ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire officials report 24 new COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced that there have been 2,764 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state in its weekly report. Three of those cases were reported from Wednesday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

11 more people treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 11 more people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals and seven new deaths related to the virus. There are 40 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, jumping by 11 from Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. Specific treatments for COVID-19 were generally dropping since Friday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire

What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly drop in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals has slightly dropped Tuesday, according to data from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 103 people who tested positive for the virus in hospitals, down from 115 people on Monday. One...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Election Day in New Hampshire: Where do I vote?

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Are you not sure where to vote in New Hampshire?. Go to the secretary of state’s website to search by your address. After following the prompts, you will learn the address of the polling place and when the polling place opens and closes. Visit this...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Dead juvenile humpback whale washes ashore on Maine coast

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A humpback whale was found dead on Inner Heron Island in Maine on Tuesday. The juvenile whale’s body had already begun decomposing, according to Marine Mammals of Maine, which “significantly limits” the samples they could collect to learn more about the mammal’s life and death.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Another Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire

OSSIPEE, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but another Granite Stater woke up a lot wealthier on Tuesday. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Big Apple on White Mountain Highway in Ossipee, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39...
OSSIPEE, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Safeguarding our Cemeteries

Tonight, we give special attention and thanks to those who have served our country. This week as part of an annual tradition volunteers placed thousands of flags at the graves of service members at the State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen. Sean McDonald takes us inside some local cemeteries to see some of the work most people never see.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy