately cost her small 1,000-acre farm a lot of money, and they inevitably reduced yield.
Kait 8
Arkansas Court of Appeals upholds murderer’s conviction
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Craighead County man found guilty of murder. In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix and sentenced him to 55 years in prison. Brady appealed the conviction,...
Kait 8
Multiple law enforcement agencies hold first ‘Shop with a Cop’ meeting
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas is just around the corner, but some local law enforcement agencies are already making a list for Santa. The Sharp County “Shop with a Cop” held its first meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss its plans to deliver goodies to kids in need.
Kait 8
Nov. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. It’ll be hard to tell we had showers overnight to start the day. Dry and warm weather is expected today with passing clouds at times. Highs get back into the 70s and a...
talkbusiness.net
$500M rebar steel company to locate first of two mini mills in Osceola
Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) it has selected a greenfield site in Northeast Arkansas to build the first of two rebar steel mini mills. The $500 million Highbar mill will sit on over 600 acres of...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas wagering sets a new record in September
A lot of folks in Arkansas are putting their chips in on the wide variety of sports betting, with wagers totaling a record $21.18 million in September, well above the previous record of $12.6 million in June, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Sports wagers may...
whiterivernow.com
Independence County man arrested on three felonies
In Independence County, deputies went to Ricky Dean Altom’s residence on Oct. 27 to serve a felony arrest warrant. When Altom saw officers, his arrest affidavit reports he fled into the woods. The court information said that after Deputy Nick Ade pursued and apprehended Altom, a search of Altom...
Kait 8
Low-cost vaccine clinic for pets to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you need to get your pets vaccinated, there’s a clinic in Jonesboro with your name on it. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Dr. Laura Dacus, DVM will be providing vaccines for pets who need them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arkansas law requires...
