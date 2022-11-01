ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records

By Jackie DeFusco
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zKLW_0iv1SrLD00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for months.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.

Technology issues cause delays in voter registration, impacting Virginia voters

The Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) said in a press release this week that the latest issue is directly related to a previously reported computing error involving the statewide voter registration system.

The state was previously aware of 107,000 voter records from the Department of Motor Vehicles that were affected by the glitch. ELECT recently identified another 149,000 impacted records and sent them to general registrars for processing.

“I had thought that we had cleaned out all of the leftover records from the summer that hadn’t been processed. They found some more that had been processed through that the system didn’t pick up,” Governor Youngkin said.

Virginia NAACP pays $20K for access to AG’s ‘election integrity unit’ records

State officials said eligible voters impacted by the glitch will still be able to cast a ballot but the delay is increasing the workload for local election officials at the last minute. ELECT said they’re offering additional staff assistance to general registrars upon request.

Hanover County’s General Registrar Teresa Smithson said staff worked overtime on Monday to process over 1,000 voter registration applications that arrived that morning.

“We will be working after hours this week to catch up,” echoed Henrico’s General Registrar Mark Coakley.

Chesterfield’s General Registrar Missy Vera said the backlog of roughly 2,000 records is “not a huge impact” for her office.

“We just need to shift some people to focus on processing those applications and getting the voter cards sent out,” Vera said.

Richmond’s General Registrar Keith Balmer said they plan to get through roughly 3,500 new records by close of business on Wednesday.

“No one is prepared to have a bunch of applications dropped into their lap just days before an election. It’s a pain but it’s a manageable pain,” Balmer said. “We all need a deeper dive into what exactly happened because no registrar ever wants to go through this again.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

8News Breaking News Alerts

Balmer said he first noticed an unusual drop in voter applications as early as June. He said he never reported it to the state but other local election officials did.

Democrats like Delegate Mark Sickles have argued that the document dump was preventable. He said, unlike previous years, no one recognized that information wasn’t being transferred because the Youngkin administration lost key people with experience overseeing the system.

The Department of Elections didn’t respond to multiple interview requests on Tuesday.

Former Election Commissioner Chris Piper said he never experienced a transferring issue of this magnitude but he said it’s too soon place blame.

‘I’m not going to get into the evidence’: Stoney responds to lack of evidence in alleged July 4 mass shooting plot

“I haven’t seen anything that explains exactly what occurred,” Piper said. “I don’t know that it is fair at this point to place blame anywhere and I think that it does require a further review.”

Meanwhile, Youngkin is blaming past leaders for failing to replace Virginia’s Election and Registration Information System (VERIS), which has a long history of problems.

“The reality is we inherited a system that was broken and, in fact, it had never been dealt with. We’ve been using Band-Aids and Scotch tape in order to hold everything together,” Youngkin said. “The system was supposed to have been done before I came in. It wasn’t. It hadn’t even been procured. We’ve now procured it. It’s going to have to be implemented appropriately and quickly.”

Piper said they moved as fast as possible and followed the steps recommended in a state watchdog report.

“The money was not allocated until 2021. I just don’t see how it is possible for the previous administration to be able to replace that system that quickly,” Piper said.

Any voter who has a question about their voter registration status or polling place can check the Department of Elections website at vote.virginia.gov or call 804-864-8901 and dial 0.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
wvtf.org

How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?

Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Virginia voter rolls in flux

According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

SEE IT: Lawsuit forces Gov. Youngkin to release school tip line emails

WASHINGTON (7News) — Within weeks of his inauguration, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Virginians to report problems in their schools to his administration. The governor asked tipsters to email him and help root out "critical race theory" and other "inherently divisive subjects" they saw taught in state classrooms. “I...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WTKR

Data reveals innocent Black men in Virginia more likely to be incarcerated than other groups

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Data from the National Registry of Exonerations reveals Black people are more likely to be wrongfully incarcerated for crimes they did not commit than any other group in America. According to the registry’s researchers, Black people are just over 13 percent of the U.S. population, but are 53 percent of the roughly 3,200 exonerations since 1989. And when the News 3 team of investigators analyzed the registry’s numbers for Virginia, the database showed that of the 64 people exonerated in Virginia since 1989, half of them were Black men.
VIRGINIA STATE
whro.org

Virginia elections office finds another 149,000 voter registration records affected by IT error

The Virginia Department of Elections announced Monday it found an additional 149,000 voter registration records that were affected by an IT glitch over the summer. In a statement, the department said the problem is “directly related” to an IT error that caused a separate batch of 107,000 records last month to sit in limbo from May through September. The department also had issues with mailings it sent voters, including more than 175,000 that were sent to wrong addresses and more than 60,000 with incorrect voting information. New mailings were sent out after the errors were discovered.
VIRGINIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Virginia election officials find 149K more unprocessed voter changes from DMV

Virginia election officials have discovered an additional 149,000 voter registration transactions that weren’t properly processed this year, creating a new headache for local election officials in the final week before Election Day. On Monday (Oct. 31), the Virginia Department of Elections announced the problems it was having processing voter data from the Department of Motor […] The post Virginia election officials find 149K more unprocessed voter changes from DMV appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy