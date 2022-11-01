A significant proportion of elderly people plan to cut back on the amount of money they spend on care amid the cost-of-living crisis, a new poll suggests.Age UK said that there could be impacts on the health service after a new poll found that one in 10 over 60s across the UK were planning to reduce or stop the care they receive because they cannot afford the cost.The charity said that care needs are “essential” in keeping people fit and well.Meanwhile, its new poll of 1,600 people over the age of 60 found that 22% were planning on cutting back...

