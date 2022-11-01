Read full article on original website
Peoria starting $3.4 million street lighting project
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City and state leaders announced millions in state funds to help brighten up the city of Peoria. State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, along with Mayor Dr. Rita Ali revealed nearly $3.4 million is in store for a street lighting project in all five of the city’s districts.
Rock Island Greenway expansion makes way for future Peoria trail development plans
After completing a $2.2 million expansion of the Rock Island Greenway from Harvard Avenue to Park Avenue, city officials and advocates are setting their sights on the next steps for trail expansion in Peoria. At a Tuesday news conference, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali confirmed the city is seeking funding to...
Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown
There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
Welcome Home: 3 Peoria transplants reflect on their first year living in the River City
Making the jump to move to a new place can be intimidating, especially if moving from a different state or country. Three transplants to the Peoria region recently took the plunge and reflect on their first year living in the River City. They all came from different places, backgrounds, and ultimately chose to settle in Peoria for varying reasons.
8th Annual Evening of Jazz | Heritage Ensemble | Good Day Central Illinois
8th Annual Evening of Jazz | Heritage Ensemble | Good Day Central Illinois. 8th Annual Evening of Jazz | Heritage Ensemble | …. 8th Annual Evening of Jazz | Heritage Ensemble | Good Day Central Illinois. Itoo Society Hosting 95th Annual Supper. Itoo Society Hosting 95th Annual Supper. Peoria City...
Lit. on Fire Books expanding with the help of grant funding
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local bookstore and community space are expanding with the help of grant funding from the City of Peoria. Lit. on Fire Books on West Main Street is a recent recipient of a RISE grant. RISE stands for recovery, income, start-up, and expansion. It’s funded by federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
Halloween @ Soderstrom Castle
Until last weekend I had never heard of or seen the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights. I happened upon it on facecrack and noticed they were having a Halloween event there last Monday. It started at 5pm on Monday and went into the night with light shows,...
New Peoria fish hobby shop opens up doors
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dan Olsson has been an aquatic artist and fish fanatic for many years. “I’m a fish geek.” Olsson said, “I know that there’ are a lot of other fish geeks out there.”. As Olsson was growing his hobby, he said he...
BluSky donates to Peoria Fire Department for arson dogs
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A restoration company is helping kick-start the Peoria Fire Department’s new accelerant canine program. Wednesday, BluSky in Morton presented a $10,000 dollar check to the Peoria Fire Department. The money helped Peoria firefighters buy two accelerant detection dogs, Molly and Rock, that will assist with arson investigations. “We always try to […]
Peoria home demolished after fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to a home on W. Howett Street, near S. Louisa and S. Webster, Monday night on reports of fire. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling said crews arrived just before 11:30 p.m., finding heavy fire at the front of the home, which was vacant.
Open for Business: Tremont veteran fuses legacy of fishing, family to honor wife
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – Lee Kerr is no stranger to the intricate art of fishing. “I am at peace on the water. I’m out with nature,” he said. “I mean, I can be out there just floating and not even fishing and just enjoying the peace and quiet, seeing ducks and geese land. It’s my happy spot.”
Peoria group prepares for nearly century-old tradition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria organization has been helping those in need for almost one-hundred years, and this year, the tradition holds. Peoria’s Itoo society has begun preparing meals for their 95th Annual Supper. The very first supper was held in 1928, and although they didn’t feed...
Arson dogs arrive in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Departments’ newest additions arrived on Monday from North Carolina. Two 14-month Belgium Malinois, a girl and a boy, will serve as accelerant detection dogs who assist arson investigators with fire investigations. The female dog is named Molly after the nation’s first...
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
Construction on time, on budget for new zoo exhibit
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Zoogoers in Bloomington-Normal will soon have a new exhibit to see this spring at the Miller Park Zoo. Construction continued Tuesday at Miller Park Zoo on the new South American exhibit. The project is on track to finish by April 2023 and will be the...
Peoria house fire leads to emergency demolition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house fire on Halloween night leads to an emergency demolition in Peoria. It happened just before midnight on Monday in South Peoria. Crews were called the 1300 block of W. Howett St. located near the same area as the Peoria Public Library’s Branch.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind
Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
Burglaries report: $2K of tools, bikes stolen from garage on North Broad Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 4:51 p.m. Friday, over $2,000 in items were reported stolen from a garage in the 1000 block of North Broad Street. The victim advised four bicycles, a sewer auger, a Dewalt drill, and a nail gun, had been stolen from his unlocked garage. Speaking with a neighbor, it seemed that the thefts occurred around 3:20 a.m. due to the neighbors garage alarm going off at that time with two individuals on bicycles being seen. The total value of the stolen items is $2,480.
Update: Peoria Fire HazMat team identifies unknown substance at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The unknown “white powdery substance” that caused an employee to be transported to a local hospital has been identified, according to officials. Officials have not released what that substance is. WGEM called the Peoria Fire Department to get more information on what the substance...
