Humane Society Of Tulsa Requests Donations After Rescuing 46 Dogs

The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is desperate for help after taking in dozens of dogs from two big cases of animal neglect and cruelty.

Staff and volunteers are asking for money to pay for the dogs' veterinary bills, as well as supplies, like puppy pads and paper towels.

The Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 dogs in two days, in addition to caring for other dogs that were given up by their owners.

Cleveland County deputies recently investigated a child neglect case and found unlivable conditions for the toddler and more than 40 dogs.

The Humane Society of Tulsa took in 31 of the dogs.

The day before, the Humane Society also helped with a case in Creek County, rescuing fifteen dogs, including a litter of puppies.

"So, in total, 46 in about 48 hours right ahead of the weekend,” said Rachel Ward, HST adoption center manager. “It was a really big task to take on, and we've fortunately been able to get them all vaccinated, cozy, as you can see, and now, it's just about getting them rehabilitated."

Ward said the agency does emergency rescues while still caring for dozens of current animals and newcomers.

The Humane Society said it has taken in 300 owner-surrendered animals this year.

"Overpopulation in Tulsa and in Oklahoma in general is just so, I mean, it's really sad,” said Ward. “A lot of the cases that we do, it's clear that breeding is taking place on the site, and it's usually accidentally from animals not being spayed and neutered."

The Humane Society said all shelters and rescue groups hope everyone will consider adoption instead of buying from breeders.

"Every animal that's adopted out creates space for us to say, ‘yes’ to a relinquishment or an emergency case, so it is so, so vital that people understand the importance of adoption," said Ward.

It will be a few weeks before the dogs that were rescued last week are ready for adoption.

There are always other animals in shelters looking for new homes.