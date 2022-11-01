Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Dawson Payne, 23, Washington C.H., was cited for a traffic control device. A 17-year-old South Salem juvenile was charged with loud exhaust, no valid operator’s license and curfew violation. A 16-year-old Washington C.H. juvenile was cited for a curfew violation.
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 7900 block of West Main Street in Highland after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the parties separated and the victim declined to file charges. Nov. 1. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 6600...
Ohio man arrested for rape in Scioto County
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for the rape of a minor in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County Children Services contacted deputies Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, after receiving information that a child had been sexually assaulted. During the investigation, detectives learned the victim would have […]
sciotopost.com
Columbus Man Sentenced to Prison in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A Columbus Man has been sentenced to jail after a traffic stop conducted in the morning of December 28, 2021. Sgt Kyle Eveland initiated a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic on State Rte 104 in the area of Florence Chapel Pike. Deputy Seth Thomas assisted Sgt Eveland with the traffic stop.
Fox 19
BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.
Ledger Independent
Lewis County Distict Court
Wendell Bonner, 51, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 8. Trey A. Flinders, 22, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Travis Padgett, 35, theft by deception under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Michael R. Applegate, 38, failure to...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Man From Hit Skip Assaults Deputies in Pickaway County
Ross County – A man was found in Pickaway County after a hit skip accident that occurred in Clarksburg. According to the Ross county Sheriff they released a BOLO (Be on the look out) for a older model green expedition that had hit a vehicle and kept going. They relayed the info to Pickaway County. Shortly after the Bolo a deputy found the vehicle parked on S R 207 just north of Clarksburg Pike in the north bound lane of travel.
Law enforcement looking for 2 suspects who allegedly stole Jeep from Wellston, Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a jeep from Wellston in Jackson County, Ohio. The Jeep was later found in Vinton County. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Vinton County received a call about a stolen jeep from Wellston driving on State Route 683. Vinton County […]
Ohio high-risk offender arrested for possessing fentanyl, violating probation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A high-risk offender from Ohio was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and paraphernalia, which violated his parole. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and the Adult Parole Authority conducted sex offender house checks on Monday, Oct. 31. The house checks helped […]
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WLWT 5
Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Bryce Young, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file for registration. Ann Fellure, 56, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device,. ACCIDENTS. At 9:31 a.m., Brian Duncan, 48, of Greenfield, was eastbound on Harry...
WLWT 5
George Wagner's mother expresses regret, remorse for Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio — Richard Nash, one of two attorneys representing George Wagner during Wagner's murder trial, has long maintained his client's innocence. "George knew his family had done a lot of bad things in their life, but he had never known of them to ever have committed a crime of violence," Nash said during his opening statement. "He couldn't believe it. He denied it."
Times Gazette
Boil alert on Northwest St.
The city of Hillsboro issued a boil alert Friday afternoon for 800 and 900 blocks of Northwest Street. Submitted by Sasha Myers, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison Wednesday for selling fentanyl to a high school student that had a near-fatal overdose, according to a U.S. District Court. Marcus Phoenix, 33, sold narcotics to a teenager back in March 2019, U.S. Southern District of...
Chillicothe police receive grant to hire 8 more officers, give bonuses
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — At a time when many cities keep hitting red with finding more money for competitive pay for police officers, Chillicothe just got the green light. “You know, just knowing that you go and put up that you’re hiring up to 11 to 12 officers…that’s great,” Chillicothe Police Chief Ron Meyers said.
Fox 19
Clermont County stabbing victim dies, armed suspect shot by police faces charges
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 58-year-old woman who police says was stabbed multiple times by a male relative in the basement of their home Tuesday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Melissa Amburgy was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s...
WLWT 5
Jurors see how weapons used in Pike County massacre were hidden in concrete blocks
WAVERLY, Ohio — The murder weapons used to kill eight members of the Rhoden family were found hidden in concrete buckets that were thrown into a body of water. In George Wagner IV's murder trial in Pike County Monday, jurors saw how a dive team located the buckets and how fragments of the guns were recovered and identified.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
Pike County murder trial: Officers describe recovering, testing murder weapons
The eighth week of trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 began Monday with a focus on shoeprints found at one scene and taped conversations between family members.
