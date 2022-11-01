ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kai J. Munshi tabbed for FLETC Deputy Director post

By Douglas Clark
 3 days ago

Kai J. Munshi has been selected as the new deputy director for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC).

Munshi most recently served as FLETC’s Assistant Director for Technical Training Operations, with responsibility for six law enforcement training divisions that included Investigative Operations; Cyber; Counterterrorism; Behavioral Sciences; State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Training; and the Leadership Institute.

“Deputy Director Munshi is a proven leader who exemplifies FLETC’s commitment to preparing our nation’s law enforcement to do their jobs in the field,” FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters said. “He has a stellar reputation as an innovative and visionary leader who can be relied upon to effectively lead those charged with training America’s current and future guardians. Kai has an unwavering spirit and a keen ability to overcome significant challenges, as he proved during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Walters said Munshi is a faithful and skilled leader.

“Law enforcement is faced with ever-changing and complex challenges,” Munshi said. “Preparing to operate in this environment necessitates dynamic training that keeps pace with current trends and threats. Our nation relies upon FLETC and its partner organizations to fulfill these requirements. I am honored to continue serving alongside this dedicated team as the FLETC Deputy Director.”

Munshi’s duties will include being responsible for all of FLETC’s law enforcement training development and delivery operations for 119 federal partner organizations, in addition to state, local, and international law enforcement nationwide and globally.

