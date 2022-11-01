ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden administration doles out more than $1.56B to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery

By Chris Galford
Homeland Preparedness News
Homeland Preparedness News
 3 days ago

In the month since the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and its federal partners have provided more than $1.56 billion to Florida through a mix of grants, disaster loans, and flood insurance payments.

Of those funds, more than $661 million were dispatched by FEMA to survivors, and another $322 million went to Florida’s emergency response operations. A further $356 million in U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans were handed out alongside more than $223 million in claims paid by the National Flood Insurance Program. Those figures, reported last week, could be coupled with the more than 2,400 federal personnel on the ground to provide a fuller picture of the Biden administration’s efforts to help the state recover.

“Well before this catastrophic storm made landfall, FEMA and the entire federal family took a forward-leaning posture to support Floridians, and we are applying that same approach as we transition to long-term recovery efforts,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said. “The massive amount of funding we’ve already delivered to Floridians to help jumpstart their recoveries, coupled with our people first approach, will allow us to reach and support as many people as possible.”

The effects can be seen in the field through offerings like Transitional Shelter Assistance, which is now available in all 26 counties affected by a major disaster declaration following the addition of Hardee and Sarasota counties last week. The program allows FEMA to make payments to participating hotels and motels in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia to keep emergency shelters open for survivors, of which more than 5,600 people have taken advantage.

On top of this, 21 Disaster Recovery Centers were set up across the state, while Disaster Survivors Assistance Teams were focused on and deployed to impacted areas and communities where access was challenging. Federal workers have also been in contact with local and tribal emergency managers, faith leaders, community advocates, and more to guarantee survivors’ rights and speak to the communities affected.

As part of this outreach, FEMA has stressed that the deadline for applications for assistance from the agency is Nov. 28, 2022, be it online or by phone.

The post Biden administration doles out more than $1.56B to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News .

