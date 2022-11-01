Read full article on original website
Obituary: Roger L. Triemstra
Roger L. Triemstra, age 92, of Munster, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, November 4, 2022. Beloved husband for 73 years of the late Geraldine “Gerrie” Triemstra, nee Porter. Loving father of Patti (Rick) Powell, Carl (Faith) Triemstra, Cheri Triemstra, and Dean Triemstra. Cherished grandfather of Joshua (Sarah) Powell, Aaron (Leah) Powell, Kaitlyn Powell, Rachel (Brian) Bardolph, Justin (Rachel) Triemstra, Meghan Terpstra, Zachary (Veronica Marziani) Terpstra, Griffin (Tiffany) Terpstra, Jakob Triemstra, and Lillian Triemstra; great-grandfather of Walter, Nadine, Henry, Sydney, Christian, Clara, Lucas, Calvin, Peter, Emma, Isabelle, Adrianna, Daniella, Grace, Jessa, Leo, Stella, and Willa. Dear brother of the late Esther (late Harry) Lagestee, late Helen (late Edward) Klompmaker, late Ruth (late George) Daehn, and the late Emily (late Michael) Van Zuidam. Uncle and great-uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by three grandchildren: Late Adam Powell, late Kathryn Powell, and the late Bethany Powell and by his parents Jacob and Lena Triemstra.
Sunday’s Veterans Day ceremony to honor women veterans
LANSING, Ill. (November 5, 2022) – This year’s Veterans Day Service at the Lansing Veterans Memorial will feature LTC Dianna D. Hilson MSN, FNP-BC as the guest speaker. Hilson joined the military in 1989 as an enlisted Private First Class. (PFC) in the Illinois Army National Guard with...
Obituary: Mary Lou Vierk (nee Sacco)
Information provided by Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home. Mary Lou Vierk (nee Sacco), age 88, resident of Lansing, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert “Buke” Vierk; and daughters, Nancy (Paul) Ferrantelli, Susan (David) Pattison, Janet (Randy) Race, and Sally (Ken) Reynolds. Devoted Nana to Lena Klobucar, Gina (Jonathan) Arroyo, and Nicolo Ferrantelli; Sam, Ben, and Max Pattison; Robert (Tiffany) Beemsterboer, Marisa (Jeff) Thode, and Jackie Beemsterboer; and Cori and Louis Reynolds. Cherished great-grandmother to Hailey and Morgan Klobucar; and Giavanna and Liliana Arroyo. Preceded in death by her grandparents Nicolo and Josephine DiBeneditto; parents, Lena and Mario Sacco; and brother, Leonard Sacco.
Obituary: Celeste A. DeBoer
Celeste A. DeBoer, nee Ebbens age 66, of Crete, IL, formerly of South Holland, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Beloved wife of Andrew DeBoer. Loving mother of Kara (Michael) VanderVliet, Krista (Justin) Roark, and Kendra (Mark) Wright. Proud grandmother of Hannah, Collin, Micah, Elliot, Naomi, and Bennett. Dear sister of Gary (Sue) Ebbens and Scott (Denise) Ebbens. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Anna Mae Ebbens.
Greek myth Eurydice comes to life at Bishop Noll November 18-20
HAMMOND, Ind. (November 3, 2022) – The Bishop Noll Institute Drama Club will present a moving and modern retelling of a classic Greek myth as this year’s fall play. Written by Sarah Ruhl, Eurydice retells the tragic love story of Orpheus and Eurydice. Performances will take place at...
Obituary: Elizabeth Jane Kulczyk
Elizabeth Jane Kulczyk, nee Hayes, age 95, a longtime resident of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Loving wife of the late Frank J. Kulczyk. Devoted mother of Robert J. Kulczyk, David B. Kulczyk, Carol A. Kulczyk, and the late Paul F. Kulczyk. Dearest sister of Mary C. Hayes. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Elizabeth Hayes, two sisters, and three brothers. Jane was loved by all who knew her, and her zest for life, and will be deeply missed.
Obituary: Betty E. Palm
Betty E. Palm, nee Andersen, age 83, of Crete, IL, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Richard D. Palm. Loving father of the late William (Pam) Palm, Jeanine (Gil) Evers, and Jerry Palm. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca Palm, Jessica (A.J.) Schraffenberger, Nicholas (fiancée Emily) Palm, Joshua (fiancée Justine) Evers, Timothy (Ashley) Evers, Faith Evers and Lauren (Eric) VanVuren; great-grandmother of Ellie Lynn VanVuren. Dear sister of Marian (late Richard) Hess, the late Carol (late Bud) Hedberg, and Martha (Carl) Christensen. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews.
Saturday: Wind, rain, thunder, clouds, and cooler temps
LANSING, Ill. (November 4, 2022) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 4 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday in anticipation of south to southwest winds gusting up to 55 mph. “Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power outages,” reads the advisory. “Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn furniture may blow away.” Saturday’s forecast also includes rain before sunrise and thunderstorms before noon. Lansing will reach its high temperature of 63 degrees by 8 a.m., and temps will gradually cool throughout the day.
Severed power line starts car fire; no one hurt
LANSING, Ill. (November 5, 2022) – The winds that ripped through Lansing Saturday afternoon downed a live electrical wire that slowly and repeatedly set a car on fire near the intersection of Randolph and Walter Street. From front tire to car fire. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., John, a Lansing...
