Highland County, OH

Times Gazette

GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Dawson Payne, 23, Washington C.H., was cited for a traffic control device. A 17-year-old South Salem juvenile was charged with loud exhaust, no valid operator’s license and curfew violation. A 16-year-old Washington C.H. juvenile was cited for a curfew violation.
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 7900 block of West Main Street in Highland after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the parties separated and the victim declined to file charges. Nov. 1. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 6600...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man arrested for rape in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for the rape of a minor in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County Children Services contacted deputies Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, after receiving information that a child had been sexually assaulted. During the investigation, detectives learned the victim would have […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Man Sentenced to Prison in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A Columbus Man has been sentenced to jail after a traffic stop conducted in the morning of December 28, 2021. Sgt Kyle Eveland initiated a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic on State Rte 104 in the area of Florence Chapel Pike. Deputy Seth Thomas assisted Sgt Eveland with the traffic stop.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Ledger Independent

Lewis County Distict Court

Wendell Bonner, 51, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 8. Trey A. Flinders, 22, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Travis Padgett, 35, theft by deception under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Michael R. Applegate, 38, failure to...
LEWIS COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Man From Hit Skip Assaults Deputies in Pickaway County

Ross County – A man was found in Pickaway County after a hit skip accident that occurred in Clarksburg. According to the Ross county Sheriff they released a BOLO (Be on the look out) for a older model green expedition that had hit a vehicle and kept going. They relayed the info to Pickaway County. Shortly after the Bolo a deputy found the vehicle parked on S R 207 just north of Clarksburg Pike in the north bound lane of travel. ​
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Bryce Young, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file for registration. Ann Fellure, 56, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device,. ACCIDENTS. At 9:31 a.m., Brian Duncan, 48, of Greenfield, was eastbound on Harry...
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

George Wagner's mother expresses regret, remorse for Pike County massacre

WAVERLY, Ohio — Richard Nash, one of two attorneys representing George Wagner during Wagner's murder trial, has long maintained his client's innocence. "George knew his family had done a lot of bad things in their life, but he had never known of them to ever have committed a crime of violence," Nash said during his opening statement. "He couldn't believe it. He denied it."
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Boil alert on Northwest St.

The city of Hillsboro issued a boil alert Friday afternoon for 800 and 900 blocks of Northwest Street. Submitted by Sasha Myers, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

