NHS staff, teachers and shop workers say public ‘need a voice’ with general election now
The UK needs a general election to “give the public a voice” in how the country is run, workers have said. NHS staff, teachers and shop assistants told The Independent they wanted a chance to choose a government they believe represents them to steer the country through the economic crisis.“The government at the moment doesn’t know what the hell is going on outside,” Angie Wilson, an NHS catering assistant in the northwest, said.More than 460,000 people have signed The Independent’s petition calling for a general election now after the last two prime ministers entered Downing Street without a public...
Councils and Tory MPs resist plans to house asylum seekers in local hotels
Several Conservative MPs are resisting government attempts to use hotels to house asylum seekers, while at least four councils are taking legal action to block the move. The Home Office said record levels of arrivals to the UK had put unprecedented pressure on the system and it was working with councils to “find appropriate accommodation during this challenging time”.
No more money to fund public sector pay rises - Swinney
There is no more money to fund public sector pay rises, according to Scotland's finance secretary. John Swinney told BBC Scotland that although cash had been moved around in the health budget to give NHS staff a better offer, further pay uplifts would mean cuts elsewhere. A number of groups...
Swinney outlines further budget cuts of £615m
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has set out “savings” of £615 million as he published his emergency budget review.Mr Swinney said the measures are necessary to tackle rising inflation and economic uncertainty.The sum includes £400 million of spending “reprioritisation” within the health and social care portfolio in order to support a pay offer for staff.The emergency budget review was first announced in early September, when additional savings of £500 million were set out.Despite the UK Government’s fiscal statement being due on November 17, Mr Swinney said he would “wait no longer” to outline his own proposals.Changes to the Scottish Government’s tax...
Co-op coffin factory workers extend strike action in Glasgow
Staff at the Co-op's only UK coffin manufacturing factory have announced a second week of strike action in a pay dispute. About 50 craft workers at the Co-op Funeralcare facility in Bogmoor Place, Glasgow, started a week of action on Monday. While on the picket line, the Unite union announced...
'Liz Truss's resignation was inevitable the moment she walked into Downing Street': Nicola Sturgeon sticks the boot in as she warns, 'the democratic keys for independence are growing with literally every hour that passes'
Nicola Sturgeon has stuck the boot into Liz Truss after she announced her resignation this afternoon, making her the shortest serving Prime Minister in history. The First Minister of Scotland said a general election was a 'democratic imperative' and took aim at the turnover of Prime Ministers during her time in office.
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
Tories will find it 'very, very difficult' to win the next general election and Rishi Sunak faces 'massive repair job' to revive party's fortunes, warns polling guru Sir John Curtice
The Tories will find it 'very, very difficult' to win the next general election with Rishi Sunak facing a 'massive repair job' among voters, according to a leading polling expert. Professor Sir John Curtice, the president of the British Polling Council, warned the new Prime Minister and his party could...
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
Charities back UN envoy’s warning on further UK austerity
UN rapporteur’s concern is ‘wake-up call’ for Sunak government considering cuts to benefits
Mark McGowan's stunning admission his state will need to import coal until at least 2030 to keep the lights on
Mark McGowan admits he will need to import coal to keep Western Australian households running, as the state braces itself for more potential power cuts and prepares to spam households with warnings. Major concerns have been raised about the state's coal supply with power generation suspended to rebuild stocks, in...
Scottish ambulance staff vote for strike action amid pay row
Ambulance staff have voted for strike action amid a pay dispute with the Scottish government. More than 4,000 GMB members – including paramedics, technicians, nurses, porters, domestics, and radiographers – across eight health boards are backing the industrial action. The union has called on ministers to tackle an...
Teachers at Aberdeen school balloted over pupils' 'violent' behaviour
Teachers at an Aberdeen school are being balloted for industrial action over what a union has described as violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said there were serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. The union said violence or the threat of violence was...
West Lane: Teenagers died after failures at 'unstable' hospital
Three young women died after a catalogue of failures at an "unstable" and "overstretched" mental health hospital, an inquiry has found. Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif, both 17, and Emily Moore, 18, died under the care of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV). The three friends were...
