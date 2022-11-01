ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Jeremy Peña, Kyle Tucker earn first career Gold Glove Awards

By Shaun Bijani
610AM Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fk25V_0iv1VClp00

(SportsRadio 610) - For the second consecutive season, the Astros boasted two of the American League's top defensive players.

Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña captured his first career Rawlings Gold Glove, beating out former Astro and current Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox.

With the honor, Peña became the first American League rookie shortstop in history to win the award.

Peña, 25, led the AL in defensive runs saved with 15 and was worth 4.8 wins above replacement.

Kyle Tucker earned his first career gold glove, beating out Jackie Bradley Jr. (Boston/Toronto) and Twins center fielder Max Kepler.

Tucker, 25, saved four runs this regular season, and recorded four outs above average, which was fourth amongst everyday right fielders. The Astros slugger takes the honor after being a finalist for a third consecutive year.

In 2021, former Astro shortstop Carlos Correa and current first baseman Yuli Gurriel won gold gloves.

With Peña and Tucker taking home the hardware in 2022, the Astros fielded multiple gold glove recipients in back-to-back seasons for the first time since they did it from 1973-1974.

Former Astros center fielder Cesar Cedeno, along with shortstop Roger Metzger and third baseman Doug Rader won the award for their respective positions in ‘73. Cedeno and Rader followed up with another stellar season in ‘74.

Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers

If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant

Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
KANSAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Twitter reacts to John Smoltz’s incredible Bryce Harper prediction

The Internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers. The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for FOX, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened (see the video here).
NESN

J.D. Martinez Free Agency: Case For Red Sox Re-Signing Veteran Slugger

The Red Sox certainly got their money’s worth with J.D. Martinez. It became clear throughout 2017 — the season after David Ortiz retired — that Boston needed a middle-of-the-order bopper, and Martinez filled that role admirably upon signing with the Red Sox during spring training in 2018. He earned four All-Star selections in five years as the club’s designated hitter — the lone exception being the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign — and was an offensive driving force in the Red Sox’s fourth World Series title since 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Roiner Quintana

We’re reviewing each of the players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Roiner Quintana is a five-foot-11, 157 lb. outfielder from Caracas, VZ. Born on June 20, 2005, he signed his first pro contract with the Astros on April 10 earlier this year. He was later assigned to the DSL Astros Orange squad.
HOUSTON, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

Golden Glove Awards 2022 | Atlanta Braves pitcher, shortstop honored

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are celebrating two coveted Gold Glove Awards. Pitcher Max Fried and shortstop Dansby Swanson were awarded the honor. The distinction was granted to the top defensive players for their glovework on the diamond. This makes the third consecutive Gold Glove award for the left-handed...
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Destroys Home Run In World Series Game 3

Former Boston Red Sox and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber already has some memorable home runs this postseason. The 29-year-old can add another to the list. The left-handed hitting Schwarber continued a home run derby of sorts for the Phillies in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Astros troll Phillies fans with hilarious Jalen Hurts photo

Game 4 of the World Series saw the Houston Astros even up the series at two games apiece thanks to a dominant no-hitter from the Astros pitching staff. After the win on Wednesday, the Astros took to social media to troll Phillies fans with an infamous picture of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
HOUSTON, TX
KFVS12

Cardinals’ Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove Award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award. According to a release from MLB, the 31 year old became the fourth infielder in AL/NL history to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves in the same position, joining former Cardinals Ozzie Smith (13) and Keith Hernandez (11) and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (16).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NESN

Astros’ Christian Vázquez Reflects On Making History In Game 4

The Astros’ pitching staff was superb Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, and Christian Vázquez had a front-row seat to it all. After six spectacular innings from Cristian Javier, three Houston relievers followed with squeaky-clean innings to seal the second no-hitter in World Series history. It was an all-important Game 4 win for the Astros, who now have a chance to win the Fall Classic back at Minute Maid Park this weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
