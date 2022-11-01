ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music

As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Thanksgiving Meals To Go

Take it easy this year with a Thanksgiving meal TO GO in the Louisville area!. There are many area restaurants that are offering meals to go. This is not only a great way to support a local restaurant, but it’s also a way to take it easy. Grab one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

He's back: Actor Ethan Hawke seen in Kentucky scouting film locations

There's been another Ethan Hawke sighting in the Louisville area. The actor/producer/director was in Shelbyville, Kentucky, last week scouting for film locations, according to Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. The 51-year-old has been in tons of films, like "Training Day," "Dead Poets Society," "Gattaca," "Before Sunrise" and many more. He...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 11/12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckymonthly.com

Remembering a Kentucky Hero

In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
weisradio.com

Half of all classes have up to 40% of students home sick.

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.) — An Indiana school announced it is temporarily closing to stop the spread of flu and RSV. At Community Montessori in New Albany — located on the border of Indiana and Kentucky — 13 students are out with influenza, director Barbara Burke-Fonden told local ABC affiliate WHAS 11.
NEW ALBANY, IN

