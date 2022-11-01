Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified
The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police officer injured after shoplifting leads to chase
SPOKANE, Wash. – An officer with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in a crash while chasing a couple suspected of shoplifting on Wednesday. According to a release from SPD, 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and passenger 40-year-old Stephen Brown were arrested after crashing their car and fleeing on foot. According to SPD and court documents, Pfeiffer was impaired and driving recklessly.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley police arrest suspect in connection to stabbing on Oct. 25
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Officers with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) arrested a 16-year-old boy who accompanied the victim of a stabbing on Oct. 25 near the Spokane River on East Indiana Avenue. The suspect, arrested Wednesday, was identified after detectives with SVPD interviewed the victim for a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Court documents detail events surrounding “warning shot” that sent schools into lockdown
SPOKANE, Wash. – New court documents describe the events leading up to the shooting incident that prompted nearby schools to enter lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the documents, 19-year-old Linfield Heran was caught on surveillance footage walking on Altamont St. towards Liberty Ave. with a woman. The pair approached a man, identified as Mitchell Crazybull, who had been lying on the ground. As the pair neared, the footage showed Crazybull standing, and having a short conversation with the pair. Crazybull had not met them before this incident.
16-year-old accused of stabbing teenage boy in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing another teenage boy near the Spokane River. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was with the victim during the stabbing on East Indiana near the Centennial Trail. Detectives say the suspect attacked the victim from behind and wouldn’t call 911 until the victim “promised he wouldn’t snitch,”...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department searching for missing 82-year-old man
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for 82-year-old Cleatis Pedigo, who was last seen Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. when he left his home in the 4300 block of West Winston Drive in a silver 2006 Dodge Dakota. According to SPD, he’s not supposed to...
One man arrested in shooting near Bemiss neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man has been arrested following a shooting that happened near the Bemiss neighborhood, which caused lockdowns in several schools in the area. Spokane Police confirmed the arrest with 4 News Now. SPD said one man was shot at by an unknown suspect, but not struck. Officers arrested 19-year-old Linfield Heran and booked him into jail for...
Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.
Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman charged in Bonner County golf cart crash that killed a Spokane policeman
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – 57-year-old Julie Nicola has been charged with Vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI after crashing a golf cart that killed officer Jeffrey McCullough. Three hours after the crash, a blood test showed Nicola had a BAC .011% above the legal limit. If she’s convicted, she could...
FOX 28 Spokane
Shooting investigation in northeast Spokane puts schools on lockdown out of ‘abundance of caution’
SPOKANE, Wash. – Several schools in northeast Spokane were placed in a modified lockdown Wednesday morning, after learning suspects from a nearby shooting may in the area. According to Spokane Public Schools, Demiss, Cooper, Regal, Shaw, On Track Academy and NEWTech will remain in “Secure & Teach” for the remainder of the school day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley police search for 2 suspects in attempted theft, shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is investigating after two suspects attempted to steal a flatbed trailer and mini excavator, prompting the victim to chase them down and shoot at them. According to SVPD, a report of a theft at the 1300 block of north Bowdish came...
KHQ Right Now
New information on Spokane Valley burglary
Police have put out a description of the suspects in the Spokane Valley burglary. Right now, the suspects have not been caught.
Chronicle
Woman Charged With Manslaughter, DUI, in Golf Cart Crash That Left Washington Police Officer Dead
A 57-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence last week in a July golf cart crash that left a Spokane police officer dead. Julie Nikkola was charged with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence on Wednesday, according to court documents. Nikkola,...
Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
‘Just more brazen’: Neighbor frustrated with property crime as police struggle with resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — A neighbor is taking new measures to secure her property as Spokane Police struggle with resources to address property crime. A local senior is now adding more lights in and around her home and in a back alley to try and secure it after getting fed up with property crime. “Make it more than just a little...
Crash at right lane of WB I-90 at Lincoln Exit cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking the right lane of Westbound I-90 at the Lincoln Street Exit has been cleared. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT also said just as this collision cleared, another one directly across on EB I-90 was blocking the right lane near the Division Street/US 2 Exit. That crash has also...
Former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash files appeal after being convicted on rape charges
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nathan Nash, the former Spokane police officer convicted of rape, has filed an appeal. According to court documents, Nathan Nash's attorneys filed the appeal of his conviction and sentencing back on Oct. 14, just one day after he was sentenced to 14 years in prison on two rape charges.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, October 31, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, October 31, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------- Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a 911 call. ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3083 Domestic Dispute. 10:22:42. Incident Address: 1ST ST; ENDICOTT, WA 99125. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a domestic dispute. All involved parties were...
Crashes on I-90 in Post Falls now clear
POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple crashes that occurred on westbound I-90 in Post Falls have been cleared. Idaho State Police were at the scene near Spokane Street earlier on Tuesday. ISP reminded drivers to slow down and use caution as the winter weather approaches. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
