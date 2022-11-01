ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

60 days in, parents worry interim MSCS superintendent will become permanent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams just passed her second month on the board and has community members wondering if this will be a long-term position. Although the board has said Williams’ position is temporary, they have been known to keep on interim superintendents in the past...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

COGIC moves to give back on the way back

There is great cause for early celebration as Bishop Brandon Porter, Greater Community Temple, and the International Church of God in Christ, prepare for the largest “Christmas in November” event ever sponsored. After convening in St. Louis for the past 11 years, the Church of God in Christ...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

U of M and WUMR mourn Malvin Massey’s passing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and WUMR are mourning the loss of Malvin Massey after a long career managing and operating the university’s radio station. Massey started work at WUMR in the 1980’s as a volunteer, and he eventually climbed the ranks to general manager. Massey worked every job at the station, both […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
millington-news.com

Around Town November 3, 2022

The Millington Senior Citizen’s Club is meeting again Wednesdays at 10 a.m. with entertainment weekly. The club meets at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call 873-5770. Senior Exercise. The senior exercise club meets Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m....
MILLINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

RSV and the flu is hitting kids hard. Here's how to keep the young ones healthy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur's emergency room is seeing nearly 50 children with RSV or the flu. Some experts shared how parents can keep their children safe and healthy. Alisha Parker, a dietician, said colorful food like asparagus, apples and strawberries are the key to keeping your kids’ immune systems as strong as possible.
MEMPHIS, TN
South Reporter

Curtis Roosevelt Isom

Curtis Roosevelt Isom, 82, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Potts Camp, died October 25, 2022, at Methodist Germantown Hospital. He was a member of Light House Holiness Church in Millington, Tenn., former member of Mt. Ollie MB Church in Potts Camp where he was a church deacon and manager of the Southern Aires Gospel Group. He was retired from BLOCK USA in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Audobon Park advocates agree with Memphis' reworked plans for renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' multi-million dollar plan to renovate Audubon Park initially received some backlash. A group called “Saving Audubon Park” expressed concerns over saving some of the park’s green space. Tuesday, both "Saving Audubon Park” and the city agreed on a reworked plan. “Once...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Doctor shares 5 celebrity skin secrets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November is National Healthy Skin Month. Dr. Aimee Duffy joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to share 5 simple celebrity skin secrets that you can implements into your daily routine that do not break the bank. Watch the full interview in...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
MILLINGTON, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Gloss Nail Bar Ready To Open

“It’s not a typical nail salon.” That’s what Karina Tong told me about Gloss Nail Bar when I marveled at the size and scope of her store located in The Lake District. Ms. Tong, the owner of Gloss, said they are putting finishing touches on everything and expects to open at 9:30am on Friday morning, November 4. “It’s been a long road to get here,” she said, citing Covid and supply chain issues in the delayed opening. “But we’re excited about opening. We will have a traditional dragon dance Friday and Saturday morning to bring good energy into the space!”
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy