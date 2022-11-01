ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria starting $3.4 million street lighting project

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City and state leaders announced millions in state funds to help brighten up the city of Peoria. State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, along with Mayor Dr. Rita Ali revealed nearly $3.4 million is in store for a street lighting project in all five of the city’s districts.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown

There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
MAQUON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

8th Annual Evening of Jazz | Heritage Ensemble | Good Day Central Illinois

8th Annual Evening of Jazz | Heritage Ensemble | Good Day Central Illinois. 8th Annual Evening of Jazz | Heritage Ensemble | …. 8th Annual Evening of Jazz | Heritage Ensemble | Good Day Central Illinois. Itoo Society Hosting 95th Annual Supper. Itoo Society Hosting 95th Annual Supper. Peoria City...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Lit. on Fire Books expanding with the help of grant funding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local bookstore and community space are expanding with the help of grant funding from the City of Peoria. Lit. on Fire Books on West Main Street is a recent recipient of a RISE grant. RISE stands for recovery, income, start-up, and expansion. It’s funded by federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Halloween @ Soderstrom Castle

Until last weekend I had never heard of or seen the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights. I happened upon it on facecrack and noticed they were having a Halloween event there last Monday. It started at 5pm on Monday and went into the night with light shows,...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
25newsnow.com

New Peoria fish hobby shop opens up doors

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dan Olsson has been an aquatic artist and fish fanatic for many years. “I’m a fish geek.” Olsson said, “I know that there’ are a lot of other fish geeks out there.”. As Olsson was growing his hobby, he said he...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

BluSky donates to Peoria Fire Department for arson dogs

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A restoration company is helping kick-start the Peoria Fire Department’s new accelerant canine program. Wednesday, BluSky in Morton presented a $10,000 dollar check to the Peoria Fire Department. The money helped Peoria firefighters buy two accelerant detection dogs, Molly and Rock, that will assist with arson investigations. “We always try to […]
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home demolished after fire overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to a home on W. Howett Street, near S. Louisa and S. Webster, Monday night on reports of fire. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling said crews arrived just before 11:30 p.m., finding heavy fire at the front of the home, which was vacant.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria group prepares for nearly century-old tradition

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria organization has been helping those in need for almost one-hundred years, and this year, the tradition holds. Peoria’s Itoo society has begun preparing meals for their 95th Annual Supper. The very first supper was held in 1928, and although they didn’t feed...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arson dogs arrive in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Departments’ newest additions arrived on Monday from North Carolina. Two 14-month Belgium Malinois, a girl and a boy, will serve as accelerant detection dogs who assist arson investigators with fire investigations. The female dog is named Molly after the nation’s first...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Construction on time, on budget for new zoo exhibit

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Zoogoers in Bloomington-Normal will soon have a new exhibit to see this spring at the Miller Park Zoo. Construction continued Tuesday at Miller Park Zoo on the new South American exhibit. The project is on track to finish by April 2023 and will be the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria house fire leads to emergency demolition

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house fire on Halloween night leads to an emergency demolition in Peoria. It happened just before midnight on Monday in South Peoria. Crews were called the 1300 block of W. Howett St. located near the same area as the Peoria Public Library’s Branch.
PEORIA, IL
KICK AM 1530

Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State

If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
PRINCETON, IL
Local 4 WHBF

FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind

Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglaries report: $2K of tools, bikes stolen from garage on North Broad Street, Galesburg

GALESBURG — At 4:51 p.m. Friday, over $2,000 in items were reported stolen from a garage in the 1000 block of North Broad Street. The victim advised four bicycles, a sewer auger, a Dewalt drill, and a nail gun, had been stolen from his unlocked garage. Speaking with a neighbor, it seemed that the thefts occurred around 3:20 a.m. due to the neighbors garage alarm going off at that time with two individuals on bicycles being seen. The total value of the stolen items is $2,480.
GALESBURG, IL

