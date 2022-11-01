Roger L. Triemstra, age 92, of Munster, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, November 4, 2022. Beloved husband for 73 years of the late Geraldine “Gerrie” Triemstra, nee Porter. Loving father of Patti (Rick) Powell, Carl (Faith) Triemstra, Cheri Triemstra, and Dean Triemstra. Cherished grandfather of Joshua (Sarah) Powell, Aaron (Leah) Powell, Kaitlyn Powell, Rachel (Brian) Bardolph, Justin (Rachel) Triemstra, Meghan Terpstra, Zachary (Veronica Marziani) Terpstra, Griffin (Tiffany) Terpstra, Jakob Triemstra, and Lillian Triemstra; great-grandfather of Walter, Nadine, Henry, Sydney, Christian, Clara, Lucas, Calvin, Peter, Emma, Isabelle, Adrianna, Daniella, Grace, Jessa, Leo, Stella, and Willa. Dear brother of the late Esther (late Harry) Lagestee, late Helen (late Edward) Klompmaker, late Ruth (late George) Daehn, and the late Emily (late Michael) Van Zuidam. Uncle and great-uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by three grandchildren: Late Adam Powell, late Kathryn Powell, and the late Bethany Powell and by his parents Jacob and Lena Triemstra.

MUNSTER, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO