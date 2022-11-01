Read full article on original website
Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret
Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
a-z-animals.com
Key West Fisherman Captures a Perfect Hammerhead Up-Close
You’ll understand why this fish is called what it is after taking just one glance at it. Cephalofil is the scientific name for the animal’s hammerhead-shaped head. One type of shark, the hammerhead shark, is unique from other shark species in a number of respects, particularly in appearance. It is found far offshore in warm tropical waters all around the world.
