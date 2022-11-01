ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Neshoba Democrat

County man charged with burglary

A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged last week with burglary in relation to an incident that occurred in early October, law enforcement officials said. Ike. S. Creighton, 34, 10361 Road 567, was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling and violation of a protection order. Neshoba County...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

DUIs and Disturbing the Peace in Leake and Attala Arrests

JOSEPH A FUQUAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A, N/A. CHIQUITA GRIFFIN, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418. DEONTE JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Vehicle Vandalized, Disturbances, and more in Attala

7:44 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at a residence on Attala Road 3113/Hesterville Rd. had been vandalized. 10:14 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to the post office in Sallis regarding someone causing a disturbance there. The individual causing the disturbance was warned to not go back to the post office in Sallis again.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

An Intoxicated Driver, Harassed by a Drunk Employee, and more in Leake

12:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Hunter Road regarding a disturbance in progress at a residence there. 1:39 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a vehicle in the roadway on Hopoca Rd just off Hwy 35. The caller also stated that the driver appeared to be passed out. Deputies arrived on scene to find a possibly intoxicated driver.
WJTV 12

Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Former Leake Deputy Jailed for Evidence Tampering

The former Leake County deputy sheriff at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September turned himself in Monday. Sheriff Randy Atkinson says Justin Moore is facing 31 counts of evidence tampering. Moore surrendered to agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at the Leake County Sheriff’s Office and was jailed in Neshoba County with his bond set at $155,000. He would have to wear an ankle monitor if he’s released.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

High-speed chase ends with 1 arrest

A Philadelphia man was arrested and charged after leading Union Police and Scott county officials on a high-speed chase last week. Austin Todd Jarriel, 22, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, reckless driving, improper passing, and possession of a controlled substance. Jarriel was arrested after leading Union...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Vehicle Towed for Impersonating Law Enforcement in Leake

Just after 3:00 am on Monday, October 31st, Leake Deputies and Carthage Police received a call reporting that two vehicles impersonating police were traveling on Hwy 35 South toward Carthage. The caller was “blue-lighted” by one of the vehicles in Scott County and nearly pulled over, thinking that it was...
CARTHAGE, MS
Talk Radio 960am

Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
CROWLEY, LA
Neshoba Democrat

Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape

A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
UNION, MS
breezynews.com

Assault, DUI and other recent arrests

On 10-21-2022, Latonya Riley, a 33 yo B/F from Kosciusko. was arrested for Simple Assault on Cannonade St. by Ofc. Michael Jones. On 10-19-2022, Robert Norwood, a 51 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Hwy 12 by Ofc. Deterron Hardin. On 10-19-2022, Marcus Landfair, a 29 yo...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
heavenerledger.com

LeFlore County calendar 11-1-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com. Tuesday. Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy