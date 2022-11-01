ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical News Today

Inflammatory bowel disease: How suppressing gut bacteria may help ease symptoms

Inflammatory bowel disease is a chronic condition affecting gut health and digestion. It can be difficult for people to manage their symptoms. Part of the key to understanding inflammatory bowel disease is examining the makeup of the bacteria in the gut among people with inflammatory bowel disease. A​ recent study...
mailplus.co.uk

Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?

WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
Maya Devi

The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist

Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.
wdfxfox34.com

How To Lose 20 pounds In 2 Weeks?

Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/06/17/how-to-lose-20-pounds-in-2-weeks/. How to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks? First, you can’t lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks in a healthy way. The only way you can do that is by starving yourself and that would cause a lot of health issues if you decided to do that. The average weight-loss is 1 to 2 pounds per week and that should always be one of your weight loss goals.
The Conversation U.S.

Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant

The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Type Of Bread You Should Stop Eating (It Causes Inflammation!)

What would we do without bread?! Whether you’re making a sandwich, smearing it with butter, or dipping it in your leftover sauce, this food is a long-standing staple in many of our kitchens. However, it’s no secret that eating too much of it can be detrimental to your weight loss goals—but as it turns out, some varieties are much worse than others. While moderation is always key in any healthy diet, there’s one type of bread dietitians say you should steer clear of as much as possible if you want to shed some pounds and avoid inflammation.
AL.com

RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?

Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
Tri-City Herald

More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity

The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. What blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of...
The US Sun

How a simple card game can help predict if you’ll develop dementia

A SIMPLE test could be used to spot dementia nearly a decade before doctors notice symptoms. People who get Alzheimer’s disease start flunking memory and thinking tests nearly a decade before a diagnosis, researcher has found. Cambridge University experts say simple tests which test basic memory could be used...
shefinds

2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.

