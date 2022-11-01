Read full article on original website
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
POLITICO
Why Iran is helping Russia against Ukraine
In honor of TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Midnights” release, your friendly neighborhood NatSec Daily team wanted to tackle a question that keeps us up at night: What’s in it for Iran to help Russia in Ukraine?. National Security Council spokesperson JOHN KIRBY offered the administration’s view. “It’s another...
US News and World Report
Iran Will Not Remain Indifferent if Proven Russia Using Its Drones in Ukraine - Official
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran will not remain indifferent if it is proven that its drones are being used by Russia in the Ukraine war, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday, amid allegations the Islamic Republic has supplied drones to Moscow to attack Ukraine. "If it is proven to us that...
In Response To Ukraine War, New Independence Movement In Middle Volga Region Of Russia
Location of Bashkortostan in RussiaTUBS on Wikimedia CommonsOn the heels of a mobilization plan that has disproportionately targeted ethnic minorities in Russia, Bashkir nationalists have come together to announce the formation of a new armed resistance movement to oppose the war in Ukraine and to pursue the establishment of an independent Bashkortostan in the Middle Volga region of the Russian Federation. Since its establishment, the organization’s official channel on Telegram has called for the firebombing of Russian military commissariats in order to inhibit the mobilization of Bashkirs in the region. For their part, Bashkir officials have not commented on the firebombings that have occurred, nor have they arrested anyone on suspicion of being involved with the groups activities. Ruslan Gabbasov, the emigre leader of the Bashkir nationalists, has since made comments indicating that the group are behind these actions however.
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia
Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv
UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a...
Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
gcaptain.com
South Africa Welcomes Sanctioned Russian Yacht
By Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) South Africa’s government said it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500 million megayacht is free to dock at its ports. Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and was sanctioned by...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
The Jewish Press
Norway Raises Military Alert in Response to Russia’s Escalating War Against Ukraine
Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere officially announced Monday at a news conference that the country’s military alert was raised, according to Reuters. “The military will as of tomorrow raise its preparedness in Norway,” Stoere told reporters. The decision came in response to Russia’s escalating war against...
americanmilitarynews.com
Ukraine envoy urges Germany not to shelter Russian mobilization dodgers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a “security risk.”. They are “young...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – as it happened
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
Russia orders wider evacuation of occupied southern Ukraine
KYIV/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia told civilians on Tuesday to leave an area along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Ukrainian province of Kherson, a major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory.
Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
WARSAW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Poland will build a razor-wire fence on its border with Russia's Kaliningrad, its defence minister said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the enclave might become a conduit for illegal migration.
Washington Examiner
Russia and Iran's self-defeating gambit to freeze Ukraine
Unable to conduct either effective offensives or organized retreats, Russia has resorted to pounding Ukrainian cities and the country's utilities infrastructure. But with his forces pushed away from many of Ukraine's major cities, President Vladimir Putin is forced to rely upon finite numbers of missiles and Iranian suicide drones. Putin hopes to deny Ukraine's population safe drinking water and heating as Ukraine's always-brutal winter approaches. The Russian president thus hopes to weaken Ukraine's morale and force a presently emboldened President Volodymyr Zelensky into concessionary negotiations.
More grain ships leave Ukraine ports despite Russian suspension
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Three outbound vessels had left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday under the Black Sea grain export deal, the United Nations-led coordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks Israel to join fight against Russia
JERUSALEM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday called on Israel to join the fight against Russia and repeated a request for Israeli air defense systems.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine has launched a power-saving campaign following Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. Starting Thursday, Ukrainians are being asked to reduce power usage from 7 a.m.-11 a.m.. Rolling blackouts may also occur as the country tries to response to an increasing number of repairs needed to power stations and other facilities damaged by Russian shelling. ___
Tycoon Oleg Tinkov renounces citizenship of 'fascist' Russia over Ukraine war
Serial entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov has renounced his Russian citizenship, saying he does not want to be associated with “fascism” or people who collaborate with “killers.”. In an Instagram post published on Tuesday, the 54-year-old founder of Tinkoff Bank wrote: “I decided to renounce my Russian citizenship after...
