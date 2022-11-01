Read full article on original website
Bustle
Love Is Blind
If you’ve seriously considered applying for Love Is Blind, you might be wondering what the producers are looking for in potential contestants — and apparently, having the last name Barnett is a big boost to your odds. So far, the show has seen two Barnetts pass from the pods to the altar: Matt Barnett from Season 1 and Cole Barnett from Season 3, which airs its final weddings and reunion on Nov. 9.
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
Although Halloween is usually in good fun, some say Christians shouldn’t observe it. The post What Does The Bible Say About Halloween? appeared first on NewsOne.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
theplaylist.net
‘Barbarian’: ‘American Psycho’ Author Bret Easton Ellis Says Horror Film Didn’t Have “Courage Of Its Convictions” & He Wanted A Different Ending
Bret Easton Ellis is a writer who knows a thing or two about horrific events in stories. The man behind the novel “American Psycho” is no stranger to putting incredible amounts of terror and blood in his stories. So, you’d imagine this is a person who has a soft spot in his heart for horror films. And that’s exactly the case. However, he also has very particular ideas about what makes a horror film really work. Unfortunately, the recent hit, “Barbarian,” doesn’t necessarily fall under his umbrella of great horror.
ABC News
Native American creators pave the way for more Indigenous stories, representation in Hollywood
Native American characters in film and television have long been limited to largely stereotypical portrayals, with opportunities for Indigenous actors and creators few and far between. But in recent years, the industry has seen a proliferation of stories that put Indigenous perspectives front and center, ushering in a new age of Native American representation both onscreen and behind the camera.
BBC
Itaewon crush: Five friends went out for Halloween; only two came home
Seoul's funeral homes are now filled with the bodies of young people and their heartbroken parents. At the end of a long corridor, Mr Sim and his wife sit crumpled on a small sofa, unable to lift their heads. Inside one of the rooms is the body of their son,...
Seoul Halloween stampede – latest: Survivors recall ‘slow, agonising crush’ as 154 dead
An Australian who survived the tragic crush in Seoul paid tribute to his friend who died in the stampede on Saturday night.In a now deleted TikTok video, Nathan Taverniti spoke of what he called a “slow, agonising crush” that became the country’s worst disaster in years.Grace Rached, 23, had been holidaying in the South Korean capital and would have turned 24 next week.“It was a slow, agonising crush. This crush was not caused by drunk people. It was lack of planning, police force and emergency services,” Mr Taverniti said..And nobody was willing to help. I watched as people filmed...
‘I don’t know how to live’: grief over loved ones lost in Seoul’s deadly Halloween crowd crush
Mothers and fathers tell of excruciating wait for news before learning fate of the missing in South Korea’s worst crowd crush event
The Backpacking Horror Film ‘Significant Other,’ and Everything Else Our Editors Loved in October
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Outside editors were busy in October. We launched our Winter Gear Guide, published long reads about spiders, FKTs, and ponies, and organized a Q&A with acclaimed science writer David Quammen. In our free time, we kept up with the latest fantasy series, read contributing editor and Tough Love columnist Blair Braverman’s first novel, and combined our love for Halloween and the outdoors with our featured pick, forest horror film Significant Other. Here are all of the films, shows, and books we enjoyed this month.
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Fools in Love
Great comedy, fun reveals, and a new character made Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 the best hour of the season so far. Halfway through the season, Reginald The Vampire finally found its charm, and we are extremely happy with this episode's evolution. Reginald continues his journey into love...
Jan Broberg Returns to Site of Childhood Kidnapping in A Friend of the Family Documentary Trailer
Watch: Why Jake Lacy Is a PERFECT Fit for A Friend of the Family. Jan Broberg is revisiting her terrifying past. On Nov. 3, Peacock announced the new documentary A Friend of the Family: True Evil, a companion to the streamer's drama series A Friend of the Family, which tells the real-life story of Jan's multiple 1970s kidnappings and sexual abuse by neighbor Robert Berchtold.
A Friend of the Family: episode guide, trailer, cast and everything we know about the true-crime series
A Friend of the Family is a limited series about the disturbing kidnappings of Jan Broberg. Here’s everything we know.
dexerto.com
Chainsaw Man Episode 4 review: Powerful quiet, powerful bombast
Chainsaw Man Episode 4 shows us two sides to the series while making us want more of these wacky characters. Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s finally arrived on Crunchyroll, with episode 4 now here. The plot is described as...
13 books full of thrills and chills for Halloween
Halloween is a time of mystery and mischief. Here are some hair-raising novels that will keep you on your toes, ranging from thrillers and murder mysteries to horror stories both supernatural and not.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mind-melting supernatural horror with a knockout cast unleashes a wave of praise and theories
Although Halloween is now unfortunately over, the cesspool of deliciously satisfying horror films has yet to reach its peak with a multitude of mind-melting supernatural flicks still on display for the massive fandom to enjoy. While some horror features stupidly rely on ridiculous jump scares and nonsensical plots, 2016’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe is undoubtedly in a league of its own.
hackernoon.com
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story: Chap 11. THOUGHTS IN PRISON
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chap 11. THOUGHTS IN PRISON. The first night in prison she found it impossible to sleep. The bed was hard beyond any experience of hers, the bed-clothes coarse and insufficient, the cell at once cold and stuffy. The little grating in the door, the sense of constant inspection, worried her. She kept opening her eyes and looking at it. She was fatigued physically and mentally, and neither mind nor body could rest. She became aware that at regular intervals a light flashed upon her face and a bodiless eye regarded her, and this, as the night wore on, became a torment....
Detroit News
'The Banshees of Inisherin' a pensive look at gray skies of friendship
On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, two friends suddenly find themselves at odds. At issue: one of them doesn't want to be friends anymore. It's as bare bones a setup as one can imagine in modern storytelling. And in "The Banshees of Inisherin," writer-director Martin McDonagh takes this simple premise and sets it ablaze, using it as a backdrop to explore the conflict in man, the nature of pride and spite, the importance of companionship and the curious edges of the male ego in his wondrous, wonderful and beautifully contained mini-opera. It's a gut punch of a comic-drama that keeps finding new ways to land hard-hitting body blows, and it's easily one of the year's very best films.
ComicBook
Cabinet of Curiosities Continues Climbing Netflix Top 10
Guillermo del Toro, one of the masters of modern horror storytelling, has been capturing the attention of Netflix subscribers as of late. The acclaimed filmmaker wrote and produced a series of horror vignettes and short films that were released in the days leading up to Halloween. The collection is called Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and it's unique release strategy partnered with its stunning look has made it a hit over the last week or so.
