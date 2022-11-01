ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Morning Weather - Increased Showers Expected in Windward and Mauka Areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy east-southeast winds will continue through the weekend, with downstream blocking of the winds occurring at times by the Big Island and Maui. The bulk of shower activity will focus over windward and southeast-facing slopes of the Big Island and Maui, though incoming showers could impact any island over the next several days.
generalaviationnews.com

Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

$91+ Hawaii Fare War From 3 Airlines

It’s a great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. And this comes even before the upcoming Hawaii airfare sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which will be big and include prices below $100 each way. Today’s fare sale started with Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines, and...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Holiday food drive kicks off at South Kohala resort

Hawaiʻi Island community members are invited to support The Food Basket now through Dec. 22. As of Tuesday, the public is encouraged to participate in the Waikoloa Foundation’s second Waikoloa Holiday Food Drive in support of The Food Basket, Hawaiʻi Island’s Food Bank and its efforts to provide food assistance and promote community resiliency.
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Flight Operations Planned For Mauna Loa, Kilauea Volcanoes

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park recently issued its monthly Notice of Flight Operations for November 2022. The National Park Service says management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, as well as “conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.”
cohaitungchi.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will focus brief showers across mainly windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Expect strengthening trade winds starting Tuesday. In addition increasing moisture is expected to enhance trade showers from late Wednesday through the end of the new work week. Another small...
HAWAII STATE

