ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane police officer injured after shoplifting leads to chase

SPOKANE, Wash. – An officer with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in a crash while chasing a couple suspected of shoplifting on Wednesday. According to a release from SPD, 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and passenger 40-year-old Stephen Brown were arrested after crashing their car and fleeing on foot. According to SPD and court documents, Pfeiffer was impaired and driving recklessly.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Court documents detail events surrounding “warning shot” that sent schools into lockdown

SPOKANE, Wash. – New court documents describe the events leading up to the shooting incident that prompted nearby schools to enter lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the documents, 19-year-old Linfield Heran was caught on surveillance footage walking on Altamont St. towards Liberty Ave. with a woman. The pair approached a man, identified as Mitchell Crazybull, who had been lying on the ground. As the pair neared, the footage showed Crazybull standing, and having a short conversation with the pair. Crazybull had not met them before this incident.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

16-year-old accused of stabbing teenage boy in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing another teenage boy near the Spokane River. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was with the victim during the stabbing on East Indiana near the Centennial Trail. Detectives say the suspect attacked the victim from behind and wouldn’t call 911 until the victim “promised he wouldn’t snitch,”...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police Department searching for missing 82-year-old man

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for 82-year-old Cleatis Pedigo, who was last seen Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. when he left his home in the 4300 block of West Winston Drive in a silver 2006 Dodge Dakota. According to SPD, he’s not supposed to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One man arrested in shooting near Bemiss neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man has been arrested following a shooting that happened near the Bemiss neighborhood, which caused lockdowns in several schools in the area. Spokane Police confirmed the arrest with 4 News Now. SPD said one man was shot at by an unknown suspect, but not struck. Officers arrested 19-year-old Linfield Heran and booked him into jail for...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash at right lane of WB I-90 at Lincoln Exit cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking the right lane of Westbound I-90 at the Lincoln Street Exit has been cleared. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT also said just as this collision cleared,  another one directly across on EB I-90 was blocking the right lane near the Division Street/US 2 Exit. That crash has also...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, October 31, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, October 31, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------- Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a 911 call. ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3083 Domestic Dispute. 10:22:42. Incident Address: 1ST ST; ENDICOTT, WA 99125. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a domestic dispute. All involved parties were...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes on I-90 in Post Falls now clear

POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple crashes that occurred on westbound I-90 in Post Falls have been cleared. Idaho State Police were at the scene near Spokane Street earlier on Tuesday. ISP reminded drivers to slow down and use caution as the winter weather approaches. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
POST FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy