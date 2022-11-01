ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Alabama childcare workers again eligible for $3,000 bonuses

Alabama childcare providers can again apply for quarterly bonuses through the American Rescue Plan Act. The deadline for providers to apply for the latest round of payments is Dec. 2. Full-time employees are eligible for $3,000; part-time employees are eligible for $1,500. The grants doubled last quarter. “The pandemic has...
ALABAMA STATE
alabama.gov

Alabama DHR Accepting Applications for Next Round of Child Care Bonuses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to help...
ALABAMA STATE
ValueWalk

Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now

If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama Amendment 6 allows cities to spend existing tax on pay-as-you-go projects

The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Drive-thru beer and wine sales almost a reality in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon be able to pick up beer or wine via curbside or takeout options in Alabama. The Alcoholic Beverage Control board is setting up new rules and regulations that could make this possible by January 2023. The new rules are currently in a 45-day...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities

UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

New report: Alabama among most popular states for military retirees

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and members of the Alabama Military Stability Commission celebrated a new report on Tuesday that ranks Alabama as the nation’s second best state for military retirees to locate, just one spot below top-ranked Florida. “As chairman of the Alabama Military Stability Commission, we have worked...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Latest scams target small business owners

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -50 Alabama businesses were scammed last year and the amount of money they lost is up 15% compared to 2020. The Better Business Bureau fears the problem is getting worse and they say those most at risk are small business owners. These threats are more severe as...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city. On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama sues Uniontown again over sewage issues

Alabama officials say there has been progress on a $31 million project to fix widespread sewage overflows in the struggling Black Belt city of Uniontown, but in the meantime the sewage, and the lawsuits, keep flowing. Last week, Alabama officials filed the state’s third lawsuit since 2005 over sewage overflows...
UNIONTOWN, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Kids Are Snorting Their Halloween Candy

I have lived in Alabama since 1988 and I never dreamed these problems would show up in Dixieland. Halloween candy tainted with fentanyl was a real threat across the USA. Drug cartels were reportedly trying to inject the deadly drug into candy coming across the border. Why? Who really knows?
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy