Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
paisano-online.com
No. 6 UTSA soccer advances to C-USA semifinal, defeats No. 3 UAB
For the first time in program history, No. 6 seed UTSA advances to the semifinal round of the Conference USA tournament after defeating No. 3 seed UAB 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon. The Roadrunners played UAB earlier in the season; however, they tied the game 1-1. Needing a decided winner, UTSA took down the Blazers in a second overtime period.
No. 12 Texas brings full plate to table vs. rebuilding UTEP
Expectations are on the upswing for No. 12 Texas, and visiting UTEP is the first hurdle in the quest for
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA in a rush to stop UAB
UAB's got one of the most productive running backs in the nation, and he'll be a handful when they host UTSA on Saturday. UTSA, however, has been quick to meet every conference challenge to this point. Here's more.
CBS Sports
Rice vs. UTEP: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Rice Owls and the UTEP Miners are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. Rice and the Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rice Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
UTEP to switch from Nike to Adidas for athletic department apparel in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is planning to move from Nike to Adidas in time for the 2023-24 athletics season, KTSM has learned. Sources told KTSM that the Miners are closing in on a five-year deal with third party athletic supplier Game One that would replace Nike with Adidas products for UTEP’s jerseys, equipment […]
paisano-online.com
Men’s golf place sixth at The Clerico, women finish fall season at Jim West Challenge
The men’s and women’s golf teams had separate competitions last week. The men traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to participate in The Clerico, while the women went to San Marcos for the Jim West Challenge. The men finished sixth out of 12 teams, while the women finished 14th out of 15 teams.
KVIA
Tuesday high school volleyball playoff results; Bi-district round
EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs continued on Tuesday with several teams from the Borderland punching their ticket to the area round. The results from Tuesday are below. CLASS 6A. Franklin defeated Midland Legacy 3-0 Odessa Permian defeated Montwood 3-0 CLASS 5A. El...
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience
EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
EPISD Celebrates Opening of New School on Fort Bliss
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Through a ceremony, El Paso Independent School District will be celebrating the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, Nov. 3. The middle school opened its doors back in August to more than 900 students. The $40 million campus boasts modern learning spaces […]
Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says
San Antonio scored well for its economy, but not so well on the number of jobs available to veterans.
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD breaks ground on new Career and Technical Education Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District broke ground on a new Career and Technical Education Center on Tuesday. The event took place at 9 a.m. on the east side of Riverside High School. The project was funded by the bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The...
Here’s The New Safest City In Texas & What El Paso Has To Say
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
KSAT 12
One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives captured in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives was captured in the San Antonio area last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Chris Devon Bardield Slack, 38, had been wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since January, DPS said in a news release.
flicksandfood.com
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
fsrmagazine.com
Bombshells to Provide Free Entrees for Veterans
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced all 12 company-owned and franchised Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.
An Eye-Catching Median in Texas For All the Wrong Reasons
As traffic builds in the lanes of the Lee Trevino intersection, the sun shines on the medians. Usually, these medians do not catch drivers' attention, unless someone is on them asking for money or some type of help. For a shiny reason, the median at the intersection of Lee Trevino...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Slightly warmer than yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday💀🍬💀. Spooky vibes are still in effect! I hope everyone had a great time last night for Halloween!👻🎃. Thankfully today you wont have to bundle up as much!🧥 Expect a high of 77 degrees and an overnight...
