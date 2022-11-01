ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Storm Claudio: Heavy rain and 70mph winds as Met Office issues three day weather warning

Storm Claudio is set to bring gusts up to 70 miles per hour with heavy rain across areas of southern England.The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the south until 8am on Tuesday, saying the weather could risk causing disruption.As well as strong winds, people across much of England and Wales faced heavy rain as an additional yellow warning was in place until 8am on Tuesday, bringing a threat of flooding and disruption to travel.Storm Claudio's move eastwards on Tuesday is expected to leave in its wake a showery day for much of the...
The Independent

Yellow warnings for wind and rain as fallout lingers from Storm Claudio

Wet and gusty conditions are expected to linger as much of the nation continues to feel the effects of Storm Claudio.The French storm brought plenty of wind and rain for the UK on Tuesday, with the Met Office warning much of the same is forecast for Wednesday.A yellow warning for rain is in place for southern Scotland from 10am until 6pm and Northern Ireland from 8am until 3pm.Tuesday was wet and windy, with rain clearing away to heavy showers and thunderstorms ⛈️Here are the extremes for Tuesday 1st November 2022 👇 pic.twitter.com/mif5gwARst— Met Office (@metoffice) November 2, 2022Those affected are...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
WBAY Green Bay

SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN

A strong snowstorm has caused hazardous conditions for the western United States near the Rocky Mountains. This same system will bring showers and thunderstorms beginning late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Before the system arrives, temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the lower to mid 70s with cooler temperatures near the lake shore due to a lake breeze. Winds will continue to be breezy from the south-southeast between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. By late afternoon into evening hours, clouds will increase with isolated showers possible just after sunset.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Weather Channel

Here Are The Winter Storm Names For 2022-23

Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 20 named storms last winter, including one in May. The 2022-23 season is the 11th season The Weather Channel is naming winter storms. The names below will be used in alphabetical order to identify winter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
ALABAMA STATE
CNN

Severe storms threaten the South

Rain may impact Game 1 of the World Series. Meanwhile, some parts of the country are expecting showery weather for Halloween. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Could Unleash in Midwest

Forecasts said rainfalls with severe thunderstorms could emerge this week in the Midwest and the Northcentral U.S. Residents in the said cities should watch out for potential thunderstorms. Previous reports showed the rollercoaster temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast, from summer-like to winter-like weather. Areas in the North. In the...
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday

As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
KANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast

Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Storm Claudio news – live: Met Office issues new weather warning as trains cancelled

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning as Storm Claudio continues to batter the UK with strong winds and rain. While southern England has been the worst-hit so far, northern England has now been given a yellow weather warning for wind for most of tomorrow. Areas of Wales are also covered. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland and southern parts of Scotland have now been hit with a rain warning on Wednesday.. Storm Claudio has already brought 70mph winds to southern England. and caused disruption to the rails, with trains cancelled or services facing delays this morning.It is expected to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy