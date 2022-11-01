Astros' Jeremy Peña, Kyle Tucker earn first career Gold Glove Awards

(SportsRadio 610) - For the second consecutive season, the Astros boasted two of the American League's top defensive players.

Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña captured his first career Rawlings Gold Glove, beating out former Astro and current Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox.

With the honor, Peña became the first American League rookie shortstop in history to win the award.

Peña, 25, led the AL in defensive runs saved with 15 and was worth 4.8 wins above replacement.

Kyle Tucker earned his first career gold glove, beating out Jackie Bradley Jr. (Boston/Toronto) and Twins center fielder Max Kepler.

Tucker, 25, saved four runs this regular season, and recorded four outs above average, which was fourth amongst everyday right fielders. The Astros slugger takes the honor after being a finalist for a third consecutive year.

In 2021, former Astro shortstop Carlos Correa and current first baseman Yuli Gurriel won gold gloves.

With Peña and Tucker taking home the hardware in 2022, the Astros fielded multiple gold glove recipients in back-to-back seasons for the first time since they did it from 1973-1974.

Former Astros center fielder Cesar Cedeno, along with shortstop Roger Metzger and third baseman Doug Rader won the award for their respective positions in ‘73. Cedeno and Rader followed up with another stellar season in ‘74.