San Antonio, TX

paisano-online.com

No. 6 UTSA soccer advances to C-USA semifinal, defeats No. 3 UAB

For the first time in program history, No. 6 seed UTSA advances to the semifinal round of the Conference USA tournament after defeating No. 3 seed UAB 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon. The Roadrunners played UAB earlier in the season; however, they tied the game 1-1. Needing a decided winner, UTSA took down the Blazers in a second overtime period.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA in a rush to stop UAB

UAB's got one of the most productive running backs in the nation, and he'll be a handful when they host UTSA on Saturday. UTSA, however, has been quick to meet every conference challenge to this point. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVIA

Tuesday high school volleyball playoff results; Bi-district round

EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs continued on Tuesday with several teams from the Borderland punching their ticket to the area round. The results from Tuesday are below. CLASS 6A. Franklin defeated Midland Legacy 3-0 Odessa Permian defeated Montwood 3-0 CLASS 5A. El...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPISD Celebrates Opening of New School on Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Through a ceremony, El Paso Independent School District will be celebrating the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, Nov. 3. The middle school opened its doors back in August to more than 900 students. The $40 million campus boasts modern learning spaces […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD breaks ground on new Career and Technical Education Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District broke ground on a new Career and Technical Education Center on Tuesday. The event took place at 9 a.m. on the east side of Riverside High School. The project was funded by the bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The...
EL PASO, TX
flicksandfood.com

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Bombshells to Provide Free Entrees for Veterans

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced all 12 company-owned and franchised Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Slightly warmer than yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday💀🍬💀. Spooky vibes are still in effect! I hope everyone had a great time last night for Halloween!👻🎃. Thankfully today you wont have to bundle up as much!🧥 Expect a high of 77 degrees and an overnight...
EL PASO, TX

