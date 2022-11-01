Read full article on original website
New Hampshire officials report 24 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced that there have been 2,764 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state in its weekly report. Three of those cases were reported from Wednesday.
11 more people treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 11 more people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals and seven new deaths related to the virus. There are 40 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, jumping by 11 from Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. Specific treatments for COVID-19 were generally dropping since Friday.
As pharmacies announce multibillion-dollar opioid settlements, NH AG says no agreement yet
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Two major pharmacy chains are announcing plans to pay $5 billion each to settle opioid lawsuits, but New Hampshire officials say the states involved in the lawsuits haven't agreed to anything. Officials with the New Hampshire attorney general's office said the announcements by CVS and Walgreens...
Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire
What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly drop in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals has slightly dropped Tuesday, according to data from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 103 people who tested positive for the virus in hospitals, down from 115 people on Monday. One...
How to find a sample ballot ahead of 2022 New Hampshire general election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's easy for New Hampshire voters looking to view what the Election Day ballot looks like in their voter precinct. Voters can simply visit this link, select their town/city ward and click "Show Sample Ballot." The ballot will then be visible. A PDF version can also...
LIVE now: 1st District Rep. Chris Pappas, Karoline Leavitt to take stage at Granite State Debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A race that is being closely watched nationally takes center stage Thursday night in New Hampshire at the latest Granite State Debate. The candidates in the 1st Congressional District — Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt -- will take the debate stage at 8 p.m.
Drug cartels use new tactics to try to reach more users in New Hampshire, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal drug officials are warning that Mexican drug cartels are using new tactics that are endangering people in New Hampshire. Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency said that in some cases, cartels are making illicit drugs look like prescription medication. "There are two cartels operating in...
November starts with stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An exceptional stretch of warmer-than-normal temperatures is in the forecast over the next several days. Average high temperatures for early November are in the mid-50s for Concord, and we’ll reach the 60s each of the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure providing bright skies and mild air mass.
Election Day in New Hampshire: Where do I vote?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Are you not sure where to vote in New Hampshire?. Go to the secretary of state’s website to search by your address. After following the prompts, you will learn the address of the polling place and when the polling place opens and closes. Visit this...
COAST to offer free rides to voters on Election Day in New Hampshire
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The COAST public transit system is offering free rides for voters on Election Day. All riders have to do is tell their driver they are on the way to the polls or returning from voting and they won't be charged. There is no direct service to...
Videos: See debate involving 2022 candidates for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Candidates running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire debated a number of topics Wednesday, including inflation, energy costs, abortion and immigration. See the full debate at this link, or view the debate by segment here:. Spin room reaction: Sen. Maggie Hassan (Don Bolduc declined to offer...
LIVE now: Candidates for governor face off in Granite State Debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Election Day is one week from today, and during this home stretch of the political cycle, WMUR is launching its Granite State Debate series. Kicking things off at 8 p.m. Tuesday is the candidates for governor — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Democrat Tom Sherman.
Dead juvenile humpback whale washes ashore on Maine coast
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A humpback whale was found dead on Inner Heron Island in Maine on Tuesday. The juvenile whale’s body had already begun decomposing, according to Marine Mammals of Maine, which “significantly limits” the samples they could collect to learn more about the mammal’s life and death.
Did you see more aircraft contrails in New Hampshire skies Thursday? There's a meteorological reason
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many Granite Staters noticed what appeared to be an abnormally high number of airplane contrails in the skies Thursday, but there is a meteorological explanation. The contrails were visible on an otherwise clear day. At the surface in New Hampshire, relative humidity was very low Thursday,...
Another Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire
OSSIPEE, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but another Granite Stater woke up a lot wealthier on Tuesday. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Big Apple on White Mountain Highway in Ossipee, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39...
NH Chronicle: Safeguarding our Cemeteries
Tonight, we give special attention and thanks to those who have served our country. This week as part of an annual tradition volunteers placed thousands of flags at the graves of service members at the State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen. Sean McDonald takes us inside some local cemeteries to see some of the work most people never see.
Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
California Rep. Ro Khanna comes to New Hampshire to campaign for local Democrats
High-profile Democrats are coming to the Granite State to help candidates up and down the ballot. California congressman Ro Khanna is in New Hampshire for the next couple of days. He will be campaigning for his colleague, Democrat Chris Pappas, who is in a high-profile fight for his 1st Congressional...
New Hampshire governor candidates debate: Tom Sherman reacts
VIDEO: New Hampshire governor candidate Tom Sherman reacts to the Granite State Debate. (Gov. Chris Sununu declined to give his post-debate reaction)
