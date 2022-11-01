TEMPE, Ariz. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, and Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced a strategic collaboration to supply iTero Element™ Flex intraoral scanners to Desktop Labs so it can connect general dentist locations with its growing network of premium full-service labs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102006252/en/ The iTero Element™ Flex intraoral scanner gives doctors increased mobility and freedom to provide care anywhere they see patients. The wand-only configuration puts the power of iTero Element™ technology directly in the doctor’s hands, so they can perform full arch scans in even the smallest office. (Graphic: Business Wire)

