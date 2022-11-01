Read full article on original website
What the heck is Constitutional Amendment A on your ballot?
There's a constitutional amendment on every ballot sent out to Utah voters that you may not know a lot about.
Hawaiians will chose a new governor next week
(The Center Square) - With election day just under a week away, Hawaiians are slated to select a new governor this year as incumbent Governor David Ige’s term limit comes to an end. And with polls and historic election results pointing to a “solid democratic” win for the state’s...
Washington Examiner
Why Oregon residents may elect the first non-Democratic governor in 40 years
The Oregon governor’s race usually garners little attention from outside the state. The election of a liberal Democrat is normally so predictable. The Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, appears to be in a dead heat with the Democrat , Tina Kotek. Polls indicate both drawing about 39% of the electorate, with Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator running as an independent, capturing about 14%. The last time a Republican won the Oregon governor’s race was 1982, when incumbent Vic Atiyeh was elected to a second term with 62% of the vote. Since then, the demographics of the state have changed. Virtually all statewide races are now won by Democrats, and the party has had a lock on both chambers of the state legislature since 2012.
Republican state senator: Skagit mayors right to call for pursuit, possession reforms
(The Center Square) – Washington state Senator Ron Muzzall agrees with much of official Skagit County that reforms are needed on drug possession and police pursuit laws. Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau, Anacortes Mayor Matt Miller, Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson and Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton listed four problems they are most concerned about in a joint letter to legislators from the state’s 10th, 40th and 39th districts: pursuit laws, drug possession laws, juvenile questioning and a new jail not being fully used yet.
