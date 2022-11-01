Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute and Other Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba
APRIL FERNANDEZ, 42, of Little Rock, MS, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. RAFAEL GIBSON, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ROBERT HICKMAN, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0. SHELDON LEE HICKMAN, 42, DUI – 2nd, Seat Belt Violation, Suspended Driver’s...
Neshoba Democrat
County man charged with burglary
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged last week with burglary in relation to an incident that occurred in early October, law enforcement officials said. Ike. S. Creighton, 34, 10361 Road 567, was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling and violation of a protection order. Neshoba County...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Disturbing the Peace in Leake and Attala Arrests
JOSEPH A FUQUAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A, N/A. CHIQUITA GRIFFIN, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418. DEONTE JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled...
breezynews.com
Vehicle Vandalized, Disturbances, and more in Attala
7:44 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at a residence on Attala Road 3113/Hesterville Rd. had been vandalized. 10:14 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to the post office in Sallis regarding someone causing a disturbance there. The individual causing the disturbance was warned to not go back to the post office in Sallis again.
kicks96news.com
An Intoxicated Driver, Harassed by a Drunk Employee, and more in Leake
12:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Hunter Road regarding a disturbance in progress at a residence there. 1:39 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a vehicle in the roadway on Hopoca Rd just off Hwy 35. The caller also stated that the driver appeared to be passed out. Deputies arrived on scene to find a possibly intoxicated driver.
Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
kicks96news.com
Former Leake Deputy Jailed for Evidence Tampering
The former Leake County deputy sheriff at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September turned himself in Monday. Sheriff Randy Atkinson says Justin Moore is facing 31 counts of evidence tampering. Moore surrendered to agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at the Leake County Sheriff’s Office and was jailed in Neshoba County with his bond set at $155,000. He would have to wear an ankle monitor if he’s released.
Neshoba Democrat
High-speed chase ends with 1 arrest
A Philadelphia man was arrested and charged after leading Union Police and Scott county officials on a high-speed chase last week. Austin Todd Jarriel, 22, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, reckless driving, improper passing, and possession of a controlled substance. Jarriel was arrested after leading Union...
kicks96news.com
Vehicle Towed for Impersonating Law Enforcement in Leake
Just after 3:00 am on Monday, October 31st, Leake Deputies and Carthage Police received a call reporting that two vehicles impersonating police were traveling on Hwy 35 South toward Carthage. The caller was “blue-lighted” by one of the vehicles in Scott County and nearly pulled over, thinking that it was...
wcbi.com
Webster County Sheriff’s Department starts memorial K-9 foundation
EUPORA, Miss. ( WCBI) – He was more than just a dog. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office announced last Tuesday that its K-9 officer, Zeus, passed away. Now, they are finding a unique way to honor Zeus’s memory. Zeus joined the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in 2017....
wtva.com
Child in state custody after being found wandering street alone in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's investigators in Oktibbeha County say a little boy found walking alone on a road Monday morning is now in state custody. Someone found the child, believed to be 3-to-4 years old, on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. The child's parents were eventually...
Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
Several students, adults sent to hospital after Mississippi school bus wreck
At least 12 people were injured in a school bus wreck Tuesday morning. WCBI reports that a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus collided with a car near Highway 25 and Longview Road. Reports are that 12 students and two adults were on the bus when the accident happened. The driver...
WTOK-TV
‘Major bus accident’ in Starkville sends students, driver to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students at Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle. It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant...
wcbi.com
Bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville high school students are in the hospital after a bus rollover. The bus driver has been airlifted to an area hospital. Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The district said all of...
Mississippi man gets 18 years for possessing firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 222 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, of Philadelphia, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court records, on July 15, 2018, a Philadelphia woman called the Philadelphia...
Neshoba Democrat
Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape
A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
breezynews.com
Assault, DUI and other recent arrests
On 10-21-2022, Latonya Riley, a 33 yo B/F from Kosciusko. was arrested for Simple Assault on Cannonade St. by Ofc. Michael Jones. On 10-19-2022, Robert Norwood, a 51 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Hwy 12 by Ofc. Deterron Hardin. On 10-19-2022, Marcus Landfair, a 29 yo...
heavenerledger.com
LeFlore County calendar 11-1-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com. Tuesday. Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC.
A Mississippi man died after being Tased and punched while in police custody but a grand jury declined to indict the officers involved. His mother says 'the evidence is in his face.'
"They said they didn't have enough evidence — the evidence is in his face," the mother of Damien Cameron, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody, told Insider.
Comments / 0