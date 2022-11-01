Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama childcare workers again eligible for $3,000 bonuses
Alabama childcare providers can again apply for quarterly bonuses through the American Rescue Plan Act. The deadline for providers to apply for the latest round of payments is Dec. 2. Full-time employees are eligible for $3,000; part-time employees are eligible for $1,500. The grants doubled last quarter. “The pandemic has...
alabama.gov
Alabama DHR Accepting Applications for Next Round of Child Care Bonuses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to help...
ValueWalk
Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now
If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
wbrc.com
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets and the USDA is now increasing monthly SNAP benefits to help EBT users’ budgets each month nationwide. Every year, the USDA revisits SNAP benefit allotments. Now, EBT card holders are getting 12.5 percent more money to spend...
wtvy.com
Alabama Media Group will end publication of newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced today that early next year it will stop publishing newspapers. The company will continue as a digital-only platform for news content, it announced. An article on AL.com states, “The Birmingham News,...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
wtvy.com
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
Alabama Amendment 6 allows cities to spend existing tax on pay-as-you-go projects
The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
Dollar General faces another $2.7 million in fines over safety issues in Alabama stores
Federal inspectors issued more than $2.7 million in fines yesterday over safety violations at Dollar General stores in Clay, Odenville, Town Creek and Dothan, along with stores in Georgia and Florida. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the fines less than a month after...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Alabama schools lead nation in gains for Black, Hispanic students during pandemic, researchers say
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Black and Hispanic students in Alabama school districts made some of the greatest learning gains during the pandemic, according to a national analysis released last week. On Friday, an analysis of state...
wtvy.com
Drive-thru beer and wine sales almost a reality in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon be able to pick up beer or wine via curbside or takeout options in Alabama. The Alcoholic Beverage Control board is setting up new rules and regulations that could make this possible by January 2023. The new rules are currently in a 45-day...
Breaking down Amendment 2 on Alabama’s 2022 ballot
The broadband amendment comes at a time when Alabama continues to lag behind in access.
wvtm13.com
AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities
UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
alreporter.com
New report: Alabama among most popular states for military retirees
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and members of the Alabama Military Stability Commission celebrated a new report on Tuesday that ranks Alabama as the nation’s second best state for military retirees to locate, just one spot below top-ranked Florida. “As chairman of the Alabama Military Stability Commission, we have worked...
wtvy.com
Latest scams target small business owners
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -50 Alabama businesses were scammed last year and the amount of money they lost is up 15% compared to 2020. The Better Business Bureau fears the problem is getting worse and they say those most at risk are small business owners. These threats are more severe as...
Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city. On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama […]
Alabama sues Uniontown again over sewage issues
Alabama officials say there has been progress on a $31 million project to fix widespread sewage overflows in the struggling Black Belt city of Uniontown, but in the meantime the sewage, and the lawsuits, keep flowing. Last week, Alabama officials filed the state’s third lawsuit since 2005 over sewage overflows...
Alabama Kids Are Snorting Their Halloween Candy
I have lived in Alabama since 1988 and I never dreamed these problems would show up in Dixieland. Halloween candy tainted with fentanyl was a real threat across the USA. Drug cartels were reportedly trying to inject the deadly drug into candy coming across the border. Why? Who really knows?
Comments / 1