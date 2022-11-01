Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
localmemphis.com
60 days in, parents worry interim MSCS superintendent will become permanent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams just passed her second month on the board and has community members wondering if this will be a long-term position. Although the board has said Williams’ position is temporary, they have been known to keep on interim superintendents in the past...
UCAN turns focus to bullying prevention after Memphis man's suicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bullying has long been an issue in our community whether physical, verbal, or social. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five high school students were bullied within the last year. That is just high school. In the past, we’ve introduced you...
Get help with expungement, child support, jobs, and more Saturday in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn is hosting another expungement clinic – her 18th – Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 2237 S Parkway E in Memphis. Expungement allows...
Memphis mom recounts her 11-month-old child crawling out of daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a 11-month-old baby said her child crawled outside of a daycare before being discovered by a man at a gas station nearby. “A lady was there and she said, ‘No, take a picture first before you go ahead and get this,’” said Amber Giles, the mother.
tri-statedefender.com
COGIC moves to give back on the way back
There is great cause for early celebration as Bishop Brandon Porter, Greater Community Temple, and the International Church of God in Christ, prepare for the largest “Christmas in November” event ever sponsored. After convening in St. Louis for the past 11 years, the Church of God in Christ...
U of M and WUMR mourn Malvin Massey’s passing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and WUMR are mourning the loss of Malvin Massey after a long career managing and operating the university’s radio station. Massey started work at WUMR in the 1980’s as a volunteer, and he eventually climbed the ranks to general manager. Massey worked every job at the station, both […]
actionnews5.com
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
Pilot program aims to break language barriers in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Para obtener información sobre esta historia en español, desplácese a continuación. Shelby County is home to more than 55,000 immigrants who speak over 68 different languages. It’s also home to more than 2,000 nonprofits offering vital services that improve the lives of residents.
actionnews5.com
Mid-South homeowners capture the spirit of Halloween with eye-catching decorations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many Mid-Southerners who got out to enjoy Halloween were treated Monday night. When it came to decorations, some folks went above and beyond!. Halloween means costumes, candy, and treats galore but for some, it’s all about the decorations and the frights!. “I grew up in...
Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
millington-news.com
Around Town November 3, 2022
The Millington Senior Citizen’s Club is meeting again Wednesdays at 10 a.m. with entertainment weekly. The club meets at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call 873-5770. Senior Exercise. The senior exercise club meets Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m....
actionnews5.com
Dad shares how Halloween & daughter’s cancer diagnosis changed his perspective on life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kiara and her siblings love the Halloween, everything from planning out each year’s costumes to gathering candy within their neighborhood with each other. But in 2014, Halloween was an extremely uncertain time for the family. As they did their usual trick-or-treating, Kiara was having trouble...
localmemphis.com
RSV and the flu is hitting kids hard. Here's how to keep the young ones healthy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur's emergency room is seeing nearly 50 children with RSV or the flu. Some experts shared how parents can keep their children safe and healthy. Alisha Parker, a dietician, said colorful food like asparagus, apples and strawberries are the key to keeping your kids’ immune systems as strong as possible.
South Reporter
Curtis Roosevelt Isom
Curtis Roosevelt Isom, 82, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Potts Camp, died October 25, 2022, at Methodist Germantown Hospital. He was a member of Light House Holiness Church in Millington, Tenn., former member of Mt. Ollie MB Church in Potts Camp where he was a church deacon and manager of the Southern Aires Gospel Group. He was retired from BLOCK USA in Memphis.
localmemphis.com
Audobon Park advocates agree with Memphis' reworked plans for renovations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' multi-million dollar plan to renovate Audubon Park initially received some backlash. A group called “Saving Audubon Park” expressed concerns over saving some of the park’s green space. Tuesday, both "Saving Audubon Park” and the city agreed on a reworked plan. “Once...
actionnews5.com
Doctor shares 5 celebrity skin secrets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November is National Healthy Skin Month. Dr. Aimee Duffy joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to share 5 simple celebrity skin secrets that you can implements into your daily routine that do not break the bank. Watch the full interview in...
localmemphis.com
Massive stand-still traffic starting at I-240W between Perkins and Getwell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic on I-240 is shut down, with heavy traffic at I-240 westbound between Perkins and Getwell after a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. There is stand still traffic on both I-240 and Hwy 385, which stretches all the way back to Walnut Grove on...
localmemphis.com
Ransom: When will the bickering between Halbert and county government end?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County commissioners all but demanded Wanda Halbert open a new clerk's office on Riverdale Road Monday to help relieve some of the unforgivable long wait times car owners have been enduring all year. They even passed a resolution earlier...
localmemphis.com
Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
lakelandcurrents.com
Gloss Nail Bar Ready To Open
“It’s not a typical nail salon.” That’s what Karina Tong told me about Gloss Nail Bar when I marveled at the size and scope of her store located in The Lake District. Ms. Tong, the owner of Gloss, said they are putting finishing touches on everything and expects to open at 9:30am on Friday morning, November 4. “It’s been a long road to get here,” she said, citing Covid and supply chain issues in the delayed opening. “But we’re excited about opening. We will have a traditional dragon dance Friday and Saturday morning to bring good energy into the space!”
Comments / 0