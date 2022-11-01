Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Sliding Sands Trail is THE Haleakala volcano crater hike 🌋 Best Haleakala summit area hike 🌋 Maui Hawaii travel blog
So Haleakala National Park is the one and only national park on Maui. It’s one of the 2 national parks in Hawaii, and a visit to Haleakala is one of the most popular activities on Maui!. And one of the most popular things to do in Haleakala National Park...
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
KITV.com
Thursday Morning Weather - Increased Showers Expected in Windward and Mauka Areas
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy east-southeast winds will continue through the weekend, with downstream blocking of the winds occurring at times by the Big Island and Maui. The bulk of shower activity will focus over windward and southeast-facing slopes of the Big Island and Maui, though incoming showers could impact any island over the next several days.
generalaviationnews.com
Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years
The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
Cali. visitor slips and falls on Maui hiking trail
Maui Fire Department performed a mountain rescue of a 26-year-old hiker from California who had falled and broken a leg.
BEAT OF HAWAII
$91+ Hawaii Fare War From 3 Airlines
It’s a great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. And this comes even before the upcoming Hawaii airfare sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which will be big and include prices below $100 each way. Today’s fare sale started with Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines, and...
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
bigislandnow.com
Holiday food drive kicks off at South Kohala resort
Hawaiʻi Island community members are invited to support The Food Basket now through Dec. 22. As of Tuesday, the public is encouraged to participate in the Waikoloa Foundation’s second Waikoloa Holiday Food Drive in support of The Food Basket, Hawaiʻi Island’s Food Bank and its efforts to provide food assistance and promote community resiliency.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Hawaii Island, a major effort is underway to save a critical watershed
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Red Hill water crisis unfolds, the need to preserve Hawaii’s aquifers is more critical than ever. That’s why proactive measures are underway to protect a water source on the Big Island. The state Department of Health has granted more than $230,000 to the...
bigislandvideonews.com
Flight Operations Planned For Mauna Loa, Kilauea Volcanoes
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park recently issued its monthly Notice of Flight Operations for November 2022. The National Park Service says management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, as well as “conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.”
Verizon Wireless service disruption across islands restored
Honolulu Police Department, Hawai'i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
S. Korea missile tensions recounted by Hawaii resident
The military says North Korea continues it string of weapons tests. The North fired at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is about to launch one of the nation’s most ambitious tech waste recycling programs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is implementing one of the most ambitious electronic waste recycling plans in the country, but some Hawaii retailers are afraid it will mean higher prices and less selection. Ironically, Hawaii has no ability to recycle electronic devices. Instead, the material has to be collected and shipped...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a horrific ordeal, ‘Tommy Boy’ the poi dog is reunited with his ‘ohana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an emotional reunion for a dog slashed with a machete on Maui. Draped in lei, “Tommy Boy” flew to Oahu on Tuesday and jumped into the arms of his owner at Honolulu’s airport. The two hadn’t seen each other in three years, ever since Tommy Boy was lost.
cohaitungchi.com
Your Ultimate Oregon Road Trip—1 Week to 1 Month Oregon Itinerary
We can’t lie, writing up this ultimate itinerary for an Oregon road trip was HARD. We couldn’t stop, we kept writing and writing, and next thing you know, we came out with this monster Oregon itinerary that could last you around a MONTH. Yes, an entire month around Oregon.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will focus brief showers across mainly windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Expect strengthening trade winds starting Tuesday. In addition increasing moisture is expected to enhance trade showers from late Wednesday through the end of the new work week. Another small...
Comments / 0