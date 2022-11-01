Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Halloween in Atmore
Witches rode through town. Ghosts and goblins, farmers, dinosaurs, and assorted other characters took to the streets Friday, October 29 to take part in the Chamber’s Trick or Treat on the Street and Main Street Atmore’s Witches Ride.
Bayside Academy’s cereal box domino event benefits Prodisee Pantry
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Students at Bayside Academy celebrated Halloween in a unique way. They took part in a cereal box domino event. But it wasn’t just for fun. It was also for a good cause. The students collected cereal to donate to Prodisee Pantry for their weekly distribution....
HoneyBee Festival 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The HoneyBee Festival to benefit the Central Baldwin Education Foundation is coming up this Saturday, November 5th. It kicks off with the 5k and fun run at 8am in HoneyBee Park in Robertsdale. Amanda Spears and Carl Myrick joined us on Studio10 to tell us about...
Chocolate and Cheese Festival 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Chocolate and Cheese Festival, presented by Andrew’s Auto & Tire, is returning to Heritage Park in Foley Alabama, November 12, 2022. This fun-filled tasty festival will be even more chocolatey, cheesy, and entertaining. When asked about the changes to this year’s event, Lisa Yeater,...
Baldwin County Pig Roast & Live Auction
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Pig Roast and Live Auction is happening this weekend. All the proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Boys Ranch which helps boys from unfortunate circumstances. Open House/Ranch Tour and Auction Preview 3:00 p.m. Prayer & Meal (pulled pork, fixin’s and dessert) 5:00 p.m. Order...
10 Local Dishes to Try This Month
Braised Beef Oxtails at SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar. “Mobile prides itself on its unique Southern culture, and SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar incorporates that into its menu. I recently had their braised beef oxtails, a great mix of slow-cooked beef made tender and seasoned rice. It is perfectly complemented with cabbage, shaved carrots, bacon and onions. Some Creole pepper mix makes you feel right at home.” – Tyler Flowers, Attorney, Cunningham Bounds, LLC.
Halloween celebrated at local Mobile hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Everyone deserves the chance to celebrate Halloween, including those who are stuck in the hospital for the holiday. Employees at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital dressed up in their costumes and handed out candy to patients. Some dressed as sea creatures, some as characters from tv shows and movies and others […]
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
Annual Fairhope Film Festival to return to multiple venues
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After being held as drive-in events during the COVID pandemic, the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival returns this year as a multi-venue event, with screenings at five theaters over the four-day festival which runs from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13, 2022. Stacy McKean and Stephen Savage...
Pet of the Week: Jackie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer Greene with the City of Mobile Animal Services joined us this morning, with our pet of the week, Jackie!. If you’re interested in meeting Jackie, you can find her at:. City of Mobile Animal Shelter. 855 Owens Street. Mobile, AL 36604. Dog adoption fees...
Readers respond: 16 more great places to get your gumbo fix
I asked for your favorite coastal gumbo spots and you weren’t shy. To recap: in an AL.com article last week I suggested six Mobile-area restaurants that would be fine places to start a quest for your new favorite gumbo: Wintzell’s Oyster House, Felix’s Fish Camp, Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill, Big Time Diner, The Lighthouse, Debris Po-Boys & Drinks.
FOX10, Rouses Markets, New Orleans Saints, Feeding the Gulf Coast team up for food drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can help tackle hunger this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. FOX10 is teaming up with Rouses Markets, the New Orleans Saints and Feeding the Gulf Coast for a food drive. You can donate non-perishable food and water at any Rouses Market starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Homeless camp causing safety concerns for Tillman's Corner business
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For several months now NBC15 has reported on the numerous homeless camps in Mobile. The camps behind the Lowes in Tillmans Corner, under the bridge at I-65 near Government Boulevard, and in the Crestview subdivision. Now one business down the road from the first Lowes...
Family plans to rebuild Gulf Coast Seafood after devastating fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After crews worked to put a fire out at the Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant Monday morning, the restaurant was deemed a total loss. Escambia County Fire Rescue said on Monday the fire started in the attic. The restaurant, owned by the Patti family has been a staple in the […]
Calm coconut needs a forever home
Our Pet of the Week is a one-year small boxer mix named Coconut. The owners had an illness in the family and could no longer keep her.
Custodian ‘Miss Annie’ named George County Schools employee of the month
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A beloved George County High School custodian is the school district’s employee of the month for November 2022. Miss Annie Cody was recognized during the monthly school board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 1. She starts her shift at 4 a.m. making sure the building...
Bankhead Tunnel to close Sunday through Tuesday nights for maintenance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, November 6 through Tuesday, November 8. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel. Please use the Wallace Tunnel or the Cochrane Bridge during this...
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo Festival
Friends of Downtown Pensacola will be hosting a “Bubble Alley” this year during the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival. This floating public art exhibition will feature several thousand large multi-colored vinyl balloons hung from wire grids. This colorful presentation will take over the sky on the block of Intendencia street between Jefferson and Tarragona Streets in the heart of downtown Pensacola. This event begins November 3, 2022, and will be displayed throughout the Foo Foo Festival.
Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “Heathers the Musical”
Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “Heathers the Musical” November 4 and 5 at 7 pm and November 6 at 2 pm at Joe Jefferson Playhouse. This high energy show follows Veronica Sawyer and the three most popular girls in school as they navigate normal teenage issues with a few thrilling twists. The show opens conversations about bullying and suicide. With non-traditional casting, all performers under the age of 18, and a band and crew made up entirely of students, this show will be unlike any version of Heathers you’ve ever seen! Tickets are available at our.show/sst/heathers.
