WEAU-TV 13
Micon Cinema open Thursday after gas leak prompts Wednesday closure
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Micon Cinema in Eau Claire will be open Thursday after closing Wednesday evening due to a gas leak. According to Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, Xcel Energy discovered a broken gas supply pipe on the roof of Micon Cinema Wednesday evening. An HVAC contractor was called in to fix the issue. Eau Claire Fire & Rescue provided support in determining the source of the leak at the movie theater, which is located on Mall Drive.
WEAU-TV 13
Progress made on new Country Jam site
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam’s new site on the northwest side of Eau Claire is expected to be ready in time for the July festival. Workers are currently clearing the area for the stage, roadways, and event centers. Two new event centers will be open year-round. Electrical work has begun for the campsites, now just a short distance from the festival grounds.
wwisradio.com
Hy-Vee Eau Claire Added to List of Stores That Will Close on Thanksgiving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Add Hy-Vee to the list of stores closing this Thanksgiving. The grocery store made the announcement yesterday. Many stores are opting to be closed on Thanksgiving this year. Hy-Vee said it is closing its stores to show some gratitude for its employees who work hard the rest of the year.
WEAU-TV 13
Visit Eau Claire receives $39,500 grant for Eau Claire Marathon
AEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism is announcing a $39,500 Joint Effort Marketing grant for Visit Eau Claire. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism in conjunction with Visit Eau Claire, the grant is intended to attract runners to the city’s Eau Claire Marathon next year. The grant is intended to support the advertisement and promotion of the race weekend, scheduled for April 29-30. The race also features a half marathon, four-person relay marathon, 5K, 10K and kids’ fun run.
WEAU-TV 13
Support Our Troops Care Package Drive
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is holding the 14th Annual Support Our Troops Care Package Drive through November 11. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, McDonell Area Catholic Schools National Honor Society, with your help, would like to support the troops by sending them a care package.
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona PD seeking information in theft case
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Altoona Police Department says all involved have been identifed. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department says they have identified one of the vehicles/people involved. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department is seeking information in regard to a theft case. According...
WEAU-TV 13
STEPHANIE SOMMERFELD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Stephanie Sommerfeld a Sunshine Award. Stephanie is a very loving person with a heart of gold. She has the biggest and most challenging job of all as a stay-at-home mom. If that wasn’t hard enough, she has also taken on the role of teacher. She has been home schooling our almost 5-year-old and our 6-year-old, mean while tending to our 1-year-old boy who doesn’t stop. She is the hardest worker I know.
WEAU-TV 13
TODD NELSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Todd Nelson for the Sunshine Award. Todd is an amazing custodian but an even better human being. Todd is willing to pick up the slack if an event requires extra hands or if someone is unable to come into work. Todd always greets me with a smile at the beginning of the day and I enjoy his friendly banter during lunch when he cleans my classroom. Custodians are rarely recognized for their importance in the way a school runs but they are pivotal to the school’s success. Todd keeps a positive air and I appreciate having him as part of our school family.
WEAU-TV 13
Program helping farms donate produce to charity
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A program is helping farmers donate thousands of pounds of produce to those in need. Picking Promises is a non-profit based out of Eau Claire that works with charities and youth groups to bring the public closer to the food those in the area eat. At Leffel Roots Farm in Eau Claire County Wednesday, Picking Promises helped the Feed My People Food Bank collect thousands of pounds of fresh apples for those in need.
WEAU-TV 13
Governor Evers visits Eau Claire on bus tour
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Tuesday as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. The Governor along with Lieutenant Governor Nominee Sara Rodriguez and Attorney General Josh Kaul are traveling the state to meet voters and encourage people to head to the polls next week.
Volume One
Eau Claire’s Newest Bar is Also (Probably) Its Smallest
After Jessica Bertoni opened Jessie J’s Barbershop in Eau Claire five years ago, she started to wonder what to do with the smaller, unused side of the building on Bellinger Street. Bertoni eventually struck upon a dual-purpose idea. “I had the space and I thought if people were waiting,...
WEAU-TV 13
Love Lights 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteer Partners at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals are once again holding Love Lights Celebrations. At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, the 35th annual ceremony is Thursday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m. At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau...
WEAU-TV 13
WILLIAM AND LYNN WAITE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate William and Lynn Waite for the Sunshine Award. William served in the Vietnam War. Lynn is a hard worker and she does her very best each and every day. I just want to send them some sunshine. Ryan Karls.
WEAU-TV 13
DNR: High fire danger Wednesday across western Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews were putting out fires in Eau Claire County Wednesday, including one off Tower Road in the Town of Seymour. In northwestern Wisconsin, fire crews were on the scene of multiple fires. There were reports of woods, a corn field and two types of structures on fire in Balsam Lake. Crews were also called to fires in Grantsburg, Luck and Webster.
WEAU-TV 13
More than 7,000 absentee voters in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The midterm election is Tuesday, and some people living in the city of Eau Claire have already cast their ballots. According to City Clerk Nicholas Koerner more than 7,000 people have already voted absentee. Koerner says while Thursday was the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail, you can still do drive-thru voting until 4:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 in the city of Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
BROOK SOMMERFELD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I am nominating Brook Sommerfeld for the Sunshine Award. Brook is a fire fighter with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department. Every time she is out in the community, she makes a positive impact from rescuing ducklings to always engaging positively with people in the community. Recently she shared a table with a gentleman who appeared to be distraught over trying to find a place to sit. Not only did she bring him comfort but she went above and beyond to develop a friendship with someone who has special needs. She is constantly a ray of sunshine and this award is designed for folks just like Brook.
WEAU-TV 13
Colfax School District receives funding for new school bus
COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - The Colfax Area School District is moving to become more environmentally conscious with the help of the EPA Clean School Bus Program. The Colfax School District received a $30,000grant from the EPA Clean School Bus Program to purchase a new propane school bus. This will be the eleventh propane bus in the district. Colfax School District Superintendent Bill Yingst said these buses have been great.
UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe
UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
WEAU-TV 13
Senate candidate Barnes visits Eau Claire, La Crosse Monday as part of statewide tour
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stopped in Eau Claire and La Crosse on Monday as part of his statewide tour ahead of next week’s election. Barnes is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson. Barnes visited The Brewing...
Volume One
Meet the Best – Eau Claire Animal Hospital
The Eau Claire Animal Hospital has been a staple amongst the Chippewa Valley for over 50 years--and for good reason! From emergency care and check-ups to boarding and grooming, E.C.A.H. offers a vast array of quality services and care for your animal companions. This year marks the eighth consecutive year...
