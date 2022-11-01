ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions

Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
Drinking Log: A Powerful Tool to Cut Down Your Drinking

The main purpose of keeping track of one's alcohol consumption is increasing awareness. Some habitual drinkers pick up a drink by default. A drinking log can provide valuable information over time, giving insight into one's particular drinking patterns. Keeping a drinking log helps a person see any progress they've made...

