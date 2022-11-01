Read full article on original website
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
Local leaders, organizations recognize Homelessness Awareness Month
Arree Macon has experienced homelessness multiple times throughout his life. His most recent experience was in Madison when he was 17 years old. He says he spent the entire summer of that year living on someone’s porch while he searched for another place to live. “It makes you feel...
Madison police introduce new hire for recently created data-driven role
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Police Department welcomed a new employee this week. His civilian role was created within the last city budget for the police department. Dr. Eleazer (Lee) Hunt is now the Police Director of Data, Reform, and Innovation. “He is going to take over our record section,...
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608
MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend
The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson -- and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths -- will be covered in this weekend's episode of 48 Hours on CBS.
Urban League of Greater Madison receives multi-million-dollar donation
MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison received a multi-million-dollar donation this week that will give the organization extra resources to provide community-based programming. MacKenzie Scott — a philanthropist who has given to several Madison-area groups in the past — recently donated $2.9 million to the organization, making hers the largest single private donation in the affiliate’s 55-year...
Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes. Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
Town of Madison officially absorbed by City of Madison, Fitchburg
It's been in the works for decades, but now it's official: The Town of Madison is no more.
City Considers Changes to Dog-Free Madison Parks
Since it was first drafted in 1973, the City of Madison’s strict dog ordinances have been revised several times to loosen the legal leash on where dogs are allowed in public spaces. Next Wednesday, the Board of Park Commissioners will decide whether to preserve the status quo on a...
Clerk’s office to implement Badger Books at all Janesville polling places
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The midterm elections mark the first time all Janesville polling places will check voters in electronically with Badger Books. Badger Books are a digital check-in system where voter information is stored and accessed by election workers to make sure voters are identified correctly and can vote efficiently on Election Day.
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
Ordering opens Wednesday for Wisconsin Union’s Thanksgiving To Go meals
MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a Thanksgiving meal this year but don’t want to do the cooking yourself? The Wisconsin Union has you covered. Beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m., people can begin ordering Thanksgiving To Go meals prepared by staff members at the Union. Meals, which are available in personal and family sizes, will include a variety of entrees, side...
Fatal Oregon shooting
Gubernatorial candidates tour statewide ahead of the election. A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg. Updated: 9 hours ago. The dissolution of the Town of Madison merges the remaining...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
Hitler Halloween costume leads to Wisconsin man’s firing
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend. The museum says the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party’s leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Saturday. The Wisconsin State Journal reports he was fired Tuesday, after his costume was condemned on social media and by some news outlets, including the Jerusalem Post. The Madison Police Department called the costume “offensive and reprehensible,” but said wearing it was not a crime.
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
Local stoner finds candy in his drugs
Madison drug community shocked by dangerous and unexpected candy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. When Madison student Benjamin Lang stuck his fingers in the familiar small plastic zip...
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
Parks & Landmarks: Anderson County Park
You’re listening to Parks and Landmarks, an exploration of the underrated, outdoors. I’m Sean Bull. In 2009 and 2013, the County bought parcels of land which back up to the very southern edge of the village of Oregon. They named it Anderson County Park, after the family that owned the land. Specifically, it’s named after the late Lyman Anderson, who served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, and is also the namesake of the building the Dane County Parks department is run out of. Fair enough.
