Ashton Kutcher and Ellie Kemper were among the Hollywood stars who competed in the New York City marathon on Sunday, according to the Associated Press and The New York Times. Kutcher ran the race to raise money for Thorn, a nonprofit technology company he co-founded that aims to stop the sexual abuse of children online. According to his website, he raised more than $1 million for his efforts. More from The Hollywood Reporter'In Her Hands' Review: Hillary Clinton-Produced Doc Wrestles With the Impact of War on Afghan Women'Gutsy' Review: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's Blandly Uplifting Apple TV+ DocuseriesWhat Is Hillary Clinton...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO