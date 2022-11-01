ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

New Q-53 radar system shows Army ability to counter drones

By Chris Galford
Homeland Preparedness News
 3 days ago

Thanks to development and manufacturing from Lockheed Martin, the U.S. Army was able to integrate, utilize and successfully test a rapidly deployable radar system known as Q-53 as part of counter-unmanned aerial system measures.

In the deserts of Yuma, Arizona, the AN/TPQ-53 Multi-Mission Radar integrated with a command and control system and provided tracking data capable of countering drones. Working with the Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system, the Q-53 served as the primary fire control source for the Coyote Block 2 counter-unmanned aerial service defeat system during tests.

“The Q-53 radar has a long history of exceeding Army requirements and adapting to their evolving missions,” David Kenneweg, program director at Lockheed Martin Army Radars, said. “This recent testing milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to enhance and upgrade the system capability. The Army’s Q-53 MMR can enhance air surveillance capabilities and integrate with C2 systems and broader weapon systems, enabling Soldiers to detect threats and make decisions faster.”

Q-53 is a medium-range system capable of determining the location of indirect enemy fire in either 360- or 90-degree modes. Indirect fire, in this case, refers to weapons such as mortars, rockets, and artillery. It replaced the Q-36 and Q37 systems, respectively, with greater performance, mobility, and reliability while reducing the size of the necessary support crew and lowering life-cycle costs overall. Recent upgrades from Lockheed Martin granted the system support for Long Range Precision Fires and Air and Missile Defense missions.

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
globalspec.com

VR bow lets users launch drones remotely

Researchers from Russia’s Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) have developed a way to position a swarm of rescue or research drones. Wearing a virtual reality (VR) helmet, a pair of gloves with markers and a tactile interface, the user imitates shooting a bow, which guides each drone toward its intended destination.
dronedj.com

We are not a Chinese military company, drone giant DJI insists

Last month, DJI found itself on the US Department of Defense’s official blacklist for seemingly having close ties to China’s military. The tech giant has since denounced those allegations, stressing it would formally challenge its inclusion on the list. And now, the world’s largest consumer drone maker has released another, detailed statement on the matter, explaining how it cannot influence how its products are used once they leave the company’s compounds.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

OPTAC-X to Provide U.S. Army Medics with Telehealth System Designed for the Battlefield

OPTAC-X, a telehealth company, today announced it has entered a deal to provide U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) and the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (SWCS) with a global hybrid LTE and SATCOM enabled telehealth system. It advances the ability of special operations medics to provide remote, critical life-saving care and assistance in prolonged field care with expert physician oversight at the point-of-injury or time-of-need.
Homeland Preparedness News

Homeland Preparedness News is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy news that shapes the strength of America’s homeland security, national defense and public health security posture. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top homeland security news each day and exclusive features. We offer insights on how the government and private sectors are working to prepare for and respond to a wide array of potential threats against the United States, including countermeasures designed to thwart biological or chemical attacks, strengthen cyber security and reduce breaches at the nation’s borders.

 https://homelandprepnews.com/

