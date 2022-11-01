Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Stic of Dead Prez Shares Keys to Inner Wealth in New Book ‘5 Principles to A Revolutionary Path’
Khnum “Stic” Ibomu, better known as Stic from the revolutionary but gangsta hip-hop duo Dead Prez, appeared on Hip Hop & Enterprise to share the gems found in his new book The 5 Principles: A Revolutionary Path to Health, Inner Wealth, and Knowledge of Self. The award-winning rapper,...
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
MSNBC
Litany of Trump legal entanglements grows ever longer as Trump Org criminal trial begins
Opinion: Unplug yourself from the Matrix and learn how to be an analog in a digital world
The Matrix is real. Learn how to disconnect from it. It can be easy to feel left behind in an increasingly digital world. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is real, and it can be tempting to try and keep up with the latest trends so that you don’t get left in the dust. But something is to be said for being an analog in a digital world.
psychologytoday.com
Drinking Log: A Powerful Tool to Cut Down Your Drinking
The main purpose of keeping track of one's alcohol consumption is increasing awareness. Some habitual drinkers pick up a drink by default. A drinking log can provide valuable information over time, giving insight into one's particular drinking patterns. Keeping a drinking log helps a person see any progress they've made...
