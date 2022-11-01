Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music
As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
Walk Through Millions Of Lights At Louisville’s Winter Woods Spectacular 2022
Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to take the attention away from spooky attractions and move on to Christmas light displays. One of the coolest ones will be returning to Louisville in 2022. Each year at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky, the park holds the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular,...
Thanksgiving Meals To Go
Take it easy this year with a Thanksgiving meal TO GO in the Louisville area!. There are many area restaurants that are offering meals to go. This is not only a great way to support a local restaurant, but it’s also a way to take it easy. Grab one...
WLKY.com
Taylor Swift announces 2023 tour: Here are the closest shows to Louisville
Taylor Swift is touring next year. Swift, who released her newest album, Midnights, on Oct. 21, has announced her 2023 "Eras Tour." She won't be coming to Louisville as of now, but she does have Cincinnati and Nashville on the schedule. Swift will be coming to Nissan Stadium in Nashville...
WLWT 5
He's back: Actor Ethan Hawke seen in Kentucky scouting film locations
There's been another Ethan Hawke sighting in the Louisville area. The actor/producer/director was in Shelbyville, Kentucky, last week scouting for film locations, according to Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. The 51-year-old has been in tons of films, like "Training Day," "Dead Poets Society," "Gattaca," "Before Sunrise" and many more. He...
Norton Commons to welcome local Mexican breakfast, lunch restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons is adding another Mexican restaurant to it's arsenal, this time with an emphasis on serving breakfast and lunch dishes. Con Huevos announced plans for its fifth location in Louisville, expected to open in Norton Commons in early 2023, according to a press release. The...
wdrb.com
Halloween, trick-or-treating returns in full-force to Hillcrest Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters. Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun. Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 11/12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
wdrb.com
Pleasure Ridge Park home decorated for Halloween collects donations for Dare to Care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A home in Pleasure Ridge Park gathered donations for Dare to Care on Halloween. Chris Hieatt decked out his yard with his 4-year-old daughter in mind, turning the home on Seaforth Drive into a neighborhood attraction. Hieatt said 2,000 people have come to his home since...
Louisville businessman and investor purchases Butchertown's Hadley Pottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shelves, once full, are sparse and the final orders for a Louisville landmark are being wrapped. Hadley Pottery came to fruition in Butchertown in the 1940’s thanks to the distinctive blue and white artwork of founder Mary Alice Hadley. She was looking to create...
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
WLKY.com
Hillcrest Avenue: Check out the displays on Louisville's 'Halloween Street' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillcrest Avenue residents get ready to welcome trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. Thousands of people visit the neighborhood during the month of October to see the elaborate setups featuring spooky spiders, skeleton cemeteries, lights, inflatables and more. Since the pandemic, neighbors said the crowds haven't been the...
'We are in a great spot': Kentucky city named one of best places for veterans to settle down after service
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Veterans Day is a week away, and the Navy Federal Credit Union has ranked Elizabethtown as one of the best cities where veterans can buy a home after service. Driving through Elizabethtown, you’ll see many historical landmarks where some veterans once lived. Elizabethtown Tourism Communications...
WLKY.com
Louisville businesses looking to hire workers ahead of busy holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The end of the year is one of the most anticipated times for shoppers and businesses. “Hopefully we have a ton of inventory coming in and we're hoping to see a lot of new faces and a lot of Christmas shopping,” said Blaire Larson, Him & Her Boutique Paddock Shops location.
WLKY.com
Wednesday's Child: Talented 14-year-old looking for loving and caring family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week's Wednesday's Child is a talented 14-year-old boy with a bright future ahead of him. Fourteen-year-old Jonathan says it was a friend who first showed him how to solve a Rubik's Cube. It took him eight months to master, and now he can map it...
kentuckymonthly.com
Remembering a Kentucky Hero
In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
weisradio.com
Half of all classes have up to 40% of students home sick.
(NEW ALBANY, Ind.) — An Indiana school announced it is temporarily closing to stop the spread of flu and RSV. At Community Montessori in New Albany — located on the border of Indiana and Kentucky — 13 students are out with influenza, director Barbara Burke-Fonden told local ABC affiliate WHAS 11.
k105.com
Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation
Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will […]
WLKY.com
'Running my own leg of the race': New leadership underway at Louisville Urban League
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Urban League is officially under new leadership. While she's still getting used to the new title, Louisville Urban League's President and CEO Kish Cumi Price says she has hit the ground running in her first week on the job. "We're going to keep the...
