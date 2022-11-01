Read full article on original website
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Promotes Four
Stamford, CT – A.P. Construction Company (APC) announced the leadership promotions of Joe Orlando as senior vice president of operations; Mark Kammerer as vice president of construction; Reid Nystrom as vice president of construction; and Dimitri Seferidis as director of preconstruction. Orlando has 25 years of experience in the...
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
Flying Magazine
Archer Aviation Sets Production Goal of 2,000 Aircraft Annually
Archer Aviation Inc. said it plans to produce about 250 eVTOL aircraft in 2025 and gradually increase production to about 2,000 vehicles annually. The timeline is contingent upon the company’s planned production model, known as Midnight, gaining certification, which Archer says it expects in 2024. The California start-up, which...
supplychain247.com
Six future motor freight trends
Getting freight from point A to point B effectively and affordably has gotten a lot tougher over the last few years, with transportation disruptions, equipment shortages and a lack of drivers—among other things—all contributing to the problem. In response, shippers are shifting their motor freight strategies, exploring new services and using technology to both offset the challenges and leverage new opportunities.
Aviation International News
IBAC Recognizes Steve Brown with Inaugural DG Award
The International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) recently recognized retiring National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) chief operating officer Steve Brown for his strategic contributions to the global business aviation community, particularly for his guidance to IBAC and its direction for more than a decade. The inaugural DG award was presented to Brown during the recent NBAA/IBAC international dinner.
demolitionandrecycling.media
New specialist consultancy for construction
A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
Aviation International News
People in Aviation
JetNet appointed Derek Swaim as president. Swaim has more than 20 years of experience executing corporate acquisitions, mergers, and growth equity investments for market-leading software, business information, and industrial technology companies. He most recently served as an executive-in-residence at Silversmith Capital Partners and previously was executive v-p of corporate development at Validity, a Silversmith portfolio company. He has also held investment banking roles at Harris Williams and Goldman Sachs.
AIT Worldwide Logistics Appoints Transflo CEO, Renee Krug, to Board of Directors
ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics is proud to welcome Transflo Chief Executive Officer, Renee Krug, as the newest industry executive to accept a seat on the company’s board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005407/en/ Newly appointed AIT Worldwide Logistics board of directors member, Transflo CEO, Renee Krug (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Denali Advanced Integration Hires New Head of Global Sales
Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo. Denali announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Castillo will lead the company’s growing sales team as it deepens relationships with existing customers and gains new ones. He comes to...
gcaptain.com
ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement forProducts & Solutions to J-Marine Cloud developed by JRC
ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a cloud service called J-Marine Cloud developed by Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (JRC). In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, “Products & Solutions” covers equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.
cryptobriefing.com
Riddle&Code Establishes a New Path of Digitalization for Industrial Companies Onboarding Any Machine Onto Web3
Riddle&Code, one of Austria’s fastest-growing startups, has established a new path of digitalization for industrial companies with its evolved purpose – onboarding industries to Web3. For many industrial companies it is challenging to transition into the new standards and find their way in the Web3 universe, often delaying entry into new potential business models. With this new technology from Riddle&Code, it is possible to tokenize industrial machines, create new crowdfunding opportunities, and provide trusted data.
nutritionaloutlook.com
PLT Health Solutions announces new hires for expanding international footprint
PLT Health Solutions, Inc. appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and Rodolphe Hang as business development director, EMEA to be based in France. PLT Health Solutions, Inc. (Morristown, NJ) appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and...
csengineermag.com
Four Basic Steps to Begin an Accurate Site Analysis for an Onsite Wastewater Treatment Plant Design
A significant portion of wastewater is generated by facilities in rural and remote areas. These facilities typically do not have access to a municipal sewer hookup, which presents the design engineer with a unique set of challenges and obstacles when designing an onsite wastewater treatment plant. How much flow will be generated? What are the wastewater characteristics of this facilities? Is there enough land to fit a system? The key to solving these challenges is to perform an accurate site analysis.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Fokker Services Group signs a five-year contract with ADSE for Strategic collaboration
Collectively, the Fokker Services Group and ADSE teams aim to raise their presence in the Dutch aviation industry and enhance their shared and unique expertise. Fokker Services Group, an independent aviation aftermarket company has signed a five-year agreement with ADSE, an independent consulting and engineering company. The two companies, according to Fokker Services have formed this alliance building on a long-standing collaborative history between them. This newly signed agreement formalizes the partnership for the current and future projects of the two companies.
Align Technology and Desktop Metal Announce Strategic Collaboration to Make iTero Element™ Flex the Preferred Restorative Intraoral Scanner for Desktop Labs’ Customers Serving General Dentists
TEMPE, Ariz. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, and Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced a strategic collaboration to supply iTero Element™ Flex intraoral scanners to Desktop Labs so it can connect general dentist locations with its growing network of premium full-service labs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102006252/en/ The iTero Element™ Flex intraoral scanner gives doctors increased mobility and freedom to provide care anywhere they see patients. The wand-only configuration puts the power of iTero Element™ technology directly in the doctor’s hands, so they can perform full arch scans in even the smallest office. (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Ryder educating customers on building EV infrastructure
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Autonomous trucks and infrastructure. DETAILS: Net-Zero Carbon host Tyler Cole sits down with Rob Pluta, vice president...
ffnews.com
AXA XL Insurance Appoints New Head of Crime and Crisis Management in North America
AXA XL Insurance announced the appointment of Brian O’Neill as head of AXA XL’s Crime and Crisis Management business, part of AXA XL Professional insurance division, in North America. Mr. O’Neill steps into the role held by Greg Bangs, who has announced his retirement. In his new...
Learn Project Management and Make Your Business More Efficient
Give your company an efficiency boost.
aiexpress.io
Dataloop automates data management and annotation to accelerate AI projects, raises $33M
Following the pandemic, digitalization accelerated and enterprises began investing aggressively in synthetic intelligence (AI) and automation to enhance their enterprise processes and drive efficiencies. Nonetheless, in the case of constructing an AI venture, an organization must have loads of well-annotated knowledge to work with. This labeled info is what the system makes use of to study, establish patterns and ultimately make predictions wanted by the top consumer.
Blue Spirit Aero Accelerates the Development of Its Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft with Dassault Systèmes
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Blue Spirit Aero, the France-based aviation startup harnessing the power of hydrogen fuel cell technology, is using Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to accelerate the development of its hydrogen-electric light aircraft and advance the certification of accessible clean aviation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005835/en/ image courtesy of Blue Spirit Aero (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)
