The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO